ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

New solar gardens designed to address environmental equity

DENVER — There are new gardens being built across Denver. Not the kind of garden you might be thinking of, but the kind of garden where you can harvest energy and donate it to low-income families. It's designed to address environmental equity. Without this kind of equity, Denver won't...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Inclusive birth center in Thornton to close

THORNTON, Colo. — Seasons Midwifery & Birth Center in Thornton has been open since 2019 and has served hundreds of people each year who seek out non-traditional methods for labor and delivery. Narissa Wilburn has three children, with her youngest born at Seasons this week. Wilburn sought out the...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

Nominations are open for 2023 9NEWS Leader of the Year

DENVER — Nominations are now open through Nov. 30 for the 2023 9NEWS Leader of the Year. Do you know a leader who has made a significant impact on the well-being and development of the Denver metro region? Do they inspire you, make your team stronger and lift others up?
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Newly released report analyzes Marshall Fire spread and response

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A report released Thursday gives an in-depth look into the chaotic first hours of the Marshall Fire. The report, known as a facilitated learning analysis, was requested by the Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Boulder County. It was led by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

RTD ending Aurora's R Line shuttles due to staffing shortages

AURORA, Colo. — Bus service between the Florida and 13th Avenue light rail stations in Aurora will be discontinued Sunday, Oct. 30. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has operated bus shuttles between the two stations since a light rail R Line train derailment on Sept. 21. The R line...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

New Marshall Fire Recovery Center to open Monday

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — It's been almost a year since the Marshall Fire, and families who lost their homes are still going through a lot. Some remain in temporary housing and are crawling through the expensive rebuilding process. Many are still dealing with emotional trauma, construction, insurance...the list goes on.
LOUISVILLE, CO
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location at DIA

DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location. The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28. Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Cool Schools: Dog provides emotional support at Westgate Community School

THORNTON, Colo. — Westgate Community School is helping its students feel safe with a lending paw from a four-legged friend. The K-12 school in the Adams 12 school district added a facility dog named Pete to their school counseling team to help provide general support for all their students and respond to calls to give comfort to students in distress. Pete completed Certified Handler Training with Canine Partners of the Rockies with his handler Autumn Washington, who counsels 7th through 12th grade students at the school.
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

Denver brewery raises funds for family of former Coloradan killed in accident

DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

El Pollo Loco is opening its first Denver restaurant

DENVER — El Pollo Loco is weeks away from opening the first restaurant in its planned expansion into Colorado. The fire-grilled chicken chain told 9NEWS it expects to open its first Colorado restaurant at 4698 Peoria St. in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15. El Pollo Loco began construction on...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

DPS releases list of 10 schools recommended for closure

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) on Tuesday released a list of 10 elementary and middle schools the district is recommending for closure. DPS previously said it would close several elementary and middle schools to make up for a budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment. The school board approved...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy