Is Atlanta Worth It?

I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post  Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta hostage situation prompts concern for ambulance response times

ATLANTA — A welfare check-turned-SWAT situation in Atlanta is now raising another issue: ambulance response times. Police were called to a home where a woman was stabbed to death and a man had barricaded himself inside along North Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Officers originally called the incident a hostage situation, learning the woman was killed after they were able to get into the home.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Residents say sewage backups ongoing at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Tenants of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex are fired up. They say they are fed up dealing with sewage backing up into their units. "My son literally cries when he sees that we are coming back here," said Jessica Hernandez. Hernandez says this has been an ongoing problem...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

