Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center is back on November 1!
TAMPA, Fla. — Back for the season, you can finally see Florida's favorite aquatic mammals at Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center. The Manatee Viewing Center reopens on November 1 and will stay open until April 15. TECO says when Tampa Bay's waters start to cool at about 68 degrees or lower, manatees will gather in the Big Bend Power Station's water discharge canal, sometimes by the hundreds.
Country star George Strait to take over Raymond James Stadium in August
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all George Strait fans living in the Tampa Bay area – you have a chance to see the legendary country star grace the stage at Raymond James Stadium next year. Strait will be traveling to six different cities across the U.S. alongside beloved musician...
The Judds: The Final Tour to make 2023 stop in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa country music fans will get the chance to celebrate the life and legacy of icon Naomi Judd with a concert next year at Amalie Arena. Wynonna Judd announced on Monday that she is extending “The Judds: The Final Tour” after a successful first run. She is set to play in Tampa at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2023.
Looking for winter festivities? Tickets for Snowcat Ridge now on sale for Novemeber
DADE CITY, Fla. — With the weather starting to cool down, now is a good time to get those winter festivities plans in place. You could add Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park to your plans on what to do as the theme park is set to open in November.
TPA, Virgin Atlantic to celebrate launch of new London Heathrow service
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport, along with Virgin Atlantic, will celebrate the first flight of the airline's newest year-round trip to London's hub airport on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The flight is the first major international route with a premium carrier for the Tampa Bay area, TPA said in...
Newly drawn District 14 includes Tampa, St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you opened your ballot recently and were surprised by some of the races, you probably stopped listening to all the back and forth earlier in the year about new congressional lines. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew the lines for Florida's new districts, a job...
Seminole Heights residents upset over Tampa construction project
TAMPA, Fla. — People living in Seminole Heights had the chance to ask questions to the construction company working on a near $40 million tax payer water project. The construction is for the Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project. Wednesday night inside Hillsborough High School residents got to ask...
Family of girl who died from neuroblastoma visits Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Swiss family of a 4-year-old girl whose dying wish was to meet Winter the Dolphin visited Clearwater Marine Aquarium for the time since her death. Zoe Guignard died from neuroblastoma, an often fatal form of cancer. When Zoe's family learned that she only had a few days to live, the Swiss arms of Make-a-Wish reached out to former Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO David Yates to make the meetup happen.
TPA hosts hiring day event to fill hundreds of positions
TAMPA, Fla. — Searching for a job? Your next place of employment could be at Tampa International Airport. The airport is holding its Airport-Wide Hiring Day event where 24 companies are looking to fill more than 400 jobs. Prospects should show up dressed for success at 9 a.m. Tuesday,...
Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
Noisy planes expected in neighborhoods during runway repairs at PIE
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For the next several weeks, people living in parts of Pinellas County might notice a lot more airplane noise. That’s because St. Pete Clearwater International is undergoing a facelift on its main runway and the shift to the backup runway might give some folks a temporary headache.
Venice Theatre restoration begins with makeshift stage following Ian's impacts
VENICE, Fla. — Construction work has commenced towards repairing the historic Venice Theatre. The theater's management has also kicked off plans to set up a makeshift location so that the entire performance season is not lost. Hurricane Ian ripped out part of the roof and walls of the theater....
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!
TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
Pinellas County, Boley Centers unveil new affordable housing project
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than two years of construction, the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project in St. Pete was unveiled to the public. The project located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg is the latest to be completed by Pinellas County leaders in partnership with Boley Centers, Inc. The private, not-for-profit organization serves people who are homeless, with mental disabilities, veterans, and youth locally.
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
'It became my lifeline': Tampa woman credits local crisis center for helping her escape her abuser
TAMPA, Fla. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for one Tampa Bay area mom, it’s also a reminder of the strength it took to get out of her own domestic abuse situation and a celebration of the success she’s experienced since. Courtney Weil says this...
Sarasota clears enough vegetative debris to fill 322 Olympic pools
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida and left a massive clean-up job. Sarasota County waste management announced Thursday that they have collected enough vegetative storm debris to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized pools from unincorporated areas. "Our contractors continue to operate seven days a week...
Deadline extended for developer's proposals for Historic Gas Plant District
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Potential developers now have more time to submit proposals for the Historic Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field and the Tampa Bay Rays call home. 10 Tampa Bay learned through city documents posted online, city officials in St Pete extended the deadline to submit a...
Dog adoptions, operations suspended for another 2 weeks at Pasco shelter
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — If you're looking to adopt or fulfill any services at Pasco County Animal Services you'll just have to wait. The shelter suspended adoptions and operations including intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for an additional 14 days due to the presence of canine pneumovirus, PCAS said in a news release.
Tampa veteran to get new home provided by city's new program
TAMPA, Fla. — A veteran living in Tampa will soon get a new home as part of the city's Replacement Home Pilot Program. Booker Washington, who lives on East Chelsea Street, lost his home to a fire and is now working toward a fresh start as his old home will be demolished on Monday, the City of Tampa said in a news release.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0