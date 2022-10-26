Read full article on original website
Haverhill Wants Reimbursement For Costly Laws; Michitson Also Seeks Plan for Paying Major Expenses
A state auditor’s report first released last spring found 29 state laws passed between 2016 and 2020 have imposed significant financial burdens on Massachusetts cities and towns. One Haverhill city councilor is particularly concerned about rising election costs. Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan convinced his colleagues Tuesday night to unanimously...
Haverhill Council Delays Lake Street Housing Plan While City Studies Water, Sewer Capacities
Two public hearings scheduled for discussion at Tuesday night’s Haverhill City Council meeting ended up being rescheduled. The first involved a proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development who was looking to utilize an element of the city’s new zoning master plan, called “Flexible Development,” to allow him to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of land off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. That property is currently zoned for 10 homes.
Haverhill School Committee Joins Union in Ratifying Pact that Ended Historic Teachers’ Strike
Details of an agreement that ended an historic teachers’ strike in Haverhill were outlined last night as the Haverhill School Committee officially approved the pact it negotiated with teachers represented by the Haverhill Education Association. Bitterness between some union members and School Committee negotiators remained apparent during the public...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: 181 Linebrook Road, 5 Wildes Court, 40 Argilla Road
The Ipswich Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing remotely via Zoom video conferencing on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM to act on the following petitions pursuant to the Ipswich Protective Zoning Bylaw:. 181 Linebrook Road, Justin Sprei requests a special permit pursuant to, but not...
Haverhill Councilors Hear Plan Tonight to Build 14 Single Family Homes Where 10 Typically Allowed
Haverhill city councilors hear plans tonight to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of former farmland off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. The proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development seeks to take advantage of another element of the city’s new zoning master plan. Using the new “Flexible Development” zoning tool, the developer could be permitted to build 14 homes where only 10 would be conventionally allowed.
Watertown News
Project Approved for Russo’s Site, Developer Makes Adjustments
The developer of the project going on the former Russo’s site adjusted plans after the first Planning Board hearing in September and received approval in October. The development includes a life science building constructed for an established pharmaceutical company, as well as a retail space that will be filled by a “world class” eatery.
Atkinson and Plaistow Residents Called to Dispose of Hazardous Waste at Kingston Municipal Hazardous Waste Collection
Residents of Atkinson, Plaistow and other New Hampshire towns may get rid of hazardous waste in their homes Saturday at Kingston’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection. Waste may be dropped off Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m.-noon, at 12 Main St., Kingston. Participants must bring proof of residency and are...
With less people and emptier offices, what’s next for Downtown Boston? City leaders have a few ideas.
Turning some offices into housing is one option officials have identified. Less people and empty offices — after two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, will Downtown Boston ever be the same?. That’s not the question to ask, according to city leaders. In a new report published Thursday, Mayor...
Haverhill Republican Committee Hosts Haverhill Exchange Club, Learns of ‘Leading Lights’
Members of the Haverhill Republican Committee purchased blue light bulbs from the Haverhill Exchange Club after hearing a presentation on the service group’s “Leading Lights” program. According to the Exchange Club, Leading Lights, designed to be placed in home porch fixtures, promotes healthy relationships between communities and...
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Next Generation Leaders Plan Mixer at Smolak Farms
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business mixer for next generation leaders and young people in business at Smolak Farms this week. The mixer takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St., North Andover. Featured treats include complimentary cider, donuts...
Either Leah Cole Allen or Kim Driscoll will be the next lieutenant governor. How do they compare?
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and former State Rep. Leah Cole Allen differ on a number of issues. Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are entering the home stretch of their campaigns to succeed Charlie Baker as the next governor of Massachusetts. Through two debates, many interviews, and ubiquitous advertising, residents are learning a lot about Healey and Diehl.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
Harvard Crimson
Boston Approves $1.2 Billion Development in Fort Point
The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The city of Boston approved a $1.2 billion Fort Point development this month that is set to create residential, office, and biolab spaces as well as a large public park and amphitheater.
WMUR.com
Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results
DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
Officials Celebrate $210,000 in State Assistance for Haverhill Parks and Recreation Areas
City and state officials celebrated Friday the receipt of $210,000 in budget earmarks for improvements and maintenance at several Haverhill parks. The money was included in the state budget following advocacy by Sen. Barry R. Finegold, whose district is being reconfigured to include Haverhill; Rep. Andy X. Vargas; and Sen. Diana DiZoglio with support by Reps. Linda Dean Campbell, Lenny Mirra and Christina A. Minicucci.
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
Attorney General Healey, Sen. Finegold Tour 6K Electric Vehicle Battery Maker in North Andover
Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Maura Healey is scheduled to be in North Andover today to tour an electric vehicle battery company. The manufacturer, 6K, built a new factory making lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles using a $50 million federal infrastructure grant. It is considered one of the largest battery material production facilities in the United States.
Money back: Tax refunds will start to flow on Tuesday
BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
