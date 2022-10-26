Get that last round of golf in! The Enger Park Golf Course will be closing for the season on Wednesday, November 2. This includes the driving range. Acording to the Duluth Parks and Recreation, the Enger Park Golf Course Clubhouse will be open on Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm for golf holiday shopping. Hours for the remainder of the off season will be posted on www.golfduluth.com. Gift certificates are always available online at.

DULUTH, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO