National outlet continues to push pointless storyline involving Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a narrative about them all year long, but it started in the off-season, and for some reason continues even though the Chiefs have continued to prove it wrong. This off-season, when the Chiefs traded away superstar receiver Tyreek Hill, the entire NFL immediately started...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans

In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Broncos owner Greg Penner disappointed by $4.65 billion purchase

Penner, the chairman of Walmart and member of the Walton-Penner family, purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion in August. According to NBC Sports, the purchase was the most expensive in the history of North American sports. The Broncos have failed to live up to their price tag. They're last in...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Bears listed as a trade fit for talented young tight end

The Chicago Bears haven’t been mentioned as a team that could be active leading up the NFL trade deadline. Well, at least in terms of incoming personnel. This is a team that’s focused on pushing bad contracts out, to free up more financial flexibility for the future, where the organization can then try their hardest to fill whatever holes they have on the roster.
CHICAGO, IL
