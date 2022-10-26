Two public hearings scheduled for discussion at Tuesday night’s Haverhill City Council meeting ended up being rescheduled. The first involved a proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development who was looking to utilize an element of the city’s new zoning master plan, called “Flexible Development,” to allow him to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of land off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. That property is currently zoned for 10 homes.

