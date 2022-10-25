Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shen uses late, second-half surge to bounce Colonie from sectionals and advance to championship
The regular season matchup between the Shenendehowa and Colonie girls soccer teams couldn't have been any closer; the lady Plainsmen pulled out a 1-0 victory in Clifton Park, N.Y. The two sides squared off again Tuesday night with a trip to the Section II, Class AA championship game on the line.
NEWS10 ABC
Loudonville Christian wins in OT; heads to final
At the beginning of the soccer season, the Loudonville Christian girls soccer team didn't have enough players to field a team. So what did they do? They joined up with the boys team. It's paid off. Wednesday night they were one win away from the Class D section title game.
Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet
STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
Overnight fire at RPI threatens academic building
Fire crews worked overnight, between Wednesday and Thursday, to douse a blaze at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Altamont’s Curry Patta closing, relocating to Delmar or Troy
Curry Patta, a Pakistani restaurant, is closing its doors in Altamont to relocate. Owner Nadia Raza said the restaurant will be closing on January 1, 2023.
Capital Region trick-or-treating hours on Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Mystic Fair at Empire State Plaza held Wednesday and Thursday
The Empire State Plaza Mystic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the South Concourse. The event is free an open to the public.
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
Gloversville family ending ‘haunts’ after 25 years
After 25 years, Stonewell Haunts, located at 82 Steele Road in Gloversville, is ending its haunted houses and shows. Haunt Master Len Aldous said he's been fighting cancer for nearly five years and it's time for the haunts to come to an end.
Troy’s Tatu Tacos & Tequila holding first flash tattoo event
Tatu Tacos & Tequila in Troy is living up to its name. The restaurant will have its first flash tattoo event on Saturday, October 29.
Troy PD: Driver ticketed after hitting pedestrian
A spokesman for the Troy Police Department said an unnamed driver has been ticketed after crashing into a pedestrian in Troy Tuesday night.
Boys & Girls Club Haunted House in Albany starting Saturday
The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area (BGCCA) will be having a Haunted House, starting Friday and lasting until Halloween.
HVCC Pumpkin Palooza Fall Festival Thursday
Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) will be hosting its annual Pumpkin Palooza Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Person fatally struck by train near Everett Road
First responders are investigating after a fatal accident.
Rangers aid fallen, injured hikers in Greene County
Environmental conservation officials are reminding the public to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry after Forest Rangers rescued two hikers in Greene County last week.
Lake George homes eligible for septic system help
The fight to improve water quality is ongoing, at Lake George as in many places across New York. Protection of clean water helps everyone who swims in, fishes along, or lives their life around a water body like the lake. That puts a special responsibility on those who live on the lake.
Free meals for all students in Saratoga School District
Saratoga Springs City School District announced that starting on October 31 all students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each day for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year. The district will use funding from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency COVID Relief (ESSER II) Funds and the current budget in the Cafeteria Fund.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Comments / 0