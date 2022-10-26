Read full article on original website
M Hourigan
3d ago
that Liutenant must have damaging information on someone high ranking to be able to get re-enstated after committing fraud
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albuquerque police provide details on two officer-involved shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department released details of two separate officer-involved shootings from September. APD says one of the incidents started as a fight over a parking spot, the other incident was an attempted burglary in progress. September 21 Officer-Involved Shooting Garcia has a long criminal history dating back to 2008, with […]
KRQE News 13
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
A Los Lunas man is facing drug charges. Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque. A Los Lunas man is facing drug charges. Non-profit helps fire victims in northern New Mexico …. Non-profit helps fire victims in northern New Mexico have a place to stay with RV's. APS...
Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
Rio Rancho man charged for allegedly swinging hacksaw at security while shoplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after getting violent while shoplifting from an Albuquerque Lowes. Police were called to the store near Alameda and Coors where they say 44-year-old Anthony Galassi was walking around putting items in a basket. They say when confronted by security, he pulled out a hacksaw and began swinging […]
Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one person dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. […]
Suspect accused of shooting man who confronted him over stolen truck
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Luis Ornelas-Robles, the man accused of shooting and killing another man in a gunfight, is now behind bars. Ornelas-Robles is accused in the July shooting of Guadalupe Sandoval at 7-11 on Coors and Gun Club. They say he was in Sandoval’s stolen truck when Sandoval […]
Albuquerque man charged with arson after allegedly starting fire in alley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man they say intentionally started a fire in an Albuquerque alley. Officers spotted the fire near San Mateo and Lomas just before 10 a.m. Friday morning. Witnesses told police they saw a man, now identified as Cornell Battle, leaving the scene. When officers found him, they say he smelled […]
Auditor report shows worsening response times from APD over last two years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — In an emergency, seconds count. But a recent assessment from the city’s Office of Internal Audit reveals that the time it takes Albuquerque police officers to show up on the scene after a call has increased over the last two years, but the city is working to improve that. “Response time” means […]
Findings about fatal 'Rust' movie set shooting now with New Mexico prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders...
Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
rrobserver.com
APD investigates recent fatal crash as homicide
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that left a man dead in the road in Southeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Tommy McCrae, 66, was fatally struck by a vehicle near Gibson and Palomas SE. He said police responded around 6 p.m. to the...
Santa Fe police investigating after woman found dead Saturday afternoon
Police in New Mexico are investigating a death.
APS school bus involved in crash near Atrisco and Arenal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into yet another crash involving an Albuquerque school bus. This time, Bernalillo County Deputies say it looks like another vehicle rear-ended the bus at Atrisco and Arenal. Students were onboard at the time but everyone was checked out and sent home. There was minor damage to the bus. Thursday, […]
Sentence handed down for slaying of New Mexico girl
The girl's death on her 10th birthday was a shock for the community. The girl's mother will be sentenced next month for her role.
Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque
A man was arrested after authorities accused him of attacking a mailman.
KRQE News 13
Man accused of threatening Albuquerque mail carrier found guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A guilty verdict was reached in the case of a man who attacked a mailman. Video from September 2021 shows the moments after Elias Gallegos threatened the mail carrier and then hid in a stranger’s backyard a few blocks away near Constitution and San Mateo.
“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years for role in Victoria Martens death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales has been sentenced to 37.5 years behind bars, the maximum sentence, for his role in the death of Victoria Martens. The sentence came after an emotional day in court and eight years after the crime. The sentence, 37.5 years, is for allowing Victoria’s death to happen, dismembering the body, and […]
Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out
Thursday, News 13 spoke with the other parents involved in the incident for their side of the story.
Comments / 6