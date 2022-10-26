East Liverpool ends John Glenn's volleyball season with sweep in D-II district semis

CADIZ − East Liverpool showed why it earned the No. 2 seed in the Division II district volleyball tournament on Tuesday, rolling past No. 9 seed John Glenn for a three-set sweep in action at Harrison Central High School.

The Lady Potters picked up the win by scores of 25-23, 25-15 and 25-15 to advance to to Saturday's Division II district championship where they will take on No. 4 seed Coshocton.

The Lady Muskies will pack it in for the year, finishing with an 11-13 record, after regrouping from a slow start.

Senior Hannah DeMattio collected seven kills, with four blocks for the Lady Muskies, while junior Emma Briggs chipped in five kills, one ace, 13 digs, and one block. Sophomore Lauren Blair handed out 21 assists with one ace and 18 digs with senior Kara Fields finishing with four kills, and three blocks.

Junior Emma Dolan tallied four kills and four digs, with junior Aleea Musselman racking up 21 digs. Senior Graceann Hitchcock chipped in with eight digs and two kills and junior Sarah Wayne came up with nine digs for John Glenn.

Coshocton 25, 20, 25, 20, 17, New Philadelphia 19, 25, 18, 25, 15: The fourth-seeded Lady Skins outlasted the third seeded Quakers in a Division II district semifinal on Tuesday.

Coshocton was led by senior setter Jalynn West, who dished out 49 assists and had 13 digs and four aces, while senior hitter Lindsay Bryant pounded a career-high 26 kills to go with 12 digs, Kenidi Jackson hit 14 kills and Lacey Guthrie added six.

Defensively, the back line was anchored by Miyah Davis, who turned away the Quaker attack time and again. Davis finished with 31 digs from her Libero position as well as serving up three aces - none bigger than the one at 15-15 in the 5th set, while Saige Abbott added 16 digs.

River View 25, 25, 25, Beaver Local 14, 15, 17: Haley Balo and Alivia Spaulding hit nine kills apiece, and Kayla Dulgar passed out 21 assists with 10 digs, four kills and two blocks, sending the fifth seeded Lady Bears into the district finals against top seed Union Local on Saturday.

Cayla Shrimplin made 17 digs, Bailey Laudick was 100% serving with six kills, Balo was also 100% serving with five digs and four blocks and Spaulding also chipped in three blocks.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: East Liverpool ends John Glenn's volleyball season with sweep in D-II district semis