ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Bishop Kenny stuns Bolles as teams wrap up district titles in Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The biggest week of the high school football regular season is in the books, headlined by an upset decades in the making. On Friday night, Bradford, St. Augustine, Suwannee and Trinity Christian wrapped up district championships with easy wins, but the stunner belonged to coach Tim Krause and Bishop Kenny, which edged Bolles 14-13 to win the District 2-2M title in a victory that’s been decades in the making.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Going to Georgia-Florida game? JSO says follow officers’ lead — not your GPS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bulldogs and Gators fans will be taking over TIAA Bank Field on Saturday for the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game. Fans are urged to get to the game early Saturday. In fact, the recommendation from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is to arrive five hours before kickoff, which is set for 3:30 p.m. — that means fans should arrive 10:30 a.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nothing found in search for human remains near Westside gas station, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Searchers were spotted again Thursday morning near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators were searching for human remains. JSO declined to elaborate on the case related to the Westside Jacksonville search but told News4JAX on Thursday...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Arlington shooting leaves man dead, woman injured, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured Friday morning in a double shooting in the Arlington neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Sgt. James Hopely, just before 6 a.m., officers were called to Bert Road at the Lex Chateaux...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Employee found shot to death in parking lot of Commonwealth Avenue business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of a business on Commonwealth Avenue at Clayton Road, authorities said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded around 11:50 a.m. to a person shot in the area of the business. When they arrived, officers said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He died at the scene, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – It was a night for kids in costume to fill their trick-or-treat bags — before Halloween. To help families have a safe place for Halloween fun, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Trunk or Treat” event at its headquarters in Yulee. Mary Baer takes us there in the video above.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: JSO Gang Unit internal text chain reveals disparaging & racially insensitive messages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy