C2D2 volleyball: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Scott City to win third straight district title

semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran takes care of business with a dominant win over Portageville to advance to Class 2 quarterfinal
JACKSON, Mo. — Saxony Lutheran used an array of heavy hitters and a great all-around team effort to defeat Portageville in an MSHSAA Class Sectional at Saxony Lutheran High School on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lady Crusaders (26-8-3) had nine different players record a kill and won in straight...
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff throws around Fox to advance
POPLAR BLUFF — Jeridon Young had a defender on his feet after catching a short pass a few yards short of the end zone. The Poplar Bluff senior managed to hop over the goal line for quarterback Mason West’s third touchdown Friday night. “No matter what it took,...
semoball.com
Ste. Genevieve ends Dexter's season in first round of district play
STE. GENEVIEVE - For a little over one quarter, the Dexter High School football squad played over its head against a very explosive Ste. Genevieve team in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 playoffs. However, in the end, the Dragons made a multitude of big plays...
semoball.com
C1S2 volleyball: Advance sweeps St. Vincent, moves on to fifth straight quarterfinal
PERRYVILLE — Once again, the Advance Hornets have advanced to the Class 1 state quarterfinals. The Hornets swept Class 1 District 1 champion St. Vincent 25-20, 25-14, 25-15 on Thursday at St. Vincent High School to reach their fifth-straight quarterfinal. "I want to give props to St. Vincent," Advance...
republicmonitor.com
Saxony claims third straight district crown
The magical season continues for the Saxony Lutheran volleyball team. The Crusaders swept Scott City 3-0 in the Class 2, District 2 championship (25-20, 25-14, 25-21) to claim its third straight district title on Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School. For first year coach Stephanie Brown the moment was surreal...
semoball.com
C4D1 Football: Sikeston’s season ends with district loss to Festus
FESTUS, Mo. — A strong Sikeston start was quickly erased Friday night as Festus rolled to a 61-14 win over the Bulldogs in a Class 4, District 1 quarterfinal game. Sikeston looked sharp early, scoring just three plays into the game when quarterback Colt Parker found Dontrez Williams for a 21-yard touchdown. The score was set up by a 49-yard completion from Parker to Williams to open the game, as the Bulldogs held a 6-0 lead with just 1:19 seconds gone in the game.
semoball.com
One final chance: Mules, Dexter, Dons all seek season-best performances
It’s a chance to reboot a season for one last weekend and see just where Poplar Bluff’s cross country team’s work this year might have paid off. The Mules head to Arnold’s City Park Saturday for the Class 5 District 1 district meet with a chance to send some of their harriers to the state meet as four teams and/or the top 30 individuals advance to the final weekend of the campaign.
semoball.com
C2 Volleyball Sectional: Portageville at Saxony Lutheran
Photo gallery from Saxony Lutheran's win over Portageville in the 2022 MSHSAA Class 2 Sectional at Saxony Lutheran High School on Thursday, Oct. 26.
semoball.com
Bearcats look for upset at high-octane Ste. Genevieve
After a slow start to the football season, the Dexter Bearcats have quietly turned things around. Winners of four of their last six games, the sixth-seeded Bearcats will seek to pull off the upset in the first round of Class 3 District 1 play Friday when they make the trip to Ste. Genevieve to take on the No. 3 Dragons.
semoball.com
Seven Kelly Lady Hawks picked for all-district team; Sikeston and Scott County Central earn accolades
The Kelly Lady Hawks softball team had seven players selected to the All-MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament Team; junior pitcher Mallory Lemonds, junior catcher Allie Daniel, sophomore infielder Blaire Riley, senior infielder Madison Yount, junior infielder Kayleigh Holman and senior outfielders Paiten Groves and Leah Lambert. Lemonds pitched 128...
semoball.com
C1D1 football: Rams torch Red Devils in round 2
SCOTT CITY — The Scott City Rams wasted very little time showing who the better team was going to be on Friday night against rival Chaffee. The Rams put on a scoring clinic in the first quarter, lighting up the scoreboard for 35 points over a five-minute span en route to a 63-7 victory in the Class 1 District 1 quarterfinals at Scott City High School.
semoball.com
TRC women seek to continue run of success
The shock and dismay of being a No.1 team in the country and the top seed in the NJCAA Division I national tournament only to be run out of the gym by eventual champions Tyler College still resonates in Poplar Bluff and Three Rivers College. A 70-42 defeat in the...
semoball.com
Clarkton sweeps Holcomb in three sets, advances to quarterfinals
CLARKTON – The Clarkton Reindeer hosted Holcomb Thursday night for the Class 1 State Sectional 1. After both teams claimed their own district championship titles, Clarkton powered past Holcomb in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Clarkton, the Class 1 District 2 champion after defeating Richland, Bernie and...
semoball.com
C4D1 football: Perryville's season ends with loss to Farmington
FARMINGTON — The 2022 football season came to an end for Perryville on Friday night with a 49-0 loss to the Knights in the Class 4 District 1 quarterfinals at Farmington High School. "We really couldn't stop Farmington's offense at all," Pirates coach Brent Roth said. "They do a...
semoball.com
Redhawk Notes: SEMO soccer freshman honored by OVC
Southeast Missouri State freshman forward Cayla Koerner was unanimously named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week in soccer recently. Koerner led the Redhawks this week to two wins with a pair of game-winning goals. Koerner registered the game-winner in the final minute of regulation to push SEMO...
semoball.com
Growth potential apparent on volleyball court for Mules
Admittedly, when a team finishes with an 8-23-1 record, there are usually more things for a team to worry about than to revel in. For the Poplar Bluff volleyball team in 2022, head coach Aimie Parkin acknowledges this but also reminds fans and followers that there were also plenty of shining moments that could give the program something to build off of a year from now.
semoball.com
C1D1 football: Charleston rallies past Caruthersville
CHARLESTON, Mo. — Propelled by a strong rushing attack and suffocating defense, Charleston earned its first playoff since 2018 with a 34-8 victory over Caruthersville at John H. Marshall Field on Friday, Oct. 28. The Bluejays (7-2) finished with a 414 to 240 advantage in total yardage over the...
semoball.com
New Redhawks bond quickly in opening W
The 2022-23 Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team took the floor in a real (sort of) game for the first time on Tuesday and with 10 new players, the group had its moments of miscommunication and errant passes, but truth be told, there were also a lot of times that this new group looked cohesive in its exhibition game against NCAA Division III Fontbonne.
semoball.com
Journey back to normal life has been tough for Dexter’s Stone
SIKESTON — More difficult than even the most challenging cross-country course, the journey for Dexter senior Chris Stone to get back to normal life has been a daunting one. At the beginning of Stone’s freshman year, a mysterious medical condition found the promising young athlete losing consciousness. “I...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
