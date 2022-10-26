Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
THURSDAY VOLLEYBALL: Wolverines bow out in 2A
The Mt. Lake Area-Comfrey volleyball team ran out of steam after a first-set victory Thursday night, falling 3-1 to Martin County West in the Section 2A Playoffs at Trimont. The Wolverines pulled away late in the opening set, sparked by senior setter Jaci Tollefson recording her 1,000th career set assist. That gave the Wolverines an extra lift, leading to a 25-20 victory.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
SECTION CROSS COUNTRY: Walklin, Wassman advance to state
Windom and Mt. Lake Area each have one state qualifier after Thursday’s Section 3A cross country meet, held in Luverne. Windom sophomore Kaylee Walklin advanced to the state meet by finishing fourth in the girls race with a time of 18:56. Meanwhile, MLA junior Kody Wassman placed fifth in...
KEYC
Loyola Catholic School purchases its entire campus on the Hill
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Catholic education has been here for 100 years, and with the securing of the campus, we plan for the next 100 years,” head of Loyola Catholic School Dr. Claudia Roesler said. As of September 28, Loyola Catholic School purchased the entirety of its campus...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Stevens takes reins at Tri State Driving School
Carefully pull over. There is a new driving school in town. Tri State Driving School, owned by Dustin Stevens, has replaced Monica Muller’s Driving School in Windom after 30 years. A former student himself of Muller, Stevens received his Minnesota state license for teaching drivers’ education in April.
knuj.net
SATURDAY CORN FIELD FIRE
The New Ulm and Hanska Fire Departments were called out Saturday afternoon at 4:04 for a corn field fire on County Road 24 about 1 ½ miles west of Highway 15. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho says it appears the fire had started in a ditch and spread to a nearby corn field as well as a grove and hay bales near the grove. Fire crews were on scene for about four hours. No injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation by the New Ulm Fire Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Macho is urging citizens to be aware of the very dry conditions and to avoid burning of any kind.
Man, 40, killed in SUV crash in southwest Minnesota
A Minnesota, man was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Eric Dalle, of Edgerton, Minnesota, died in the crash on MN Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m., with Dalle heading south in a Dodge Durango when...
KEYC
Madelia police search for missing teen
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia police department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17 year old boy. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ramos seems to have left with nothing but his phone. All attempts to contact him have...
Minnesota Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a rollover crash in western Minnesota claimed the life of a Edgerton man Tuesday afternoon. The crash report says 40-year-old Eric Dalle was traveling south on Hwy. 91 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 4:45 p.m. The deadly crash occurred about 15 miles east of Pipestone.
KEYC
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
knuj.net
BID ACCEPTED TO REPLACE WATER MAIN UNDER MINNESOTA RIVER
The New Ulm Public Utilities Commission has approved a quote for the installation of the raw water main under the Minnesota River. The quote was for over $368,000 from Ellingson Drainage of West Concord. Utililties Director Kris Manderfeld said it is important to get the problem fixed as soon as possible so Mayor Terry Sviene issued an emergency declaration to fast track the repair. A leak was found to be under the Minnesota River about 15 feet from the bank. Wells 20 and 21 feed water to the treatment plant but are currently offline due to failure of the pipe. Three quotes were received for the project and it is hoped to have the problem fixed sometime in December.
knuj.net
NEW ULM GIRL REPORTED MISSING FOUND SAFE
A 13-year-old New Ulm girl who was reported missing Thursday evening has been found safe. The girl was located Thursday morning and is back with her family.
KEYC
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
Alleged Mankato drug dealer arrested after overdose
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say a Mankato man was arrested Tuesday after investigators connected him to a non-fatal opioid overdose.According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the overdose occurred in Mankato earlier this month.While searching the residence, authorities found fentanyl, the task force said.Investigation led authorities to a 31-year-old man from Mankato, the task force said. After conducting a "controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills" from the man, authorities began watching him.The task force said on Monday, the man was driven to Minneapolis from Mankato. His vehicle stopped for just two minutes in Minneapolis before turning back for Mankato.Authorities stopped the vehicle in St. Peter and arrested the man. The task force said he had 38 bindles of cocaine and 325 fentanyl pills.He is being held at the Nicollet County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.
myklgr.com
Morton woman sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses
A Morton woman, Joan Rae Pendleton, age 23, was sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses that occurred during a stop at a Redwood Falls business. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Redwood Falls Police Department received a report of a Pendleton passed out in a vehicle at one of the car washes in Redwood Falls. Dispatch advised officers she already had an active apprehension and detention order for her arrest.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
