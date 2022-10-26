Paraeducators head back to the negotiating table with the Leominster School Department. Linda Williams, treasurer of the Paraeducators Association of Leominster Schools, said the union is asking in its new contract for a wage that keeps its members above the poverty line. Their previous contract expired June 30. According to Williams, the starting wage is $16.09 per hour. The highest-paid paraeducators earn $18.19 per hour. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services set the 2022 poverty level at $13,590 for a single person, $18,310 for a couple, $23,030 for a household with three people and $27,750 for four people.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO