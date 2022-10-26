ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 6

M Hourigan
3d ago

that Liutenant must have damaging information on someone high ranking to be able to get re-enstated after committing fraud

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police provide details on two officer-involved shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department released details of two separate officer-involved shootings from September. APD says one of the incidents started as a fight over a parking spot, the other incident was an attempted burglary in progress. September 21 Officer-Involved Shooting Garcia has a long criminal history dating back to 2008, with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque

A Los Lunas man is facing drug charges. Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque. A Los Lunas man is facing drug charges. Non-profit helps fire victims in northern New Mexico …. Non-profit helps fire victims in northern New Mexico have a place to stay with RV's. APS...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one person dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

APD investigates recent fatal crash as homicide

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that left a man dead in the road in Southeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Tommy McCrae, 66, was fatally struck by a vehicle near Gibson and Palomas SE. He said police responded around 6 p.m. to the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS school bus involved in crash near Atrisco and Arenal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into yet another crash involving an Albuquerque school bus. This time, Bernalillo County Deputies say it looks like another vehicle rear-ended the bus at Atrisco and Arenal. Students were onboard at the time but everyone was checked out and sent home. There was minor damage to the bus. Thursday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Albuquerque mail carrier found guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A guilty verdict was reached in the case of a man who attacked a mailman. Video from September 2021 shows the moments after Elias Gallegos threatened the mail carrier and then hid in a stranger’s backyard a few blocks away near Constitution and San Mateo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy