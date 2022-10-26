ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, IA

Eldridge City Council votes to remove longtime city clerk

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldrige City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to remove its longtime city clerk Denise Benson. The move came after a closed-session meeting. According to a resolution passed by the council, Benson is accused of using a city credit card for personal use on multiple occasions despite her signed acknowledgment that using a city credit card for personal use will be grounds for immediate termination.”
East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.

East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.
Davenport man arrested on burglary charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested on Thursday for burglary. Avery E Horton, 33, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Cass B felony. Horton grabbed a cement brick and threw it into the front door of a home in the 5500 block of Pine Street Thursday. He then reached through the broken glass of the front door and unlocked the door.
Members of big meth trafficking group sentenced to federal prison

Five people, all from the Quad Cities area, have been sentenced to federal prison for their role as members of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a Friday Justice Department release. Those sentenced as part of this drug conspiracy include:. • Theodore Thomas Browne, age 50, was...
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child

A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon

A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
One person dead after Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died following a crash in Johnson County early this morning. Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a semi with a trailer was completing a U-turn. The Ford struck the trailer and entered the ditch causing the fatal injury.
Railroad merger fight hits next level

Democrats in Iowa took their fight against the railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to a new level Thursday. They kicked off the “Secure our Future” tour in LeClaire. They maintain there will be more safety hazards and noise pollution that would come from the...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
