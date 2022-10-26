Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Related
YMCA Names Nominees for 2022 Educators of the Year; Ceremony Takes Place Nov. 16
A dozen Haverhill educators are this year’s nominees for YMCA 2022 Educators of the Year. All nominees will be honored during a reception Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning at 5 p.m., at Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St. Rep. Andy X. Vargas is serving as master of ceremonies. Educators, nominated...
Haverhill Republican Committee Hosts Haverhill Exchange Club, Learns of ‘Leading Lights’
Members of the Haverhill Republican Committee purchased blue light bulbs from the Haverhill Exchange Club after hearing a presentation on the service group’s “Leading Lights” program. According to the Exchange Club, Leading Lights, designed to be placed in home porch fixtures, promotes healthy relationships between communities and...
58th Annual VFW Santa Parade Picks Up Donations, Invites Floats and Participants to Join Nov. 20
Organizers of the 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade are still piecing together private donations to pay for the annual event even as they worry last year’s ugly sweaters seem a bit snug this season. With this year’s Santa Parade theme being “Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party,” committee Chairman Daniel...
Former Framingham Mayor Spicer Finalist For Town Manager Position
STOUGHTON – Former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer is a finalist for the Town Manager position in Stoughton. She is one four candidates for the leadership position in the community, which is a suburb of Brockton. She is the only woman finalist. Spicer, who easily lost her re-election bid for...
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Hosts Family-Friendly Halloween Cookie Painting
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing presents a spooky activity this weekend with a Halloween Cookie Painting event. The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Families may paint their own Halloween cookies with edible watercolors. The browned-butter...
Women’s Business Leagues Support 411 Cares, Bread & Roses with ‘Swing Into Action’ Glow Golf
The Merrimack Valley and Methuen chapters of the Women’s Business League are hosting a family-friendly glow golf event called “Swing into Action,” for charity tonight. It takes place tonight, Oct. 27, from 5-9 p.m., at Garrison Par 3 Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Participants may golf...
Team Haverhill and Tap Brewing Company Present Three Nights of Terror at Haunted Hall
Team Haverhill and Tap Brewing are partnering to give Haverhill residents a scare with their Haunted Hall. The hall opens Thursday, Oct. 27, from 8:30-11 p.m. and runs through Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8-11 p.m. It’s located on the third floor of 90 Washington St., Haverhill.
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Next Generation Leaders Plan Mixer at Smolak Farms
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business mixer for next generation leaders and young people in business at Smolak Farms this week. The mixer takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St., North Andover. Featured treats include complimentary cider, donuts...
miltontimes.com
Milton House of Pizza will close Oct. 31
After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success. With the enticing...
Haverhill Council on Aging Offers Hip Hop Class for Seniors Today; Halloween Party Friday
The Haverhill Council on Aging is hosting a free hip hop class for local seniors this morning. The class takes place Monday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 a.m., in room 45 of the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Participants will complete chair exercises along with traveling through time on...
Jason Young Completes Field Training to Become Full-Time Methuen Police Officer
Methuen Police Officer Jason Young is now a permanent, full-time member of the department after completing three months of field training. Young graduating last June from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy. He previously worked at Raytheon. He graduated from Methuen High School in 2014 and went on to serve six years in the Army National Guard. He earned his associate’s degree in criminal justice graduated from Northern Essex Community College.
Officials Celebrate $210,000 in State Assistance for Haverhill Parks and Recreation Areas
City and state officials celebrated Friday the receipt of $210,000 in budget earmarks for improvements and maintenance at several Haverhill parks. The money was included in the state budget following advocacy by Sen. Barry R. Finegold, whose district is being reconfigured to include Haverhill; Rep. Andy X. Vargas; and Sen. Diana DiZoglio with support by Reps. Linda Dean Campbell, Lenny Mirra and Christina A. Minicucci.
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
WHAV to Relocate to Downtown Haverhill Studio Building that Still Bears Its Name
The WHAV call letters were first voiced on local radios during the spring of 1947, but the new station would not move into its new downtown studio building until the fall of that year. Now, 75 years later, today’s 97.9 WHAV is likewise going home to the art deco-styled structure....
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
Haverhill Chamber Plans Forum to Discuss Property Taxes in Advance of City Council Setting Rates
In advance of Haverhill’s annual ritual—setting tax rates for different property classes—the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses how taxes have impacted them. The Chamber is having a “Tax Classification Open Forum,” Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 2-4 p.m., at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack...
Either Leah Cole Allen or Kim Driscoll will be the next lieutenant governor. How do they compare?
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and former State Rep. Leah Cole Allen differ on a number of issues. Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are entering the home stretch of their campaigns to succeed Charlie Baker as the next governor of Massachusetts. Through two debates, many interviews, and ubiquitous advertising, residents are learning a lot about Healey and Diehl.
Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill Plans Fifth Annual Pre-Election Breakfast
The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill plans its fifth annual pre-election breakfast on the Sunday before voters cast ballot sin the final election. The event, which began in 2016 and continues a tradition by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m., at the Amvets Post 147, on 576 Primrose St., in Haverhill. It is open to the public for a $5 donation. There is no charge for veterans and seniors.
MGH breaks ground on new facility along Cambridge Street
The building, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center. Massachusetts General Hospital broke ground Thursday on a new facility along Cambridge Street that when completed will add more than 1.5 million square feet to the hospital’s campus.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0