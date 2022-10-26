Burlington Township, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The football teams from Eastern and Vineland High Schools, from Vorhees and Vineland, New Jersey, respectively, squared off on Thursday night. Eastern entered the game at 1-7 while Vineland was 2-6. So, this clearly wasn’t a clash between two of the Garden State’s better teams. But while the game may not have been particularly consequential, a controversy that arose from it was.

