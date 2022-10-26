ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Rocks Red Hair & Gold, High-Slit Dress For Time100 Gala With MGK

Image Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Megan Fox, 36, looked stunning in a high-slit gold gown as she held onto the hand of her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, 32, at the Time100 Gala on Oct. 25. While out in New York City, the Jennifer’s Body star debuted fiery red tresses that were parted down the middle and hit to the middle of her back. She even made sure that her glam makeup matched her hair, as her bold lipstick was also a crimson red. To complete her sexy look, Megan paired the outfit with sky-high gold open-toe high heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmiCp_0imkVdOH00
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly attended the Time100 Gala on Oct. 25. (Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

While Megan looked gorgeous, per usual, MGK also looked as chic as ever. The “Emo Girl” rapper wore a transparent corset with leather sleeves and matching leather pants to the lavish event on Tuesday night. His sheer bustier put his plethora of colorful tattoos on display while he puffed on a cigarette en route to the gala. The dad-of-one completed his rockstar look with a pair of leather boots and styled his blonde locks in a sleek half-up-half-down topknot.

The bombshell attended the event to support her fiancé who was also being honored at the event that night. While she was on the red carpet, Megan opened up to Time about ageism in Hollywood and how she has not dealt with that – yet. “I still look the way I look. And what I mean by that is, as long as you are still a commercial commodity, they don’t come after you,” she said. “So I haven’t experienced that side of Hollywood yet.” The Transformers star also told the outlet that being a sex symbol never bothered her. Megan noted that people “seem to not be able to value me for much more beyond” her appearance. “I never had a problem being a sex symbol. I never thought that that was a negative thing,” the mom-of-three added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fx1Pq_0imkVdOH00
Machine Gun Kelly was one of the celebrities being honored at the Time100 Gala on Oct. 25. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Megan and MGK’s night on the town comes one week after the pop culture sensation clapped back at a hater on her Instagram selfie. “Where your kids at?”, the follower commented, to which Megan did not hesitate to respond to. “wait wait wait. I…have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found,” the 36-year-old wrote back. Many of her followers also backed her up and told the online hater to back off. “she can not [sic] post selfies because she has kids?? Wtf c’mon get a life please,” one of her fans chimed in.

The starlet and MGK got engaged on Jan. 11 and are reportedly still planning their wedding, according to US Weekly. Megan was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, 49, from 2010 until their divorce in 2021. The former love birds share three kids: Bodhi, 8, Noah, 10, and Journey, 6. Although MGK has never been married, he does share his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 13, with his ex, Emma Cannon.

