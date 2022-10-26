Read full article on original website
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Hosts Family-Friendly Halloween Cookie Painting
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing presents a spooky activity this weekend with a Halloween Cookie Painting event. The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Families may paint their own Halloween cookies with edible watercolors. The browned-butter...
Plaistow Celebrates Halloween with Pumpkin Lighting Festival Saturday
Plaistow, N.H., is hosting an afternoon of activities at its annual Pumpkin Lighting Festival to celebrate Halloween. The festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-6 p.m., at the Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main St., Plaistow. Activities include a music provided by a disc jockey, games, corn maze, food trucks...
Creatorpult Makerspace Invites Residents to Dress Up and Play Tonight at Halloween Game Night
Creatorpult Makerspace is hosting its first ever Halloween Game Night Party Friday including games, snacks and a costume contest. The event is happening Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-midnight, at Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex St., Suite 211, Haverhill. Players can expect Halloween-themed tabletop games, socializing and food and drink. There will...
Haverhill Rotary Club Invites Nominee Submissions to Honor Veterans Serving the Community
The Rotary Club of Haverhill is again seeking nominations of veterans to be honored during the service club’s Annual Veteran’s Day Breakfast next month. Speaking before the Haverhill City Council on Tuesday, Navy veteran and Rotary Club member George Moriarty explained the criteria for those nominations. “The idea...
Team Haverhill and Tap Brewing Company Present Three Nights of Terror at Haunted Hall
Team Haverhill and Tap Brewing are partnering to give Haverhill residents a scare with their Haunted Hall. The hall opens Thursday, Oct. 27, from 8:30-11 p.m. and runs through Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8-11 p.m. It’s located on the third floor of 90 Washington St., Haverhill.
Whittier Birthplace Presents Dale Rogers’ ‘Big Dog Show’ and More on Bradford Common This Weekend
Whittier Birthplace hosts Haverhill artist Dale Rogers’ “Big Dog Show” during a weekend of family-friendly activities. The weekend kicks off with a dinner Wednesday, Oct. 26, at G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St., Haverhill. All proceeds benefit the Whittier Birthplace. From Friday, Oct. 28, to Monday, Oct....
Atkinson and Plaistow Residents Called to Dispose of Hazardous Waste at Kingston Municipal Hazardous Waste Collection
Residents of Atkinson, Plaistow and other New Hampshire towns may get rid of hazardous waste in their homes Saturday at Kingston’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection. Waste may be dropped off Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m.-noon, at 12 Main St., Kingston. Participants must bring proof of residency and are...
WHAV to Relocate to Downtown Haverhill Studio Building that Still Bears Its Name
The WHAV call letters were first voiced on local radios during the spring of 1947, but the new station would not move into its new downtown studio building until the fall of that year. Now, 75 years later, today’s 97.9 WHAV is likewise going home to the art deco-styled structure....
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Next Generation Leaders Plan Mixer at Smolak Farms
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business mixer for next generation leaders and young people in business at Smolak Farms this week. The mixer takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St., North Andover. Featured treats include complimentary cider, donuts...
Women’s Business Leagues Support 411 Cares, Bread & Roses with ‘Swing Into Action’ Glow Golf
The Merrimack Valley and Methuen chapters of the Women’s Business League are hosting a family-friendly glow golf event called “Swing into Action,” for charity tonight. It takes place tonight, Oct. 27, from 5-9 p.m., at Garrison Par 3 Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Participants may golf...
Greater Haverhill Arts Association and Kate Hanlon Demonstrates White Line Woodcut Sunday
The Greater Haverhill Arts Association is hosting a demonstration of white line woodcut by artist Kate Hanlon. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2-4 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The presentation is free for Arts Association members $5 for others. All ages are welcome to attend.
Haverhill Council Delays Lake Street Housing Plan While City Studies Water, Sewer Capacities
Two public hearings scheduled for discussion at Tuesday night’s Haverhill City Council meeting ended up being rescheduled. The first involved a proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development who was looking to utilize an element of the city’s new zoning master plan, called “Flexible Development,” to allow him to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of land off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. That property is currently zoned for 10 homes.
Plaistow, N.H., Other Area Police Departments Participate in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday
This weekend the Plaistow, N.H., Police Department joins other area communities taking part in a national effort to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. Plaistow’s Take Back Day takes place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Plaistow Police Station, 27 Elm St., Plaistow. Participants...
Paranormal Researcher Dustin Pari Gives Presentation at Haverhill Public Library This Thursday
Haverhill Public Library is holding a talk this Thursday featuring paranormal researcher and motivational speaker Dustin Pari. The lecture is happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7-8:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library’s auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Pari’s presentation typically runs an hour with a 30-minute Q&A afterwards. His main...
Officials Celebrate $210,000 in State Assistance for Haverhill Parks and Recreation Areas
City and state officials celebrated Friday the receipt of $210,000 in budget earmarks for improvements and maintenance at several Haverhill parks. The money was included in the state budget following advocacy by Sen. Barry R. Finegold, whose district is being reconfigured to include Haverhill; Rep. Andy X. Vargas; and Sen. Diana DiZoglio with support by Reps. Linda Dean Campbell, Lenny Mirra and Christina A. Minicucci.
Haverhill School Committee Joins Union in Ratifying Pact that Ended Historic Teachers’ Strike
Details of an agreement that ended an historic teachers’ strike in Haverhill were outlined last night as the Haverhill School Committee officially approved the pact it negotiated with teachers represented by the Haverhill Education Association. Bitterness between some union members and School Committee negotiators remained apparent during the public...
Haverhill Councilors Hear Plan Tonight to Build 14 Single Family Homes Where 10 Typically Allowed
Haverhill city councilors hear plans tonight to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of former farmland off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. The proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development seeks to take advantage of another element of the city’s new zoning master plan. Using the new “Flexible Development” zoning tool, the developer could be permitted to build 14 homes where only 10 would be conventionally allowed.
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday
The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
Haverhill Native Cormier’s Play ‘Saltonstall’s Trial’ Debuts as Reading at Boston’s Modern Theatre
“Saltonstall’s Trial,” a play written by Haverhill’s Michael Cormier and written and directed by Beverly’s Myriam Cyr, is being read at the historic Modern Theatre this Thursday. The reading takes place Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., at the Modern Theatre, 525 Washington St., Boston. “Saltonstall’s...
Annual Chili Cook-Off Returns This Saturday Hosted by Haverhill Firefighting Museum
The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is once again hosting its annual chili cook-off on Saturday. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m., at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. The cook-off has three categories to win including Best Individual or Business, Best Firehouse/Police/EMS and Best Restaurant.
