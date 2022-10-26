Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Related
Central Mass. by the Numbers
Paraeducators head back to the negotiating table with the Leominster School Department. Linda Williams, treasurer of the Paraeducators Association of Leominster Schools, said the union is asking in its new contract for a wage that keeps its members above the poverty line. Their previous contract expired June 30. According to Williams, the starting wage is $16.09 per hour. The highest-paid paraeducators earn $18.19 per hour. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services set the 2022 poverty level at $13,590 for a single person, $18,310 for a couple, $23,030 for a household with three people and $27,750 for four people.
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
manchesterinklink.com
CMC recognized among America’s 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday that it was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. “We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC...
YMCA Names Nominees for 2022 Educators of the Year; Ceremony Takes Place Nov. 16
A dozen Haverhill educators are this year’s nominees for YMCA 2022 Educators of the Year. All nominees will be honored during a reception Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning at 5 p.m., at Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St. Rep. Andy X. Vargas is serving as master of ceremonies. Educators, nominated...
WMUR.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter, until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people....
Haverhill Wants Reimbursement For Costly Laws; Michitson Also Seeks Plan for Paying Major Expenses
A state auditor’s report first released last spring found 29 state laws passed between 2016 and 2020 have imposed significant financial burdens on Massachusetts cities and towns. One Haverhill city councilor is particularly concerned about rising election costs. Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan convinced his colleagues Tuesday night to unanimously...
Haverhill Rotary Club Invites Nominee Submissions to Honor Veterans Serving the Community
The Rotary Club of Haverhill is again seeking nominations of veterans to be honored during the service club’s Annual Veteran’s Day Breakfast next month. Speaking before the Haverhill City Council on Tuesday, Navy veteran and Rotary Club member George Moriarty explained the criteria for those nominations. “The idea...
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Next Generation Leaders Plan Mixer at Smolak Farms
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business mixer for next generation leaders and young people in business at Smolak Farms this week. The mixer takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St., North Andover. Featured treats include complimentary cider, donuts...
spectrumnews1.com
Saint Vincent nurses petition against plan to eliminate IV therapy team
WORCESTER, Mass. - Nurses gathered outside Saint Vincent Hospital on Thursday to speak out against a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team and instead train nurses to administer them. What You Need To Know. Saint Vincent Nurses are petitioning a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team.
nerej.com
Cyrier of MANSARD brokers $3.1 million sale of 585 Middlesex St. in Lowell, MA
Lowell, MA MANSARD completed the sale of 585 Middlesex St. from Nokode, LLC to Catapult & Cannon, LLC. The property sold for $3.1 million. The sale demonstrates the value that LEED Gold properties possess in today’s market as well as confidence in the city’s ongoing revitalization around its new courthouse. The building is leased by the NOBIS Group, which is an integrated consulting firm that provides engineering and environmental solutions for public and private projects of all sizes.
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Annissa Essaibi George
Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
Paranormal Researcher Dustin Pari Gives Presentation at Haverhill Public Library This Thursday
Haverhill Public Library is holding a talk this Thursday featuring paranormal researcher and motivational speaker Dustin Pari. The lecture is happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7-8:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library’s auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Pari’s presentation typically runs an hour with a 30-minute Q&A afterwards. His main...
Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs
Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
Wilkins Presents ‘Work Smarter, Not Harder’ Seminar Nov. 2
Lysa Wilkins is presenting her business-builder seminar, “Work Smarter, Not Harder,” at the next meeting of Dynamic Referrals, Haverhill’s chapter of BNI. Wilkins focuses on how to build better business and personal relationships, which are essential to creating and maintaining success. Networking takes place after the talk.
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Hosts Family-Friendly Halloween Cookie Painting
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing presents a spooky activity this weekend with a Halloween Cookie Painting event. The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Families may paint their own Halloween cookies with edible watercolors. The browned-butter...
Worcester firefighter diagnosed with cancer following free screening
Worcester firefighter Ryan Kelley had a scab on his temple for two years that never really healed. He hadn’t done anything about it, when his whole truck decided to attend a free cancer screening held by DetecTogether and UMass Memorial Health at Polar Park last year. When doctors from...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
Back in School, Teachers Face Parking Jam at Haverhill High; Magliocchetti Suggests Adding Lot
It wasn’t a problem last week as a teachers’ strike left lots empty, but with a generally larger workforce this year, Haverhill High School faces a lack of adequate parking for staff members. School Committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti said a recent tour of the school pointed to...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0