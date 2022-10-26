Read full article on original website
Elon Musk running Twitter? It’s like giving a monkey a delicate clock
When the news broke that Elon Musk had finally been obliged to buy Twitter, the company he had tried – for months – to get out of purchasing, it reminded many observers of the 1979 commercial for Remington shavers in which the corporation’s president, Victor Kiam, proclaimed that he liked the electric razor so much “I bought the company.”
I’ve found the perfect mobile game and it’s embroidery meets Picross
I’m always on the lookout for the perfect mobile game. It’s a difficult task as only one or two games fit the bill for me every year. The best mobile games need to be something I can either sit down with for hours or simply play for a few moments. They need to function offline so I can play them no matter where I am. And on top of that, I prefer that they have a tactile component to them that uses tap controls in a satisfying way.
Gotham Knights’ great story suffers from this video game writing trend
Gotham Knights has a “we” problem. WB Games Montreal’s latest follows four of Batman’s former sidekicks as they defend Gotham City and try to solve a case the caped crusader never could after Batman is killed. It’s a bold narrative hook, and by far the best part of this newly released superhero game. Unfortunately, Gotham Knights‘ writing has one flaw that’s become more prevalent in games as of late. Some game scripts, especially in multiplayer games or titles with more than one playable character, can feel impersonal, or even clinical, because they can’t attribute any actions to a single character.
How to pre-order Dead Island 2: retailers, editions, and bonuses
Some of us out there have been waiting on Dead Island 2 since 2014, when it was first revealed with a cinematic trailer. Little did we know at the time that the game would not only be delayed but that the original developers would leave the project. And then, the second team picking up where they left off would also be removed, and the game would finally land with its final team at Dambuster Studios. There are few games that can survive this long of a development cycle, and even fewer that can somehow still make it to market after passing hands so many times, and yet Dead Island 2 refuses to die.
How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights has a lot of movement options to master as you team up to take down the baddies around the city. Not only can each class unlock unique movement skills, but you have the ability to summon vehicles and grapple hook across skyscrapers, too. In the beginning of the game, learning these movement options is plenty to work with … but once you start seeing just how big Gotham is on your many missions, you’ll want some shortcuts.
Valve is testing a new Big Picture Mode for Steam. Here’s how to try it
Valve has announced that it is running a beta test for an updated version of Big Picture Mode for the desktop version of Steam. According to a blog post published on Thursday, the proprietary UI is being updated to make the desktop interface look like the Steam Deck. The updated...
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 6 quests and how to complete them
A new set of challenges have been added to Fortnite, this time for Chapter 3, Season 4, week 6. These challenges offer a healthy mix of objectives that range in difficulty. However, you’ll have a much easier time with all of them if you come prepared. In this guide,...
Turns out, sleep mode in smart fans isn’t just a gimmick
I tried out the Dreo Smart Fan earlier this year. Among its many features is one called “sleep mode,” which purportedly lowers the volume of the fan without impacting performance. I didn’t think much of it; after all, how loud could a fan actually be? And then fall arrived.
What do the eyes mean on your Snapchat Story?
Snapchat (and Snapchat+ for that matter) offers quite a few features to its users and it’s understandable if you’re not familiar with all of them. One feature, in particular, seems to have a function that doesn’t seem obvious at first glance. If you’ve ever looked at one of your Stories on Snapchat and noticed a pair of eyes emoji next to it and wondered what it meant, you’ve come to the right place.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review: Amazon’s best screen yet
“A solid mid-tier TV with the best Fire TV experience yet.”. One year after the first Amazon TVs were released comes the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV. New for this year are quantum dots for better color, full array local dimming backlight control for better contrast, and an optical room sensor that enables a few clever tricks, including an “Ambient Experience” and an auto-off/on feature.
