ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federalsburg, MD

Federalsburg, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Federalsburg.

The Snow Hill High School volleyball team will have a game with Colonel Richardson High School on October 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Snow Hill High School
Colonel Richardson High School
October 26, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Snow Hill High School volleyball team will have a game with Colonel Richardson High School on October 26, 2022, 14:15:00.

Snow Hill High School
Colonel Richardson High School
October 26, 2022
14:15:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Smyrna, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salesianum School football team will have a game with Smyrna High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SMYRNA, DE
WGMD Radio

Laurel-Seaford Football Game Closed Attendance

If you planned to attend the Laurel-Seaford football game tonight – all tickets have been canceled and money will be refunded. Laurel Superintendent Shawn Larrimore posted this earlier today…
LAUREL, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Smyrna dominates second half in a Homecoming to Remember

The highly anticipated showdown between No. 1 Smyrna and No. 3 Salesianum did not disappoint. The opening half alone featured several “highlight” plays, keeping the large homecoming crowd on the edge of their seats. The home team Eagles’ defense provided the first highlight when senior linebacker Nasir Jenkins gathered a “tipped” pass in stride for a 30-yard “pick six”, barely ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
Ocean City Today

Decatur football team comes from behind to beat Easton

(Oct. 28, 2022) The lead changed hands several times during the football game between Stephen Decatur and Easton last Friday night. Decatur came from behind in the final minutes to win, 37-34, on the road. “It was a big win. There was seven lead changes in the game,” said Decatur...
BERLIN, MD
WGMD Radio

Wicomico County School District Community Forums Set

Wicomico Superintendent of Schools Dr. Micah Stauffer will hold four Community Forums in November. The public is invited to come and be part of any of the forums which will include presentations and conversations about public education in Wicomico County. Already Dr. Stauffer has met with school officials and is currently meeting with student leaders at the district’s high school. At each forum, Dr. Stauffer will share information on school system data, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the Superintendent’s Entry Plan and principled leadership. Each forum is a chance for the public to give input and ask questions.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Day trips to Rehoboth Beach haven’t always been easy

With a road and bridge system connecting a number of major cities just hours away, it’s hard now to remember that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. At one point, said Rehoboth Beach Museum volunteer David McDonald, visitors had to take a horse-drawn carriage, train, car, ferry or some combination of them all to visit the seaside resort.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Bay Net

Maryland State Record Smooth Dogfish Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Fay Ganster of Reading, Pennsylvania has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with an 18-pound smooth dogfish she caught off the coast of Ocean City on October 22. Ganster, a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware

- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
DELAWARE STATE
shoredailynews.com

Horntown woman, Seaford man wanted in Monday afternoon robbery

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 felony arrest warrants were obtained for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Cari Lynn Johnson, 36, of Horntown, Virginia and Rodney O’Neil Hinmon, 47, of Seaford, Delaware. These warrants are...
HORNTOWN, VA
Cape Gazette

Millsboro man charged in Dewey assault

A Millsboro man faces felony assault and other charges in connection with an August fight in Dewey Beach that left a victim with brain injury. Anthony A. Allen, 34, had been sought by police following the early morning fight Aug. 19 near Bellevue Street and Dagsworthy Avenue. Police said Allen struck a Milton man, 19, in the face causing severe facial fractures and a brain injury. The man was airlifted to Christiana Care for treatment, police said.
MILLSBORO, DE
Daily Voice

Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicks off in Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicked off with an afternoon of fun Friday, Oct. 28. There were the Tyke Bike on the Boardwalk, shows at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and the Schellville Express in Grove Park. If you’re seeing this Friday...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Wbaltv.com

These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users

Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
EASTON, MD
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy