DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO