Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Bishop Kenny stuns Bolles as teams wrap up district titles in Week 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The biggest week of the high school football regular season is in the books, headlined by an upset decades in the making. On Friday night, Bradford, St. Augustine, Suwannee and Trinity Christian wrapped up district championships with easy wins, but the stunner belonged to coach Tim Krause and Bishop Kenny, which edged Bolles 14-13 to win the District 2-2M title in a victory that’s been decades in the making.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Fletcher, Jackson, Mandarin, White wrap up district titles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four Gateway Conference programs wrapped up district championships on Thursday night and stamped their tickets for the state playoffs on the first of two nights of football this week. Fletcher, Jackson, Mandarin and White all wrapped up district titles on Thursday night, punching tickets to next...
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Ponte Vedra edges Nease in OT thriller
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – If Collin Drafts had to do it again, the Nease coach still would go for the fake extra-point attempt his team tried Friday night. But maybe, in hindsight, he would try it a little earlier and on a field goal instead. It was a...
News4Jax.com
Going to Georgia-Florida game? JSO says follow officers’ lead — not your GPS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bulldogs and Gators fans will be taking over TIAA Bank Field on Saturday for the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game. Fans are urged to get to the game early Saturday. In fact, the recommendation from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is to arrive five hours before kickoff, which is set for 3:30 p.m. — that means fans should arrive 10:30 a.m.
News4Jax.com
Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
News4Jax.com
Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
News4Jax.com
Marilyn Parker: Once-shy girl enjoys epic (stomach-churning) Blue Angels adventure
NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Here’s the thing: For the longest, I didn’t think I was that girl. No, I was the girl afraid of roller coasters, haunted houses, and the voice at the end of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”. According to my parents and older siblings,...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
News4Jax.com
VyStar gives local residents free admission to popular attractions in November to show ‘Good is everywhere’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar is giving back to the community with its “Good is everywhere” celebration, allowing Northeast Florida residents the opportunity to explore some of Jacksonville’s popular attractions for free, courtesy of the credit union. VyStar announced Friday the launch of its “Good is everywhere”...
News4Jax.com
NAACP Camden County rallies voters as Georgia turnout sets records
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An activist group is canvassing for people to go out and vote early in Camden County as Georgia continues to see record-breaking early voter turnout. Saturday was the only day that voters could cast ballots on the weekend in Woodbine, Georgia. The NAACP Camden County...
News4Jax.com
Nothing found in search for human remains near Westside gas station, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Searchers were spotted again Thursday morning near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators were searching for human remains. JSO declined to elaborate on the case related to the Westside Jacksonville search but told News4JAX on Thursday...
News4Jax.com
Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in street on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s was found fatally shot in the street Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. Sgt. Mike Russell said someone who was driving by around 7 a.m. spotted the man lying in the street on Bicentennial Drive, just off Normandy Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville R&B singer YK Osiris visits local schools to inspire, talk about mental health
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville R&B singer and entertainer YK Osiris visited several local schools this week in an effort to inspire students to succeed and talk with them about mental health. YK Osiris, whose birth name is Osiris Williams and is perhaps best known for his 2019 hit “Worth...
News4Jax.com
12 children adopted into families during Duval County Courthouse event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Halloween adoption event at the Duval County Courthouse on Friday celebrated 12 children who now have new families. Judge Michael Kalil hosted the event, and with Halloween just around the corner, families were invited to dress in costume. One family said they met their new...
News4Jax.com
Man shot after getting into argument with roommate, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot and wounded Friday during an argument with his roommate at an apartment complex in the Hyde Park area on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Sgt. J. Catir said at a news...
News4Jax.com
Arlington shooting leaves man dead, woman injured, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured Friday morning in a double shooting in the Arlington neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Sgt. James Hopely, just before 6 a.m., officers were called to Bert Road at the Lex Chateaux...
News4Jax.com
Employee found shot to death in parking lot of Commonwealth Avenue business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of a business on Commonwealth Avenue at Clayton Road, authorities said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded around 11:50 a.m. to a person shot in the area of the business. When they arrived, officers said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He died at the scene, according to police.
News4Jax.com
Nassau County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Trunk or Treat’ event
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – It was a night for kids in costume to fill their trick-or-treat bags — before Halloween. To help families have a safe place for Halloween fun, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Trunk or Treat” event at its headquarters in Yulee. Mary Baer takes us there in the video above.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: JSO Gang Unit internal text chain reveals disparaging & racially insensitive messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.
Comments / 0