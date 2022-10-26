ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contract workers struggle to find homes in SWFL as prices soar after Hurricane Ian

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — William Midtbo works for an adjustment company based in Denver, Colorado.

He said before he found this home in Cape Coral, he was commuting every day from his home in Tampa.

“It’s going to help us to get to where we need to go much quicker,” said Midtbo.

Finding a place to stay was not easy. He said most people with homes listed didn’t return his call — probably because the homes were damaged.

“Places I was looking at were $8,500… this place is a 4 bed 4 bath and we got it for 6 grand,” said Midtbo.

Before the storm, rent at that home was at least half the price.

“It’s going to be really tough for people to find housing and what is still available and livable,” said Midtbo.

Because of this need, Tween Waters Island Resort in Captiva opened their doors to ARS Global Emergency Management.

“Being down on the ground within minutes of the sites in all of our base camps allows for a faster response and a much more efficient one,” said Nathan Normoyle.

That resort helps shelter hundreds of workers, but many more are still struggling.

“We’ve heard everything from 30 people in one airbnb because of availability problems. We have heard of people driving 3 and 4 hours with traffic,” said Normoyle.

Many of these contract workers say they expect to call Southwest Florida home for at least 2 years.

