The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been absolutely killing it with their Phase Four film slate with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the Multiverse Saga into a very interesting direction by including some surprising cameos. During Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we got to see the MCU's version of the Illuminati that included Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Maria Rambeau / Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). The latter of which isn't expected to reprise his role for the Fantastic Four reboot due to him playing a variant of the character. But, there's also one more thing that you probably shouldn't expect for the reboot— Doctor Doom as the main villain. According to Jeff Sneider, Doctor Doom will not be the main antagonist of The Fantastic Four.

1 DAY AGO