Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center is back on November 1!

TAMPA, Fla. — Back for the season, you can finally see Florida's favorite aquatic mammals at Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center. The Manatee Viewing Center reopens on November 1 and will stay open until April 15. TECO says when Tampa Bay's waters start to cool at about 68 degrees or lower, manatees will gather in the Big Bend Power Station's water discharge canal, sometimes by the hundreds.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

The Judds: The Final Tour to make 2023 stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa country music fans will get the chance to celebrate the life and legacy of icon Naomi Judd with a concert next year at Amalie Arena. Wynonna Judd announced on Monday that she is extending “The Judds: The Final Tour” after a successful first run. She is set to play in Tampa at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Newly drawn District 14 includes Tampa, St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you opened your ballot recently and were surprised by some of the races, you probably stopped listening to all the back and forth earlier in the year about new congressional lines. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew the lines for Florida's new districts, a job...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Family of girl who died from neuroblastoma visits Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Swiss family of a 4-year-old girl whose dying wish was to meet Winter the Dolphin visited Clearwater Marine Aquarium for the time since her death. Zoe Guignard died from neuroblastoma, an often fatal form of cancer. When Zoe's family learned that she only had a few days to live, the Swiss arms of Make-a-Wish reached out to former Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO David Yates to make the meetup happen.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

TPA hosts hiring day event to fill hundreds of positions

TAMPA, Fla. — Searching for a job? Your next place of employment could be at Tampa International Airport. The airport is holding its Airport-Wide Hiring Day event where 24 companies are looking to fill more than 400 jobs. Prospects should show up dressed for success at 9 a.m. Tuesday,...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!

TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County, Boley Centers unveil new affordable housing project

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than two years of construction, the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project in St. Pete was unveiled to the public. The project located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg is the latest to be completed by Pinellas County leaders in partnership with Boley Centers, Inc. The private, not-for-profit organization serves people who are homeless, with mental disabilities, veterans, and youth locally.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa veteran to get new home provided by city's new program

TAMPA, Fla. — A veteran living in Tampa will soon get a new home as part of the city's Replacement Home Pilot Program. Booker Washington, who lives on East Chelsea Street, lost his home to a fire and is now working toward a fresh start as his old home will be demolished on Monday, the City of Tampa said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
