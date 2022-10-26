The New Ulm Public Utilities Commission has approved a quote for the installation of the raw water main under the Minnesota River. The quote was for over $368,000 from Ellingson Drainage of West Concord. Utililties Director Kris Manderfeld said it is important to get the problem fixed as soon as possible so Mayor Terry Sviene issued an emergency declaration to fast track the repair. A leak was found to be under the Minnesota River about 15 feet from the bank. Wells 20 and 21 feed water to the treatment plant but are currently offline due to failure of the pipe. Three quotes were received for the project and it is hoped to have the problem fixed sometime in December.

