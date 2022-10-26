Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk OwnershipMark Hake
Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”Stephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
Stanford Daily
What happened with Eurotrash?
The clock struck 10:30 p.m. and a gaggle of disaffected frosh staggered out of Kappa Sigma, lanyards around their necks. The rescheduled Eurotrash was over. Eurotrash, an annual party hosted by Kappa Sig that typically occurs after the first week of classes, was postponed, allegedly due to issues obtaining a fire marshal to clear University requirements. After several hours of speculation on the anonymous social media app Fizz, the official cancellation was announced early afternoon on Sept. 30.
Stanford Daily
Undergraduate Senate criticizes increased security presence and calls for review of Title IX procedure
This story contains references to sexual assault and harassment. The Undergraduate Senate (UGS) unanimously passed a resolution on Oct. 13 to address sexual violence on campus as a part of broader efforts to advocate for survivors. The resolution called for improved blue light and public transportation systems, condemned the increased security presence on campus and urged a review of the Title IX procedures.
Stanford Daily
Men’s Soccer win streak broken by Beavers
No. 5 Stanford (9-2-4, 3-2-3 Pac-12) fell 21 to Oregon State (6-3-4, 2-1-3 Pac-12) in a cold Thursday night game. With No. 1 Washington (13-0-2, 5-0-1 Pac-12) looming on the weekend, the Cardinal weren’t able to convert their chances, faltering at an unfortunate time before their biggest match of the season.
Stanford Daily
Imposter student caught, removed from Crothers Hall
A man impersonating a Stanford student was discovered living in the basement of Crothers Hall and removed from campus, according to messages sent Thursday night in the dorm’s Slack. The messages, which were sent by Crothers Hall resident assistant (RA) Peyton Robertson ’24, said the man posed as a...
Stanford Daily
View from the booth: Cardinal brace for the Bruins
At one point during Stanford football’s (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) win last Saturday against Arizona State (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12), we remarked on the KZSU broadcast that two field goals are worth less than a touchdown. The most truistic of football cliches, right? Well, we all learned that such logic does not necessarily generalize: five field goals beats two touchdowns.
Stanford Daily
GSC voices support for affordability survey and anti-sexual violence resolution
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) discussed an upcoming survey on student expenses and discussed drafting an anti-sexual violence resolution with the Undergraduate Senate (UGS) during its Tuesday meeting. Director of Assessment and Program Evaluation of Stanford Institutional Research & Decision Support (IR&DS) Brian Cook shared expectations for the upcoming survey,...
Stanford Daily
Football roundtable: Stanford’s smelling roses
The Stanford football team (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) is currently riding a two-game win streak, but a number of issues still plague the Cardinal. Having failed to score a touchdown against Arizona State and with only one scholarship running back healthy, the offense will certainly have to go back to the drawing board this week. A matchup against No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) in the Rose Bowl looms large in the very near future.
Stanford Daily
From Pac-12 awards to national recognition, Stanford athletes make history this week
Junior kicker Joshua Karty is writing history in Stanford football. The first time he was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week in early October, he was the first Stanford football player to do so since November 2020. Two weeks ago, he was recognized again, becoming the first athlete to win the award multiple times in a season since 2009. Now, the junior has made Stanford history once again as the first Cardinal player to be selected three times in a single season.
Stanford Daily
Rising through the ranks: Cardinal look to snatch the Bruins’ gold, leaving them blue
This weekend presents another round of homecomings, but not for the Cardinal. No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) is set to host Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) this Saturday for a Bruin homecoming weekend. There is a long-standing rivalry between the conference competitors, with each school having about 40 wins on...
Stanford Daily
Looking for new lunch options? Stanford Farmer’s Market could be your answer
Students can be seen milling around the stalls of the Stanford farmer’s market in White Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. The market hosts local shop owners and farmers, who sell products ranging from fresh produce to hand-baked pastries. Previously held only on Tuesdays, the market is also being held on Fridays this year.
