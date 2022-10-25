Read full article on original website
Related
stocktonsentinel.com
Annual Sigma Phi ESA Halloween Parade set for Monday, October 31st
The 23rd annual Stockton Halloween Parade, sponsored by Sigma Phi ESA, is quickly approaching and will take place on Halloween, Monday, October 31st at 4:30 p.m. The Parade for fifth-grade children and under, will begin at the Solomon Valley Manor (315 South Ash), then head north to Main Street. …
stocktonsentinel.com
Stockton Church of Restoration’s Soup Supper to be held Wed., Nov. 2nd
The Stockton Church of Restoration Lord’s Acre annual soup supper will be held on Wednesday evening, November 2nd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Homemade soup, pie and cinnamon rolls will be served for a Free Will Offering, with all proceeds going to local ministries. There will be Dine In, Carry Out…
stocktonsentinel.com
Nova Theatre holding its annual fundraiser
It’s that time of year for Stockton’s historic Nova Theatre to hold its annual fundraiser, which helps keep the facility a viable part of our community. This year’s donations will go toward the remainder of the microphone and sound system that was started during last year’s fundraiser. The remainder of the donations will be set aside in the maintenance fund.
stocktonsentinel.com
Sign up for the 2022 Parade of Christmas Trees!
The 38th annual Parade of Christmas Trees at the Stockton Public Library is just around the corner, so it is time to start thinking of ideas and getting ready for this very special holiday event. The Chamber is asking for the town’s help to make this display a success by...
stocktonsentinel.com
PRIDE cleans up downtown Stockton
The goal for this year’s PRIDE project was to focus on Stockton’s Main Street cleanup just in time for the town's 150th celebration. The Stockton High School students, teachers, staff and volunteers were out in full force on Wednesday, October 19th, during the PRIDE Work Day. The students divided…
stocktonsentinel.com
Veterans serving Vittles at Stockton VFW on Election Day
The Stockton VFW Post 8873 and Auxiliary are encouraging everyone to get out and vote on Tuesday, November 8th. Honor a veteran’s service by casting your ballot and then help the veterans with their projects by coming to the Stockton VFW from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and enjoy a lunch of ham and bean, vegetable beef, and chicken noodle soup with homemade cornbread, dessert and drink for $8.00. And don’t forget to buy your poppy to help our disabled veterans.
stocktonsentinel.com
It’s that time to choose your Santa’s ‘Deer Ones
The Stockton Sentinel announces that it’s time to choose your favorite family photo to be included in the 26th year of our Christmas feature, Santa’s ‘Deer Ones. The Santa’s ‘Deer Ones photo submission form can be found in this issue to help the process run more smoothly for the elves that put the…
stocktonsentinel.com
Main Street Development donates Trading Post building to City
At the October 18th meeting of the Stockton City Commission, members of the Rooks County Main Street Development committee, Beth Oller, Sally Lowry and Denae Denio-Odle were at the meeting to talk to the commissioners about the options for the Trading Post building in Stockton. The taxes have been…
stocktonsentinel.com
Solomon Valley ARC Larks compete in bowling tournament
The Solomon Valley ARC Larks attended the 1st West Region Bowling Tournament on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Centennial Lanes in Hays. Due to the COVID pandemic, this was the first tournament since 2019. “We were excited to have 12 bowlers for this event,” stated Mary Van Schuyver. “Maybe we’ll…
stocktonsentinel.com
Jane Rae Pfannenstiel
Jane Rae Pfannenstiel, age 87, Hays, left this world to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, with her loving family at her side on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born January 9, 1935, in Damar, the daughter of Emile and Evelyn (Newell) Tremblay. Upon graduation, she moved to Hays where she would meet her future husband, Marvin Francis Pfannenstiel. They would celebrate their love for each other in the Catholic Church and in front of their families as they united in marriage on October 22, 1955. Before Marvin’s passing in 2019, they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. In their marriage, five children were born: Cindy, Carmen, Danny, Lisa, and Tim.
stocktonsentinel.com
Connie Darlene Weaver
Connie Darlene Weaver was born on August 29, 1936, to Harry and Viola (Hoar) Baker in Stockton, Kansas. She passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs. In 1954, Connie graduated from Logan High School in Logan, Kansas. In 1955, she attended Parks Business...
stocktonsentinel.com
Hoeting sisters compete in Cross Country Regionals
Senior Cappi Hoeting and her freshman sister, Cheyenne Hoeting represented Stockton at the Class 1A Regional Cross Country Meet held at Ness County Country Club in Ness City last Saturday morning. Although neither of the ladies qualified for State, Cheyenne ran a PR time of 22:54.10 to place 17th…
stocktonsentinel.com
Kansas Klips
Phillips Co. woman jailed after toddler exposed to drugs. PHILLIPS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple drug allegations after a toddler was exposed to drugs. Just after midnight Friday morning, sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in rural Phillips County. This warrant was the result of an earlier call to the Phillips County Hospital emergency room in which it was reported that a 20-month-old toddler had been exposed to a possible illicit drug. Deputies took 27-year-old Victoria M. Bowers of Phillipsburg into custody at the residence on requested charges of aggravated endangering a child, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a prescription drug, and possession of methamphetamine. The child, who is not related to the suspect, was transferred to a higher level of hospital care. The child’s condition was not believed to be life-threatening. (HaysPost.com)
stocktonsentinel.com
Rooks County Emergency Management Director Butch Post honored
Rooks County Emergency Management Director Butch Post served as the Kansas Emergency Management Association (KEMA) President for the past year. Some of Post’s duties as president had him overseeing the meetings of the organization, keeping the county emergency managers informed on political and…
stocktonsentinel.com
Lady Tigers fall in sub-state semifinals to Thunder Ridge
After picking up a win over sixth-seeded Natoma (25-16,25-12) in the opening round of the Class 1A, Division II Sub-State Volleyball Tournament at Beloit-St. John's/Tipton High School last Saturday, the Stockton Lady Tigers, who were seeded third, saw their season come to an end when they fell in…
stocktonsentinel.com
District Court
State of Kansas vs. Duane E. Fitts, Stockton; Domestic Battery; amended to Disorderly Conduct. Defendant plead No Contest; sentenced to 30 days in Rooks County Jail; placed on six months probation to be supervised by Court Services. Ordered to pay $200 fine, court costs in the amount of $158, plus…
stocktonsentinel.com
SJH Basketball season opens Tuesday, Nov. 1
With the summer- like temperatures we have been experiencing recently, it is hard to believe basketball season is here...but it is! The Stockton Junior High girls and boys teams will open their seasons on Tuesday, November 1, when they travel to Oaldey for some Mid-Continent Elementary League…
stocktonsentinel.com
Commissioners approve purchase of pay loader
At the regular meeting of the Rooks County Commission held on Tuesday, October 18th, commissioners John Ruder and Tim Berland approved the purchase of a 2018 pay loader for the road and bridge department. The cost is $213,000.00 with financing from Farmers National Bank who had the low interest bid…
stocktonsentinel.com
Looking Back
Larry and Narine Barnett of Stockton were host parents of Seonjin Na, from the city of Guang-ju, in the town of Unnam Dong Country, in the country of South Korea. Seonjin comes from a city with a very large population, so her first impression of Stockton was one that is quiet and comfortable since there is such a small population and not a lot of buildings. Seonjin has one brother, Ki-moon Na who was 15 years old. Her mother, Jeong-sook is a teacher and her father, Jang-un Na was an apartment manager. Stockton’s Municipal Power Plant was celebrating 100 years of service. A new sign had recently been erected near the building, with the date 'EST. 1908' imprinted. An Open House was scheduled at the Power Plant on Saturday, Oct. 25. An impressive story was featured in this edition that was prepared by the public relations firm of Morri-son-Gottlieb of New York City that had appeared in several of the trade publications in 1956.
Comments / 0