Lynn Haven, FL

Gulf Coast puts on youth softball and baseball clinic

By Sam Granville
 3 days ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast softball and baseball teams have spent their last week of the fall season passing on skills to the next generation, completely free of charge.

The clinic has been taking place at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven, open to all local boys and girls wanting to participate.

The clinic will not take place Wednesday night but will continue with its final night on Thursday, October 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gulf Coast sophomore pitcher and Arnold High School alum Carson Dorsey said it’s been a great experience for everyone involved.

“We were these kids at one point and we didn’t get anything like this when we were when we were little and growing up playing rec ball,” Dorsey said. “And it’s awesome to be able to teach them the little things and I’m sure it makes their days that they got a whole entire college baseball team out there working with them individually and teaching them the fundamentals of baseball.”

The Gulf Coast softball team has already concluded its fall season and the baseball team will conclude theirs on Friday with two home games against Chipola and Pensacola State.

WMBB

