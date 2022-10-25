Larry and Narine Barnett of Stockton were host parents of Seonjin Na, from the city of Guang-ju, in the town of Unnam Dong Country, in the country of South Korea. Seonjin comes from a city with a very large population, so her first impression of Stockton was one that is quiet and comfortable since there is such a small population and not a lot of buildings. Seonjin has one brother, Ki-moon Na who was 15 years old. Her mother, Jeong-sook is a teacher and her father, Jang-un Na was an apartment manager. Stockton’s Municipal Power Plant was celebrating 100 years of service. A new sign had recently been erected near the building, with the date 'EST. 1908' imprinted. An Open House was scheduled at the Power Plant on Saturday, Oct. 25. An impressive story was featured in this edition that was prepared by the public relations firm of Morri-son-Gottlieb of New York City that had appeared in several of the trade publications in 1956.

