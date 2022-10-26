Read full article on original website
District 10 Updates Volleyball, Soccer Playoff Brackets
ERIE, Pa. – District 10 updated it’s volleyball and soccer playoff brackets on Friday. In girls’ soccer, the Class 1A boys will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center in Erie on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep and Cambridge Springs (12 p.m.), and Girard vs. Seneca (2 p.m.) will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center. In Class 2A, the semifinals will be played on Monday (Oct. 31), with Fort LeBeouf taking on Hickory at 5:30 p.m. from Bender Field in Meadville, while Harbor Creek and General McLane will play at 5:30 at Iroquois High School.
Warren Sweeps Cathedral Prep, Will Meet Meadville in D10 Semifinals
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Warren held off a late Cathedral Prep rally, that included a reversal on what the Dragons thought was the match-winner, to complete a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 28-26) sweep in the District 10 Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday. Warren had match point at 24-19 in the third...
Harborcreek, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rollover accident takes place by busy Erie intersection
Emergency crews responded to a two car accident in the City of Erie near West 12th and Liberty streets around 7 p.m. Thursday. One of the cars rolled onto its roof and sustained heavy damage. Reports from the scene indicate at least one person was checked out by paramedics. There is no word on any […]
Tractor Trailer into Ravine Closes I-90 Westbound in Western Erie County
Interstate 90 westbound is closed at exit 9 (Route 18/Girard), according to reports from the scene. It comes after a tractor trailer reportedly left the interstate and traveled into a ravine near the Old Lexington Rd. area. There's no word on any injuries or damage. A detour using Route 18,...
Pitt Basketball All 14: William Jeffress
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a junior from Erie, PA who is looking to take his game to the next level this season.
St James evacuated due to small fire
Fire led to a school being evacuated Thursday afternoon. The fire happened at St James along Buffalo Road in Erie just before 1:30 p.m. According to the school’s principal, a small fire broke out above a heater in one of the classrooms, causing minimal damage. Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated to St James […]
Car snaps utility pole in half, closing North East road overnight
An overnight accident led to the closure of a road in North East. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the accident in the 7400 block of Moorheadville Road just before 3 a.m. Thursday. According to reports from the scene, the driver of the car reportedly lost control, left the roadway, and smashed into a utility […]
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Harborcreek Youth Service cuts ribbon on newest building
Click here for the Weekend Forecast
High pressure will continue to give us nice weather into the weekend. As it drifts east, the temperatures will moderate. Next frontal system will give us showers for Halloween. Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, 1:30 AM Saturday. Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.75″ / Normal: 3.97 / Year: 39.25...
Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond
Driver injured after losing control, hitting tree in Harborcreek overnight
One person is injured after their car slammed into a tree in Harborcreek overnight. That accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of East Lake Road. According to reports from the scene, a woman in her 50s lost control of her car before slamming into a tree. She was taken to the […]
Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
'Trail of Treats' continues Friday night at the Millcreek Mall
Erie County Council Set to Once Again Vote on Project Resolve
Erie County Council is reportedly set to once again take up the County Executive's push to give millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money to a project at Penn State Behrend. The County Executive thinks the project could create a lot of jobs for the area moving forward. We're...
Local trick-or-treating times, events
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The little ghosts and goblins can rejoice as Halloween nears. Here are the times of sanctioned trick-or-treating and other events around Erie. Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Fairview, Girard, Edinboro and Waterford all will have traditional trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. In Meadville, trick-or-treating will be observed from […]
Pineapple Eddie to move locations after nearly a decade on W. 10th St.
A well known westside restaurant will soon be moving to Walnut Street in Erie. After almost a decade at their West 10th Street location, the owners of Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro have decided to move. The restaurant is moving from West 10th Street and Weschler Ave. into the former Pie in the Sky restaurant building […]
A Picture Perfect Postcard from Presque Isle
WCN 24/7 · A Picture Perfect Postcard from Presque Isle. ERIE, Pa. – Many Lake Erie visitors plan their trips in the summer to utilize the beach, amusement park, and warm weather activities. However, these tourists are missing the beautiful fall scenery that the lake and nearby Erie offers. Western Pennsylvania is famous for its trees changing colors this time of year. Mixing the fall foliage with the beach is an awesome sight. Erie also has fall activities to offer. Such as, pumpkin farms, cider festivals, wineries, and fall events at Waldameer amusement park. Even though you cannot swim or lay on the beach during this time of year, there are still plenty of things to do, and you can still visit the beach for the gorgeous scenery.
