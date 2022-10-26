WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily Game
0-6-7
(zero, six, seven)
Hit 5
05-07-28-33-37
(five, seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
03-04-15-18-19-21-25-29-35-40-41-43-51-52-53-65-68-75-76-78
(three, four, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)
Match 4
04-15-19-23
(four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Mega Millions
21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 680,000,000
