WDIO-TV
State Soccer: CEC boys semifinals bound, Cloquet-Carlton & Esko girls trips end
In the prep soccer state tournament quarterfinals Thursday, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) boy’s picked up a win to advance, while the Cloquet-Carlton and Esko girl’s teams saw their seasons come to a close. Making their second straight state appearance, the third seeded CEC boys bested St. Cloud Tech 3-1...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer carries state experience into quarterfinal against 19-0 Mankato East
Coming off their fourth straight section title win last Tuesday, the Cloquet-Carlton girl’s soccer team is now gearing up for their third trip to the state tournament since 2019. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic. Making it to the semifinals last fall, the Lumberjacks...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey scores late goal to top Cornell
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team hosted Cornell Big Red on Friday, as the teams faced off for the first time since 2005. Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser opened the scoring for UMD with a goal from the Blue line. Cornell tied the game in the second period,...
WDIO-TV
Nina Jobst-Smith scores in OT completing No. 5 UMD’s rally to best No. 3 Wisconsin
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was at home Friday afternoon, hosting the number three ranked Wisconsin Badgers. The Badgers came into the game with a 9-1 record, winning their last nine games in a row. Lacey Eden scored the first goal for the Badgers in...
WDIO-TV
Northwestern football falls at home in Division 5 tournament
After winning the level 1 game in the division 5 tournament against Stanley-Boyd on Friday, October 21st, Northwestern, ranked #2 needed to win against ranked #3 Aquinas on Friday to advance to level three of the tournament. Tigers entered the game undefeated so far this season with home field advantage...
WDIO-TV
Power outage planned near Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly
Lake Country Power is letting customers know that there will be a planned power outage next week. Lake Country Power says the outage will begin at 0:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2 and continue for approximately three hours. Areas affected include Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly and surrounding areas. Power for the...
WDIO-TV
Sturgeon Lake man loses 100 pounds thanks to support from TOPS
Ross Anderson struggled with his weight his whole life. “I’d done the diets. Had my stomach stapled in 1982. The weight would come off. But then it would creep back on,” he shared. When the Sturgeon Lake man retired from nursing in December of 2000, he weighed...
WDIO-TV
Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ October 27th
With fishing seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and hunting seasons beginning, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for October 27th are from Lynnea, Wyatt Christoff, Ryan Jensen, Hailey Theisen and Karlie...
WDIO-TV
Enger Park Golf Course closing for season
Get that last round of golf in! The Enger Park Golf Course will be closing for the season on Wednesday, November 2. This includes the driving range. Acording to the Duluth Parks and Recreation, the Enger Park Golf Course Clubhouse will be open on Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm for golf holiday shopping. Hours for the remainder of the off season will be posted on www.golfduluth.com. Gift certificates are always available online at.
WDIO-TV
Update: CEO of Cliffs said he’s confident Hibtac will run for decades
The mine life at Hibbing Taconite has been a challenge for years. But the CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, Lourenco Goncalves, said he is confident that the mine will run for years. Goncalves said it is business as usual, and the potential closure of 2024 is not accurate. He told WDIO that...
WDIO-TV
New technology maybe on the way for the Duluth Police Department
The Duluth citizen’s review board is looking for input to share with the Duluth police department as they are looking into using drones in their options for law enforcement activities. There will be a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the Public Safety Building at...
WDIO-TV
Hoyt Lakes man loves Halloween, so he created a haunted house experience
Ray Shimmin loves Halloween. “It’s one of my favorite holidays,” he said. He’d set up props outside his home, on the sidewalk. Then it became a tunnel. And now, it’s taken over his garage and his yard. “It takes about a month and a half to put together,” he said.
WDIO-TV
‘Burn boss’ arrest inflames Western land use tensions
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
WDIO-TV
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until next year, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. The state’s largest provider of abortions restarted...
WDIO-TV
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
WDIO-TV
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge...
WDIO-TV
Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
