Pueblo woman’s death being investigated as homicide

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The shooting death of a 73-year-old woman at a home in rural Pueblo County is being investigated as a homicide, the Pueblo County Sheriff said.

Patti Magby died the evening of Friday, Oct. 21, of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner . Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally responded to possible shots fired round 7 p.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road, in southwest Pueblo County.

When deputies arrived, they found Magby outside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures attempted by deputies, she was pronounced dead on scene.

In an update on Tuesday, Oct. 25, PCSO confirmed Magby’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

