New solar gardens designed to address environmental equity
DENVER — There are new gardens being built across Denver. Not the kind of garden you might be thinking of, but the kind of garden where you can harvest energy and donate it to low-income families. It's designed to address environmental equity. Without this kind of equity, Denver won't...
Inclusive birth center in Thornton to close
THORNTON, Colo. — Seasons Midwifery & Birth Center in Thornton has been open since 2019 and has served hundreds of people each year who seek out non-traditional methods for labor and delivery. Narissa Wilburn has three children, with her youngest born at Seasons this week. Wilburn sought out the...
Nominations are open for 2023 9NEWS Leader of the Year
DENVER — Nominations are now open through Nov. 30 for the 2023 9NEWS Leader of the Year. Do you know a leader who has made a significant impact on the well-being and development of the Denver metro region? Do they inspire you, make your team stronger and lift others up?
Denver working with nonprofits to set up shelter in case of potential influx of migrants
DENVER — On Sept. 22, a group of migrants from Venezuela found themselves at the doorstep of the American Red Cross office in Denver, before the building was open. According to a spokesperson for the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming, help arrived when they were made aware. They contacted local emergency management and other partners to provide support.
Business Buzz: Colorado a top state for business, business confidence and liquor laws
DENVER — Denver Business Journal and television partner 9News have partnered to create “Business Buzz,” a series of video conversations about some of the biggest issues in business and how they affect both employers and the people who live throughout the Denver region. Ryan Frazier and Ed...
Newly released report analyzes Marshall Fire spread and response
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A report released Thursday gives an in-depth look into the chaotic first hours of the Marshall Fire. The report, known as a facilitated learning analysis, was requested by the Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Boulder County. It was led by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
Taxes and housing: Local questions that 75 municipalities in Colorado will consider this election
DENVER — The town of Gilcrest will vote on whether to allow chickens. Boulder voters will decide whether to undo an annexation agreement for CU South. In Denver, food waste recycling and sidewalks are up for a vote. Those are among the more than 140 municipal ballot questions on...
RTD ending Aurora's R Line shuttles due to staffing shortages
AURORA, Colo. — Bus service between the Florida and 13th Avenue light rail stations in Aurora will be discontinued Sunday, Oct. 30. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has operated bus shuttles between the two stations since a light rail R Line train derailment on Sept. 21. The R line...
365Health, CU Anschutz Medical Campus to host health fair in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — 365 Health, the nonprofit organization known for more than 40 years as 9Health Fair, and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are hosting a community health fair in Aurora next Saturday. The event will take place at the Anschutz Health and Wellness Center, located at...
New Marshall Fire Recovery Center to open Monday
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — It's been almost a year since the Marshall Fire, and families who lost their homes are still going through a lot. Some remain in temporary housing and are crawling through the expensive rebuilding process. Many are still dealing with emotional trauma, construction, insurance...the list goes on.
Small wildfire that prompted evacuations in Boulder County was sparked by weed wacker
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire that prompted evacuations in Boulder County last week was sparked by a weed wacker, the sheriff's office said. The wildfire burned about 19 acres on private land just off Highway 36 north of Boulder Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said the only damage from the fire was to about 100 to 150 feet of a wooden fence.
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
Mountain View Fire Rescue awards department's first medal of valor
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Mountain View Fire Rescue made history on Thursday as it awarded its first medal of valor. The medal went to Deputy Chief Sterling Folden. The department said Folden went above and beyond the call of duty during the early hours of the Marshall Fire. According...
Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA
DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Cool Schools: Dog provides emotional support at Westgate Community School
THORNTON, Colo. — Westgate Community School is helping its students feel safe with a lending paw from a four-legged friend. The K-12 school in the Adams 12 school district added a facility dog named Pete to their school counseling team to help provide general support for all their students and respond to calls to give comfort to students in distress. Pete completed Certified Handler Training with Canine Partners of the Rockies with his handler Autumn Washington, who counsels 7th through 12th grade students at the school.
Denver brewery raises funds for family of former Coloradan killed in accident
DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
El Pollo Loco is opening its first Denver restaurant
DENVER — El Pollo Loco is weeks away from opening the first restaurant in its planned expansion into Colorado. The fire-grilled chicken chain told 9NEWS it expects to open its first Colorado restaurant at 4698 Peoria St. in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15. El Pollo Loco began construction on...
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot
AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
DPS releases list of 10 schools recommended for closure
DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) on Tuesday released a list of 10 elementary and middle schools the district is recommending for closure. DPS previously said it would close several elementary and middle schools to make up for a budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment. The school board approved...
