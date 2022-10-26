WCN 24/7 · A Picture Perfect Postcard from Presque Isle. ERIE, Pa. – Many Lake Erie visitors plan their trips in the summer to utilize the beach, amusement park, and warm weather activities. However, these tourists are missing the beautiful fall scenery that the lake and nearby Erie offers. Western Pennsylvania is famous for its trees changing colors this time of year. Mixing the fall foliage with the beach is an awesome sight. Erie also has fall activities to offer. Such as, pumpkin farms, cider festivals, wineries, and fall events at Waldameer amusement park. Even though you cannot swim or lay on the beach during this time of year, there are still plenty of things to do, and you can still visit the beach for the gorgeous scenery.

ERIE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO