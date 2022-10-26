C2D2 volleyball: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Scott City to win third straight district title

Admittedly, when a team finishes with an 8-23-1 record, there are usually more things for a team to worry about than to revel in. For the Poplar Bluff volleyball team in 2022, head coach Aimie Parkin acknowledges this but also reminds fans and followers that there were also plenty of shining moments that could give the program something to build off of a year from now.

17 HOURS AGO