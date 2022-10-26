ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma residents frustrated by street racing in parking lot

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmPMf_0imkT5aW00

TACOMA, Wash. — Frustration is mounting as street racers take over a parking lot in Tacoma and residents say police aren’t doing anything about it.

The racing is happening behind a Planet Fitness on North Pearl Street in Tacoma’s West End.

Someone even put nails in the parking lot in what may have been an attempt to stop it.

A neighbor captured the racing on camera just a few hundred yards from her house.

In fact, you can see just how close she lives to this. Her house is just beyond these bushes. And this is where that racing is happening.

It is causing sleepless nights and frustrating days. This has become the soundtrack to Krista Kirkman’s life.

“I was outside in my backyard and enjoying the weather,” Kirkman said. “And all of a sudden, I hear noise and I was like, ‘What is that?’”

This is what it was.

“There were like three or four cars parked against this wall,” she said, describing what she saw when she went outside.

She got so fed up that about a week ago, she recorded what has been disturbing her days and keeping her up at night.

She even confronted them.

“Hey, what’s up, ma’am?” one of the teens asked.

“Nothing,” she told him. “I just thought that was some serious amazing driving.”

She says she wanted to get their license plates for Tacoma police to take action.

“I would like the police or the property manager to go ahead and either put in some cameras, cameras that someone is really watching,” Kirkman said. “Or, you see that, they could put a gate there.”

Or, she says, speed bumps.

“I completely understand her frustration,” said Tacoma Police Officer Wendy Haddow.

But she says this isn’t technically street racing. This is where the danger to bystanders and others is high. And this has been the department’s focus in collaboration with other agencies.

“And through that collaboration, there have been 71 arrests,” Haddow said. “Our CID has investigated 45 cases.”

That is likely cold comfort for Krista Kirkman and her neighbors.

“It’s scaring my cat,” insists Kirkman. “It’s scaring other people’s dogs.”

Officer Haddow says their top priorities are violent crimes. But all is not lost.

Haddow suggests residents to contact their police liaison. That person can work with them and with property owners to try to stop racing in private property like this.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Captain D
3d ago

My adult son worked with the local police liaison with zero results after multiple break-ins at his church. The problems are two fold: lack of officers and Democrat leaders that have tied the hands of police. The police are extremely frustrated also but they have a chain of command all the up the Mayor's office... yes, a Democrat!

Reply(1)
8
46..&..2
3d ago

that Wendy lady said technically it's not street racing that was open invitation that says they're not going to do anything about it go ahead and do it as long as it's technically not street racing LOL lady are you for real

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot in the leg at Belltown apartment

SEATTLE — A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot at an apartment in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, according to police. The 50-year-old victim called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. to report that he had been shot. Officers responded to the apartment in the 2200 block of 4th...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large

Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma’s Infamous Graffiti Garages Coming Down

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Several derelict downtown buildings, affectionately known as The Graffiti Garages, are now ready to be demolished. The buildings located in the Old City Hall Historic District near 7th on Broadway gained notoriety about 10 years ago when they were designated as a place to do legal graffiti.
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
SPOKANE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man killed in Yelm Highway collision

A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police investigating armed robbery of cannabis shop

Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department are seeking information on suspects who were involved in an armed robbery of a cannabis shop early Friday morning. According to police, an alarm call came in from the shop in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma at 2:26 a.m. The alarm company told police that a security guard at the shop reported an armed robbery had occurred, that shots were fired, and that the suspects had left the scene.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing woman found dead in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
MASON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments

TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
TACOMA, WA
kptv.com

2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

4 teens arrested after driving stolen car, shooting at another driver in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers accused of driving a stolen car, and shooting at a car that was following them on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded near the corner of Logan Ave. N and N Southport Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenagers had crashed into another uninvolved car, and took off running.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
139K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy