Three Springs, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

An Altoona man was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Interstate 99, according to state police. WJAC reports that the accident took place on Tuesday morning on I-99. The Pennsylvania State Police said that the crash happened near mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, and the tractor trailer was traveling north when it hit the man, who was in the right lane.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO