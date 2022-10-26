ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Reveals Her 'Past' & Mistakes' Are What Drive Her Into 'Depression'

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Breaking the stigma!

Days before her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me , is set to hit Apple TV+ on November 4, multi-hyphenate star Selena Gomez has spoken out yet again about her experiences with mental illness.

In the upcoming Alex Keshishian -directed flick, Gomez, a longtime mental health advocate, dubbed her “past” and “mistakes” as factors for what “drives me into depression.”

“As nervous as I am to put out something this personal , in my heart I know now is the time,” Gomez explained of her documentary during an interview published on Tuesday, October 25.

'PLOT TWIST!': HAILEY BIEBER & SELENA GOMEZ BREAK THE INTERNET WITH FRIENDLY REUNION PHOTOS

Though the actress said the inclusion of such poignant moments was not intentional — "It was never this thought-out plan thinking we were going to capture these very personal parts of my life," she noted — the Only Murders in the Building star is hopeful her candidness can help others who have similar struggles.

“I hope that by sharing my experiences and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories,” the Disney Channel alum continued, “and to have hope that things can and will get better.”

SELENA GOMEZ DECLARES SHE'S 'PERFECT THE WAY I AM' AFTER TROLLS CRITICIZE HER WEIGHT

This is far from the first time Gomez has gotten real about mental health . In fact, earlier this year, the star recalled why her bipolar disorder diagnosis actually felt liberating.

“It was really freeing to have the information,” the star explained during a television appearance back in April.

“It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part,” she continued, adding that she was “probably been the happiest I’ve ever been,” a sentiment she appeared to reiterate in her new movie.

"I am happier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts," the Rare Beauty mogul shared in the documentary. "More than I have ever been."

Gomez’s recent comments surrounding her documentary first appeared in Vanity Fair .

