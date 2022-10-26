Read full article on original website
Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit Cass Tech blows out West Bloomfield, 38-13
It took about two-and-a-half quarters for the “Over-rated!” chants to come from the Detroit Cass Tech fans, but by that time, the Technicians had launched several big plays and were firmly in control of their Division 1 first-round playoff game at West Bloomfield. Cass Tech — which needed to beat Detroit King and Birmingham Brother Rice in the final two weeks to even earn a playoff berth — proved they belonged in the field with a 38-13...
HometownLife.com
Detroit Catholic Central's defense steps up in regional final victory
Detroit Catholic Central knew Michigan commit Drew Pierson was going to get chances to score. And the senior did when he put the second-ranked Shamrocks ahead 1-0 with a breakaway goal in the 18th minute of Thursday's Division 1 boys soccer regional championship. That's why they placed an emphasis on...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit boys soccer region final scoreboard
Here are Metro Detroit boy soccer score for the region championship round of the state tournament. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
welovedexter.com
Football: Dreads turn over Milford 41-15 in playoff opener (see TWO photo galleries)
Take a message. Forward a text. Heck, send a fax if that’s what it takes. But get this note to future opponents of the Dexter Dreadnaughts: Don’t turn the ball over FOUR times in the first half. Milford arrived in Dexter looking to do the impossible (well, at...
Officiating hot topic after Saline vs. Huron playoff game
SALINE – Fans and coaches from Ann Arbor Huron’s football team were visibly and loudly upset during their 10-7 playoff loss to Saline in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs on Friday. The River Rats were called for several penalties that allowed Saline to keep the...
MLive.com
Michigan high school football scores from state playoff district openers
Playoff high school football action is here and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake
In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
MLive.com
Game Day Kalamazoo: See Round 1 playoff schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI – After sweat-soaked summer two-a-days and nine weeks with noses to the grindstone, the reward has arrive for 288 of Michigan’s best high school football teams. But the main prize awaits at Detroit’s Ford Field and Marquette’s Superior Dome, and Friday’s games are the first step...
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See district opening football playoff schedule
The state playoffs for 11-player and 8-player football have arrvied and there are 46 games involving Metro Detroit teams this weekend.
HometownLife.com
WATCH: Former Detroit Catholic Central guard Chas Lewless makes college decision
Detroit King point guard Chas Lewless made his college decision on Thursday, Oct. 27. The junior spent the past 2 years playing for the Shamrocks.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: CBIII to play senior year in Michigan, wants chance at Mr. Basketball
After spending two years on the West Coast, Chuck Bailey III is returning to Metro Detroit for his senior season on the local boys hardwood with Mr. Basketball on his mind and well within his sights. Bailey, a bulldog of a 6-foot-4 combo guard, broke out at the varsity level...
Macomb Township, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
MLive.com
Michigan State ready for ‘intense’ primetime atmosphere at No. 4 Michigan
EAST LANSING – The last time Michigan State played at Michigan, it was Halloween in 2020. The game kicked off a little after noon and cardboard cutouts of fans were placed in seats with fake crowd noise pumped in due to the pandemic. There was a smattering of players’ family members scattered in the Big House, with an announced attendance of 615 as Michigan State won 27-24.
HometownLife.com
Former Detroit Catholic Central basketball star Chas Lewless commits to San Diego
And that's a great thing for the Detroit King boys basketball team because it has lofty expectations, like competing for a Division 1 state championship and continuing its reign as one of the top programs in Michigan. Chas Lewless verbally committed to San Diego during a special ceremony Thursday afternoon...
MLive.com
From teammates to rivals: Michigan’s Makari Paige eager to face Spartans wideout
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Makari Paige was very complementary when asked about Michigan State’s wide receivers. The Wolverines defensive back highlighted several standout traits of the Spartans’ best unit, giving the “talented” Keon Coleman his flowers and, in that same breath, singling out Tre Mosley as a threat from that unit.
MLive.com
5 things to watch: How Michigan State can upset Michigan
The Paul Bunyan Trophy will be on the move Saturday. Whether it stays in Ann Arbor or returns to East Lansing to remain for a third straight year will be settled in a primetime matchup. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will play at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on...
diehardsport.com
Five-Star SEC Territory Recruit Clearly Has Michigan All Over His Mind
Set to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, five-star Georgia edge rusher Kingjoseph Edwards has Michigan all over his social media:
Tailgating spot offers charity beer garden close to Big House for Michigan vs. MSU
ANN ARBOR, MI - Martin Vloet simply can’t resist an opportunity to expand his cottage industry of Michigan Wolverine athletics-related business endeavors. The former University of Michigan photographer and entrepreneur has launched businesses like MGoPatio that offer VIP tailgating experiences in the past, in addition to Michigan Stadium Products, which repurposes wood from old Michigan Stadium bleachers and hardwood from Crisler Arena into Michigan keepsakes.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Country Club Hires Tom Dolby as New General Manager
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Country Club (DCC) has hired a new General Manager/Head Professional. The Detroit Country Club board recently concluded an extensive search for a new candidate to take over the operation after both Mark Holm and Kris Smith left their positions at the club and have announced Thomas “Tom” Dolby, the current head professional at Pine Grove Country Club in Iron Mountain, MI will become the new General Manager/Head Professional.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
