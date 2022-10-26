Read full article on original website
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Related
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
Checkpoint upgrades causing longer lines, wait times for travelers at Atlanta airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Heads up travelers, you might want to arrive at the airport earlier than usual. If you plan on traveling out of Atlanta for the holidays, you can expect longer waits at the airport. The longer wait times are due to construction work and closed lanes, which are causing longer security checkpoints.
ATF testing guns to see if they can be linked to metro Atlanta criminals
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is taking guns off of the streets of metro Atlanta and is testing them to see if they can link weapons to criminals. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne exclusively learned Thursday that the effort is proving to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
Is Atlanta Worth It?
I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center
Wheels Up plans to open a new location in Atlanta.
Atlanta hostage situation prompts concern for ambulance response times
ATLANTA — A welfare check-turned-SWAT situation in Atlanta is now raising another issue: ambulance response times. Police were called to a home where a woman was stabbed to death and a man had barricaded himself inside along North Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Officers originally called the incident a hostage situation, learning the woman was killed after they were able to get into the home.
Officers shoot man ‘actively shooting’ at someone near Atlanta Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a man is dead after yet another shooting near a fast-food restaurant in northwest Atlanta. Officers heard gunshots in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive by the Chick-fil-A around 9 p.m. Friday night. When they responded, the officers came across a “running gun...
Some $350 cash assistance cards have been intercepted, used by fraudsters
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges.
fox5atlanta.com
Sewage backups have apartment tenants fired up
Troubles inside a southwest Atlanta apartment complex have tenants fired up. They say they are fed up with dealing with raw sewage backups in their homes.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
fox5atlanta.com
Gang Prosecution Unit indicts five in Cobb County
The state's Gang Prosecution Unit indicted five men on dozens of charges each. The state Attorney General says it stemmed from a drive-by shooting in Marietta in June of 2021.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
Atlanta program helps families transition from motels to stable housing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the need for affordable housing continues, many metro Atlanta families are turning to motels and hotels as a last resort. But that move can make it harder to pay off debt or save for permanent housing. It's a situation Francheska Rivas found herself in...
fox5atlanta.com
Spirit Airlines looking to hire hundreds of flight attendants at Atlanta event
ATLANTA - If you're a metro Atlanta job hunter looking to take the skies, today may be your lucky day. Spirit Airlines is planning to hire hundreds of new flight attendants in metro Atlanta. The budget airline says it is planning to fill more than 200 flight attendant positions based...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
WRDW-TV
Black movie director says he was racially profiled during drug search at airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Black TV and movie director said he was racially profiled when he was stopped and searched for drugs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Tabari Sturdivant from College Park said he was stopped by two agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration at his gate...
fox5atlanta.com
Residents say sewage backups ongoing at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Tenants of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex are fired up. They say they are fed up dealing with sewage backing up into their units. "My son literally cries when he sees that we are coming back here," said Jessica Hernandez. Hernandez says this has been an ongoing problem...
