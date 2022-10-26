ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Woman wants Haverhill cemetery soil tested after "suspicious" waste dumped

HAVERHILL -- Dee O'Neil says she took plenty of photos to have evidence of what is likely hazardous waste dumped at St James Cemetery in Haverhill. The debris includes plastic 55-gallon drums, oil cans, and cleaning solvents. "Seeing what was out there, I was very concerned," Dee told WBZ-TV's I-Team. "You're probably 15 feet from a flowing river right here." That is the Little River, which flows into the Merrimac River. "This is not typical cemetery waste, by no means." The cemetery is one of three in Haverhill owned by the Catholic Cemetery Association of the Archdiocese of Boston. When Dee discovered...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: Dump truck rolls into parked cars in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars parked in a driveway were rammed by a rolling dump truck in Reading at around 7:30 Thursday morning, which also damaged the family’s stone wall. Video taken by the family shows crews working to remove the truck from the property, which the family...
READING, MA
manchesterinklink.com

I-293 closure planned for Wednesday night

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the right lane on the southbound barrel of I-293 in Manchester, for one night, to repair a sewer line under the highway. The work will be performed on Wednesday Evening, November 2, 2022 beginning at 7 pm. The lane will reopen the before 6 am Thursday morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Consumer group says shoppers should be wary of “certified pre-owned” vehicles

DEDHAM, Mass. — The word “certified” is often advertised at dealerships and used-car lots, but what exactly does it mean?. According to Consumers’ Checkbook, the automotive industry began using the term in the 1990′s to reassure used-car buyers worried about bringing home a lemon. “Certified pre-owned” vehicles are marketed as used cars or trucks that have been inspected and refurbished by the dealer.
DEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Passerby spots car in woods, saving elderly driver

CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A passerby in a car spotted what they thought were tail lights buried deep in the brush near exit 3 off the highway in New Hampshire, leading rescuers to the trapped driver, according to Candia Police. The driver, an elderly person, was rescued by New Hampshire...
CANDIA, NH
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: 181 Linebrook Road, 5 Wildes Court, 40 Argilla Road

The Ipswich Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing remotely via Zoom video conferencing on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM to act on the following petitions pursuant to the Ipswich Protective Zoning Bylaw:. 181 Linebrook Road, Justin Sprei requests a special permit pursuant to, but not...
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

Help available as home heating costs rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire residents will have sticker shock this winter when it comes to heating their homes. Fuel companies such as Dead River Co. in Manchester said they are hearing concerns from their customers about bills that are expected to be double or more this winter.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

