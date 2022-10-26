Junior kicker Joshua Karty is writing history in Stanford football. The first time he was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week in early October, he was the first Stanford football player to do so since November 2020. Two weeks ago, he was recognized again, becoming the first athlete to win the award multiple times in a season since 2009. Now, the junior has made Stanford history once again as the first Cardinal player to be selected three times in a single season.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO