Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023

By Emily Mercer and Ari Stark
 3 days ago
Wedding-day fashion is steeped in tradition, but as New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week revealed, today’s bride is just as free to assert her individual style on her big day as in daily life. The collections yielded a breadth of styles to meet the demands of an array of bridal personalities — whether she wants to keep it low-key with a bias-cut slip for an intimate backyard ceremony, or max out on glamour for a large-scale formal event with a fairy-tale ballgown.

As WWD previously reported , the arm emerged as a key focal point for the fall wedding season with Elizabethean sleeves and unconventional glove styles from bridal favorites like Christie Nicole and Houghton giving those on the spring ready-to-wear runways a run for their money.

Keeping the party going, other major trends included volume, bow embellishments, sweeping trains, shimmer and shine and transparent details. An undercurrent of ’90s-tinged minimalism also arose to counteract all the princess pizazz and round out the assortment. Here, WWD breaks down the top bridal trends to keep an eye out for fall 2023.

1. Voluminous Ballgowns

The timeless ballgown marks its return in a big way for fall with larger-than-life skirts, made modern in a range of fabrications. For instance cupcake-like tulle and 3D floral renditions from the likes of Reem Acra, Monique Lhuillier, Amsale Marchesa Couture, and the debut label Madeline by Madeline Gardner. Elsewhere, brands such as Houghton, Ines di Santo Couture, Francesca Miranda, Sareh Nouri and Peter Langner also offered creative spins on the traditional pouf style.

2. Minimalist Mindset

While ready-to-wear designers tapped into minimalism on their spring runways with tailoring and boxy proportions, those in bridal proposed the idea è la sophisticated and pared-down wedding styles that ranged from two-piece sets, as seen at Scorcesa; slips from Savannah Miller and Jenny Yoo; skin-baring frocks with angular cutouts from Katherine Tash, and unadorned dresses from Sebastien Luke, Kyha Bridal, Besa and Elie Saab.

3. All About Bows

Across the fall 2023 bridal collections, bows were a go-to embellishment for bridal designers. Whether looking to go big, with oversize constructions from Amsale, Eisen-Stein and Nadia Manjarrez, or add a playful touch with dandier decorations — as seen from Viktor & Rolf Mariage and Honor — the trend sends a message of playful glamour for a bride’s special day.

