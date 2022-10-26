Read full article on original website
KWQC
Eldridge City Council votes to remove longtime city clerk
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldrige City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to remove its longtime city clerk Denise Benson. The move came after a closed-session meeting. According to a resolution passed by the council, Benson is accused of using a city credit card for personal use on multiple occasions despite her signed acknowledgment that using a city credit card for personal use will be grounds for immediate termination.”
KWQC
Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months, or five years, in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire...
KWQC
East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.
Dr. Martin O'Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the many different replacement lenses available and how some of them can help restore vision without the need for glasses. Camanche 4th-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals...
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind on Friday released a statement several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. “We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from family, friends,...
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and "Felony Lane" crimes throughout the Quad Cities area.
Silvis company making shirts to fundraise for East Moline police sergeant's family
SILVIS, Ill. — QC Custom Tees in Silvis is helping run the "Lind Strong Fundraiser" to raise money to donate to the family of the East Moline police sergeant assaulted by an arson suspect earlier this week. Police say 52-year-old Adrian Rogers attacked Sgt. William Lind Monday in East...
KWQC
Davenport man arrested on burglary charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested on Thursday for burglary. Avery E Horton, 33, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Cass B felony. Horton grabbed a cement brick and threw it into the front door of a home in the 5500 block of Pine Street Thursday. He then reached through the broken glass of the front door and unlocked the door.
Man arrested in connection with June assault turned murder in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man has been arrested four months after he allegedly assaulted a man that later died in the hospital, according to the Davenport Police Department. 29-year-old Larry Wiggins Jr. was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on arrest warrants for first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury.
aledotimesrecord.com
Woman scammed over email by man who said he needed money to return to United States
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was bilked of over $4,000 by an online scammer, according to a police report. Officers spoke with the 67-year-old woman Saturday afternoon, who told them she had been communicating with a man by email and had sent him $4,400 in various gift cards. It...
ourquadcities.com
Members of big meth trafficking group sentenced to federal prison
Five people, all from the Quad Cities area, have been sentenced to federal prison for their role as members of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a Friday Justice Department release. Those sentenced as part of this drug conspiracy include:. • Theodore Thomas Browne, age 50, was...
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
KCJJ
Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon
A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
KCRG.com
One person dead after Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died following a crash in Johnson County early this morning. Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a semi with a trailer was completing a U-turn. The Ford struck the trailer and entered the ditch causing the fatal injury.
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
Davenport making progress on incentive agreement for Fair Oaks Foods plant, holding public meeting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is making progress on a 'tax increment finance,' or TIF agreement, with Fair Oaks Foods. The Wisconsin-based food company broke ground on a $134 million bacon production facility on Sep. 1. The City offered a $6.4 million TIF agreement to attract Fair Oaks to the Davenport area.
ourquadcities.com
Railroad merger fight hits next level
Democrats in Iowa took their fight against the railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to a new level Thursday. They kicked off the “Secure our Future” tour in LeClaire. They maintain there will be more safety hazards and noise pollution that would come from the...
wvik.org
Major Changes Being Considered for the Davenport Schools
Herb Trix's guest is Olivia Allen, reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. Listen to WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered, or go to our website, wvik dot org.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
ourquadcities.com
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at QC high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on social media.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
