Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Hosts Family-Friendly Halloween Cookie Painting
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing presents a spooky activity this weekend with a Halloween Cookie Painting event. The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Families may paint their own Halloween cookies with edible watercolors. The browned-butter...
Creatorpult Makerspace Invites Residents to Dress Up and Play Tonight at Halloween Game Night
Creatorpult Makerspace is hosting its first ever Halloween Game Night Party Friday including games, snacks and a costume contest. The event is happening Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-midnight, at Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex St., Suite 211, Haverhill. Players can expect Halloween-themed tabletop games, socializing and food and drink. There will...
Haverhill Native Cormier’s Play ‘Saltonstall’s Trial’ Debuts as Reading at Boston’s Modern Theatre
“Saltonstall’s Trial,” a play written by Haverhill’s Michael Cormier and written and directed by Beverly’s Myriam Cyr, is being read at the historic Modern Theatre this Thursday. The reading takes place Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., at the Modern Theatre, 525 Washington St., Boston. “Saltonstall’s...
Whittier Birthplace Presents Dale Rogers’ ‘Big Dog Show’ and More on Bradford Common This Weekend
Whittier Birthplace hosts Haverhill artist Dale Rogers’ “Big Dog Show” during a weekend of family-friendly activities. The weekend kicks off with a dinner Wednesday, Oct. 26, at G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St., Haverhill. All proceeds benefit the Whittier Birthplace. From Friday, Oct. 28, to Monday, Oct....
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
58th Annual VFW Santa Parade Picks Up Donations, Invites Floats and Participants to Join Nov. 20
Organizers of the 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade are still piecing together private donations to pay for the annual event even as they worry last year’s ugly sweaters seem a bit snug this season. With this year’s Santa Parade theme being “Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party,” committee Chairman Daniel...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
The Night the Martian ‘Death Ray’ Missed Haverhill; ‘War of the Worlds’ Airs Saturday
Editor’s Note: This is an update of earlier versions of this story. Marking the 84th anniversary of the historic broadcast, 97.9 WHAV airs the original “Mercury Theater on the Air” presentation of the “War of the Worlds” after Haverhill’s trick or treat, at 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, with an encore three hours later at 1 a.m.
Haverhill Council on Aging Offers Hip Hop Class for Seniors Today; Halloween Party Friday
The Haverhill Council on Aging is hosting a free hip hop class for local seniors this morning. The class takes place Monday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 a.m., in room 45 of the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Participants will complete chair exercises along with traveling through time on...
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
New Kelly’s Roast Beef location now open for business
SALEM, N.H. — A new Kelly’s Roast Beef location is officially open for business. The popular restaurant chain is now serving customers on South Broadway in Salem, New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Kelly’s wrote, “Stop by 181 South Broadway to experience our melt in your mouth roast...
Greater Haverhill Arts Association and Kate Hanlon Demonstrates White Line Woodcut Sunday
The Greater Haverhill Arts Association is hosting a demonstration of white line woodcut by artist Kate Hanlon. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2-4 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The presentation is free for Arts Association members $5 for others. All ages are welcome to attend.
Paranormal Researcher Dustin Pari Gives Presentation at Haverhill Public Library This Thursday
Haverhill Public Library is holding a talk this Thursday featuring paranormal researcher and motivational speaker Dustin Pari. The lecture is happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7-8:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library’s auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Pari’s presentation typically runs an hour with a 30-minute Q&A afterwards. His main...
Berkeley Beacon
Salem residents share perspectives on tourist crowds
Over half a million tourists visited Salem, MA this October according to NBC Boston—an increase of 15 percent compared to last year—leaving residents with mixed opinions. The uptick in visitation has been influenced by lifted COVID-19 restrictions, the city’s history, and the release of Hocus Pocus 2, which takes place in Salem.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: The plight of the New England Cottontail
Friday, November 4th — Tonight, an effort to save an endangered species. Biologists from NH Fish and Game are tracking the New England Cottontail. This is not the same bunny you see every summer nibbling in your garden, and Audrey Cox says, you might be surprised at how you can help.
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
Atkinson and Plaistow Residents Called to Dispose of Hazardous Waste at Kingston Municipal Hazardous Waste Collection
Residents of Atkinson, Plaistow and other New Hampshire towns may get rid of hazardous waste in their homes Saturday at Kingston’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection. Waste may be dropped off Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m.-noon, at 12 Main St., Kingston. Participants must bring proof of residency and are...
nshoremag.com
Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing
The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
Plaistow, N.H., Other Area Police Departments Participate in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday
This weekend the Plaistow, N.H., Police Department joins other area communities taking part in a national effort to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. Plaistow’s Take Back Day takes place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Plaistow Police Station, 27 Elm St., Plaistow. Participants...
