Haverhill, MA

Plaistow Celebrates Halloween with Pumpkin Lighting Festival Saturday

Plaistow, N.H., is hosting an afternoon of activities at its annual Pumpkin Lighting Festival to celebrate Halloween. The festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-6 p.m., at the Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main St., Plaistow. Activities include a music provided by a disc jockey, games, corn maze, food trucks...
PLAISTOW, NH
Haverhill Council Delays Lake Street Housing Plan While City Studies Water, Sewer Capacities

Two public hearings scheduled for discussion at Tuesday night’s Haverhill City Council meeting ended up being rescheduled. The first involved a proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development who was looking to utilize an element of the city’s new zoning master plan, called “Flexible Development,” to allow him to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of land off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. That property is currently zoned for 10 homes.
HAVERHILL, MA
Officials Celebrate $210,000 in State Assistance for Haverhill Parks and Recreation Areas

City and state officials celebrated Friday the receipt of $210,000 in budget earmarks for improvements and maintenance at several Haverhill parks. The money was included in the state budget following advocacy by Sen. Barry R. Finegold, whose district is being reconfigured to include Haverhill; Rep. Andy X. Vargas; and Sen. Diana DiZoglio with support by Reps. Linda Dean Campbell, Lenny Mirra and Christina A. Minicucci.
HAVERHILL, MA
Haverhill Councilors Hear Plan Tonight to Build 14 Single Family Homes Where 10 Typically Allowed

Haverhill city councilors hear plans tonight to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of former farmland off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. The proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development seeks to take advantage of another element of the city’s new zoning master plan. Using the new “Flexible Development” zoning tool, the developer could be permitted to build 14 homes where only 10 would be conventionally allowed.
HAVERHILL, MA
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday

The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
ATKINSON, NH
