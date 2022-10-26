Federalsburg, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Wicomico Superintendent of Schools Dr. Micah Stauffer will hold four Community Forums in November. The public is invited to come and be part of any of the forums which will include presentations and conversations about public education in Wicomico County. Already Dr. Stauffer has met with school officials and is currently meeting with student leaders at the district’s high school. At each forum, Dr. Stauffer will share information on school system data, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the Superintendent’s Entry Plan and principled leadership. Each forum is a chance for the public to give input and ask questions.

