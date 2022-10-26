ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit Cass Tech blows out West Bloomfield, 38-13

It took about two-and-a-half quarters for the “Over-rated!” chants to come from the Detroit Cass Tech fans, but by that time, the Technicians had launched several big plays and were firmly in control of their Division 1 first-round playoff game at West Bloomfield. Cass Tech — which needed to beat Detroit King and Birmingham Brother Rice in the final two weeks to even earn a playoff berth — proved they belonged in the field with a 38-13...
HometownLife.com

Detroit Catholic Central's defense steps up in regional final victory

Detroit Catholic Central knew Michigan commit Drew Pierson was going to get chances to score. And the senior did when he put the second-ranked Shamrocks ahead 1-0 with a breakaway goal in the 18th minute of Thursday's Division 1 boys soccer regional championship. That's why they placed an emphasis on...
MLive.com

Metro Detroit boys soccer region final scoreboard

Here are Metro Detroit boy soccer score for the region championship round of the state tournament. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake

In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
High School Football PRO

Macomb Township, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MLive.com

Michigan State ready for ‘intense’ primetime atmosphere at No. 4 Michigan

EAST LANSING – The last time Michigan State played at Michigan, it was Halloween in 2020. The game kicked off a little after noon and cardboard cutouts of fans were placed in seats with fake crowd noise pumped in due to the pandemic. There was a smattering of players’ family members scattered in the Big House, with an announced attendance of 615 as Michigan State won 27-24.
MLive.com

5 things to watch: How Michigan State can upset Michigan

The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be on the move Saturday. Whether it stays in Ann Arbor or returns to East Lansing to remain for a third straight year will be settled in a primetime matchup. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will play at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on...
The Flint Journal

Tailgating spot offers charity beer garden close to Big House for Michigan vs. MSU

ANN ARBOR, MI - Martin Vloet simply can’t resist an opportunity to expand his cottage industry of Michigan Wolverine athletics-related business endeavors. The former University of Michigan photographer and entrepreneur has launched businesses like MGoPatio that offer VIP tailgating experiences in the past, in addition to Michigan Stadium Products, which repurposes wood from old Michigan Stadium bleachers and hardwood from Crisler Arena into Michigan keepsakes.
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Country Club Hires Tom Dolby as New General Manager

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Country Club (DCC) has hired a new General Manager/Head Professional. The Detroit Country Club board recently concluded an extensive search for a new candidate to take over the operation after both Mark Holm and Kris Smith left their positions at the club and have announced Thomas “Tom” Dolby, the current head professional at Pine Grove Country Club in Iron Mountain, MI will become the new General Manager/Head Professional.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
