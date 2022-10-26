ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

Paraeducators head back to the negotiating table with the Leominster School Department. Linda Williams, treasurer of the Paraeducators Association of Leominster Schools, said the union is asking in its new contract for a wage that keeps its members above the poverty line. Their previous contract expired June 30. According to Williams, the starting wage is $16.09 per hour. The highest-paid paraeducators earn $18.19 per hour. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services set the 2022 poverty level at $13,590 for a single person, $18,310 for a couple, $23,030 for a household with three people and $27,750 for four people.
LEOMINSTER, MA
manchesterinklink.com

CMC recognized among America’s 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday that it was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. “We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC...
MANCHESTER, NH
spectrumnews1.com

Saint Vincent nurses petition against plan to eliminate IV therapy team

WORCESTER, Mass. - Nurses gathered outside Saint Vincent Hospital on Thursday to speak out against a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team and instead train nurses to administer them. What You Need To Know. Saint Vincent Nurses are petitioning a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team.
WORCESTER, MA
nerej.com

Cyrier of MANSARD brokers $3.1 million sale of 585 Middlesex St. in Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA MANSARD completed the sale of 585 Middlesex St. from Nokode, LLC to Catapult & Cannon, LLC. The property sold for $3.1 million. The sale demonstrates the value that LEED Gold properties possess in today’s market as well as confidence in the city’s ongoing revitalization around its new courthouse. The building is leased by the NOBIS Group, which is an integrated consulting firm that provides engineering and environmental solutions for public and private projects of all sizes.
LOWELL, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Wilkins Presents ‘Work Smarter, Not Harder’ Seminar Nov. 2

Lysa Wilkins is presenting her business-builder seminar, “Work Smarter, Not Harder,” at the next meeting of Dynamic Referrals, Haverhill’s chapter of BNI. Wilkins focuses on how to build better business and personal relationships, which are essential to creating and maintaining success. Networking takes place after the talk.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
