Furry’s OT heroics lifts MSU past Bowling Green
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 8 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (4-3) defeated Bowling Green 3-2 in overtime to open up its CCHA schedule on a high note. The Mavericks saw three players net their first goals of the season. Junior Ondrej Pavel put the puck into a open net to give MSU a 1-0 lead in the first period. Later, sophomore Tanner Edwards scored off his own rebound in the second frame, before Bowling Green tied the game up at two to force overtime.
LCWM wins 3-1 over BEA
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After losing the first set, the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights volleyball team won three consecutive sets over Blue Earth Area. The Knights will face Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at 7:45 p.m. at Mankato East High School.
Springfield defeats Madelia 3-0
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers volleyball team defeated the Madelia Blackhawks in straight sets to advance in the section tournament. The Tigers will play Cleveland Tuesday at St. Peter High School beginning at 6 p.m.
Huskies set to face Cardinals in section semifinals Saturday
After opening the Section 3AA tournament with a 62-28 win over Windom Tuesday night, the top-seeded Jackson County Central football team will take on fourth-seeded Redwood Valley Saturday. The Cardinals won their playoff opener 40-8 against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. The two teams kick off their semifinal matchup at 3...
Bethany falls to Northwestern 3-2
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After trailing 2-0 in the first half, the Bethany Lutheran Vikings comeback fell short as they lost 3-2 against Northwestern. The Vikings will travel to Minneapolis to face North Central Saturday.
Minnesota State captures NSIC regular season title
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s soccer team played host to Concordia-St. Paul to close out the regular season Thursday. MSU wins 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jenny Vetter. Mavericks win the NSIC regular season title and will shift focus to the conference’s postseason tournament which...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Huetll’s goal advances East to state semifinals inside U.S. Bank Stadium
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 3-seeded Mankato East girls’ soccer team defeated Cloquet-Carlton 1-0 in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament at Irondale High School on Thursday. The Cougars were propelled in their first-ever state appearance with a goal from senior striker Ella Huetll off...
Maverick Insider: MSU set for pivotal match-up against USF (Part 2)
Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Big Brother, Big Sister: YMCA mentor program is making an impact on Mankato youth. Updated: 7 hours ago. A mentor with the YMCA program, Big...
Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Board of Directors. Food...
MCHS Mankato relaunches ‘Mayo Mile’ program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is relaunching it’s “Mayo Mile” program. The health initiative was first launched in March, 2020, but was shut down due to the pandemic. The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path at the Mayo Clinic Health System...
Loyola Catholic School purchases its entire campus on the Hill
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Catholic education has been here for 100 years, and with the securing of the campus, we plan for the next 100 years,” head of Loyola Catholic School Dr. Claudia Roesler said. As of September 28, Loyola Catholic School purchased the entirety of its campus...
Meet Leelah: A successful BENCHS adoption
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is adopt a shelter dog month. according to the American Humane Society, it’s estimated up to four million animals are waiting in shelters. Typically each Friday, we feature a pet from BENCHS, waiting to be adopted. This is the story of Leelah, a dog...
Mankato Y decides not to proceed with Eastside location
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family Y board has decided to not move forward with a second location on Mankato’s eastside. After discussion and a board vote earlier this week, the hard decision was made to not move forward with an Eastside Y. ”Our Board and staff have...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-27-2022
Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Contender eSports officially opened today, providing a space for gamers and aficionados of the gaming industry to play to their hearts delight. 'A Christmas Carol'...
Mayo reminds hunters to protect their hearing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s firearm deer season opener is right around the corner, and Mayo Clinic Health System is reminding hunters to protect their hearing. Mayo says noise louder than 140 decibels can cause permanent hearing damage, and most firearms are near that or higher. Hearing loss caused...
Mankato’s eSports market finds a new Contender
Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. Stanley Broussard, 31, arrested on drug charges. Updated: 2...
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
Big Brother, Big Sister: YMCA mentor program is making an impact on Mankato youth
Pleasant conditions will stick around through the weekend and most of next week ahead of next cooldown. Maverick Insider: MSU set for pivotal match-up against USF (Part 2) Maverick Insider: Hastings reflects on non-conference schedule (Part 1) Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school...
Day of the Dead: Traditional celebration comes to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato gets ready for the Halloween weekend, Kelsey and Lisa wanted to highlight one special event in Mankato, Day of the Dead, that last year attracted more than 10,000 people, a number that will grow this year. The Day of the Dead is a traditional...
