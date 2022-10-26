Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child
Marvel Studios is having a pretty successful launch of their Multiverse Saga and it would seem that this would be the most prominent thing in the actors behind the films lives. It was recently revealed that Loki star Tom Hiddleston was expecting a child with The Marvels star and partner Zawe Ashton. The two didn't meet on any marvel set, but it still seems that they found each other. Now, they welcome the product of their love with a new child. According to ET Cananda, the two Marvel Studios stars have officially given birth to their offspring. There's no word on the gender of the child, but we'll likely find out when the couple is comfortable.
ComicBook
Could Vision Quest Finally Introduce the MCU's West Coast Avengers?
As we gradually inch closer to Avengers: Secret Wars, the question of which stories get told in the next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains. One dangling plot thread from all the way in the beginning of Phase 4 of the franchise has been what is going on with Vision (Paul Bettany), the android who was reborn Ship of Theseus-style into White Vision at the end of WandaVision's Disney+ run. In the time since, Vision has not been seen or even referenced in the MCU — but a new rumor on Thursday appeared to change that. According to reporter Jeff Sneider, Marvel is imminently assembling a writers room for a planned Vision Quest television show.
ComicBook
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Tenoch Huerta Speaks Out on Marvel's Changes to Namor
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in just a few weeks, it will bring Namor to the big screen, complete with a new take on the iconic character and his background. Played by Tenoch Huerta, the MCU's Namor hails not from Atlantis, but from Talocan, a world influenced by the rich myths and history of Mesoamerican culture. Now, at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Huerta is speaking out about the changes, saying that not only is this kind of representation important, but that the approach Marvel has taken to Namor was done with great respect.
ComicBook
Eternals Confirmed to be Returning in the MCU (Exclusive)
Eternals fans, rejoice! The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a batch of new heroes to the saga with Eternals back in 2021. The film was the third in Phase 4 of the MCU, bringing cast members such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Lia McHugh, respectively playing Thena, Ajak Ikaris, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, Druig, and Sprite. The ensemble of new characters had their story left open-ended and now, the film's producer Nate Moore, has offered an optimistic promise of their future.
ComicBook
Wicked Movie in Final Talks To Cast Jeff Goldblum
The Wicked movie is finally on its way, and the cast is shaping up to be an exciting one. Last year, it was officially announced that Ariana Grande would be taking on the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo would be playing Elphaba with In the Heights director Jon M. Chu set to direct. Last month, it was reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey was in talks to play Fiyero, and it looks like the movie has now found its Wizard. According to Variety, Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to take on the villainous role that was originated by Joel Grey on Broadway.
ComicBook
Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Film He's Proudest Of
Daniel Radcliffe is currently promoting his new movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and he recently talked to GQ about some of his most iconic characters. Of course, Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter, but one of his most interesting roles was in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's (known collectively as Daniels) Swiss Army Man. The Everything Everywhere All At Once directors made the film with Radcliffe and Paul Dano back in 2016, and Radcliffe still credits it as the film he's most proud of. The movie follows a man named Hank (Paul Dano) who is stranded on an island and befriends a talking, farting corpse named Manny (Radcliffe).
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
ComicBook
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
ComicBook
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Speaks Out on the X-Men's Upcoming MCU Debut
Sooner or later, the X-Men will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the closing moments of Ms. Marvel, viewers were treated to the retcon and retcons when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was turned from an Inhuman into a mutant. A few months later and it was revealed that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would star together in the yet-to-be-named Deadpool 3. While at the red carpet premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wednesday day, Kevin Feige touched on questions about the proper X-Men team as well.
ComicBook
Marvel's Fantastic Four Rumor Reveals Disappointing News of Doctor Doom's Place in New Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been absolutely killing it with their Phase Four film slate with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the Multiverse Saga into a very interesting direction by including some surprising cameos. During Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we got to see the MCU's version of the Illuminati that included Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Maria Rambeau / Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). The latter of which isn't expected to reprise his role for the Fantastic Four reboot due to him playing a variant of the character. But, there's also one more thing that you probably shouldn't expect for the reboot— Doctor Doom as the main villain. According to Jeff Sneider, Doctor Doom will not be the main antagonist of The Fantastic Four.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Watch Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" Music Video
Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their finale Phase Four film with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the first reactions to the film have been stellar. The film is set to introduce us to the next Black Panther due to the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, with Shuri (Letitia Wright) rumored to take over the mantle. Wakanda Forever will also give us a brand new song from pop icon Rihanna after the signer has spent the past few years not releasing new music. The new song is titled Lift Me Up and is the lead single from the film. Marvel has officially released the official music video for the song and it even gives us some new looks at the film. You can check out the video below.
ComicBook
Rihanna, Letitia Wright, and More Share Black Panther Wakanda Forever Red Carpet Looks
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's big premiere brought out massive stars like Rihanna. The entire cast was on-hand for the spectacle and everyone was looking their best. Down below you can see what MCU favorites like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Winston Duke brought out of their closets. However, this was a celebration of Chadwick Boseman's life and that means everyone from outside of Wakanda had to show up and show out too. Chloë and Halle made an appearance. Multiple sports stars, musicians, and other famous fans flocked to Los Angeles to stand on the purple carpet. So, it was quite a scene. Drink it all in down below.
ComicBook
Marvel's Casting Director Sarah Finn Defends Decision Against Recasting Black Panther After Chadwick Boseman's Death
Ever since fans got their first look at Robert Downey, Jr. in the role of Iron Man, almost nobody in Hollywood has been as consistently praised as Marvel's casting director, Sarah Finn. Working with filmmakers, Finn has helped crack the code for some of the most iconic characters in pop culture, and along the way, has helped transform a number of character actors into stars and stars into household names. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though, Marvel and Finn had a challenge: how do you move forward without Chadwick Boseman, whose powerful and earnest performance as T'Challa totally defined the first film?
ComicBook
The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the upcoming gothic horror film that stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit), with Melling playing famous Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye will also see Bale re-uniting with writer/director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers) for a third time, after working together on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017). The movie is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard.
ComicBook
Vision Quest: Paul Bettany Returning for Vision Spinoff, Writer's Room Details Revealed
Yesterday came word that Marvel Studios was developing a new Disney+ series titled Vision Quest, a new show focusing on Paul Bettany's hero and his place in the MCU. Variety now brings word confirming work on the series, revealed to be assembling a writer's room next week. According to the trade Paul Bettany will reprise his role once again for the series which has WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer attached to lead the writer's room. No word on who else will be a part of that group of writer's has been confirmed yet.
ComicBook
Two New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Clips Released
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released two new clips, following the film's big premiere. The clips made their debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Black Panther 2 stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright showed up on the couch to promote the movie. The clips from Wakanda Forever and the interview with Kimmel all centered on the elephant in the room: the loss of Chadwick Boseman and the absence of his King T'Challa.
ComicBook
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who Was His "Greatest Influence" From Franchise
While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.
Comments / 0