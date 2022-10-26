ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

More than 4 in 5 U.S. voters say politicians’ crypto position could affect how they vote

By Leo Schwartz
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pT7u8_0imkV3tU00

As midterm elections near, a new poll reveals that voters are thinking about crypto.

As the Nov. 8 U.S. midterm elections grow closer, the Crypto Council for Innovation released a poll of likely voters today highlighting the impact of crypto on voting decisions.

Despite hardcore crypto supporters remaining a relatively small voting bloc, the results show the increasing influence of crypto on the population, as voters weigh the industry’s risks and the need for regulation. Some 84% of those polled said a politician’s position on cryptocurrency would be a factor in determining their vote, although the vast majority said it would be minor.

According to the poll, 13% of likely voters hold cryptocurrencies, which is slightly less than the overall figure for adults recorded by the Pew Research Center in 2021 and 2022, compared with 16% of likely voters who hold individual company stocks.

Cory Gardner, a former U.S. senator from Colorado who joined the Crypto Council for Innovation as its chief strategist for political affairs in 2022, said crypto’s parity with stock holdings demonstrates the growing influence of the investor class.

“Voters want this to be taken seriously,” he told Fortune. “They want the potential to be recognized.”

The poll reveals that crypto is a motivating factor in voters’ decisions, whether they hold any cryptocurrency or not. Especially given the negative headlines of hacks and scams over the past year, as well as the lack of government regulation, safety and security are top of mind. About 52% of likely voters said there needs to be more regulation, with just 20% saying existing regulation is sufficient.

Another takeaway is the bipartisan nature of the results. Much of the proposed crypto legislation in Congress has been bipartisan, including two Senate bills—one introduced by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and the other by Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), as well as stablecoin legislation in the House proposed by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.).

The poll shows voters trust the Republican and Democratic parties equally when it comes to cryptocurrency, and that support from likely voters for cryptocurrency as a long-term part of the economy is split evenly along party lines.

"[Voters] are looking at this as an opportunity to start something from scratch at the very beginning of a digital generation,” said Gardner.

The question remains whether crypto will be a significant enough factor to sway voters’ minds. Only 19% said it would be an important factor, with 65% saying it would be a minor factor, and just 32% of likely voters saying it was valuable for politicians to take a position on crypto.

For Gardner, a political veteran, a tiny swing could be the key for political victory.

“I think in close elections, and states that are going to see a number of districts that are tied, courting the crypto voter and showing your pro-crypto bona fides will absolutely help,” he told Fortune.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy

Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Fortune

Fortune

233K+
Followers
10K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy