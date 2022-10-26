Read full article on original website
Haunted Beckley Halloween weekend ghost tours
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Haunted Beckley’s 2022 Halloween Weekend Events on Friday and Saturday Nights have tours exploring the streets of downtown Beckley while experiencing the “Ghost, Legend & Lore” of the city. The ghost tours meet at 7:00 PM in Word Park. The cost of admission is $15 each. Children under 10 can participate […]
The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Judds stop in West Virginia!
Tuskegee Airmen mobile exhibit comes to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An exhibit traveling the nation to tell the story of the Tuskegee Airmen has made its way to Charleston, West Virginia. The “RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit” is currently on display at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. The exhibit opened today, Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will remain at the […]
livability.com
Five Great Reasons to Live & Play in Charleston, West Virginia
West Virginia’s capital city of Charleston offers the exciting amenities of a metropolitan hub and provides a welcoming and inclusive community. The city’s many local boutiques and creative shopping options keep Charleston looking stylish. From haircuts to the perfect pair of shoes, The Bridge Road Shops in South Hills have you covered head to toe. The thriving downtown includes the city’s year-round Capitol Market with its colorful mix of food products and specialty shops.
wymt.com
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After being the first Eastern Kentucky native to win ‘American Idol’, Noah Thompson is now up for another big honor. The Louisa native is in the running with 7 others for a People’s Choice Award. The category is Competition Contestant of 2022...
State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever! This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 […]
Huntington hangs 70 on St. Albans
No. 1 Huntington hosted (0-8) St. Albans, and the back ups were in by the second half.
Band of the Week: Nicholas County
Nicholas County was among the many school bands competing in the Tri-State championships this past week at Marshall University.
WHAS 11
Elle & Evan Preview Hometown Proud: Ashland
Ashland is one of the fastest growing cities in Kentucky and that's where our next Hometown Proud show was filmed this month. Commercial Producer Evan Boggs and GDL reporter Elle Bottom stopped by the studio to share their experience in Appalachia and how this show is extra special. Hometown Proud:...
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
WDTV
Chuck Yeager’s wife approves of paint scheme for bridge named after husband, WVDOT says
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Victoria Yeager went to look at the blue and gold paint scheme proposed for the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge, named for her late husband, Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager. Brig. Gen. Yeager is a Hamlin native who was the first man to officially...
WVNT-TV
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
wchstv.com
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
Ironton Tribune
French, Medinger key leaders for Rock Hill
PEDRO — It has been somewhat of a surprise season for the Rock Hill Redmen. And there’s a big reason and a little reason for that success. The big reason is 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior lineman Andrew Medinger. The little reason but in size only at 5-8, 155 pounds is senior running back and defensive back Kordell French.
When is the right time to put up Christmas lights?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With Halloween almost here, and Thanksgiving coming up, everyone has the question on their mind, when is the right time to start setting up for Christmas? Everyone has their own opinion, with one southern West Virginia resident, Andrea Rollins saying, “Personally, I feel like never, but also, as a human who […]
West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
West Virginia Capitol Police step up to help veteran and his dog
Earlier this month West Virginia Capitol Police went the extra mile to help a man and his 4-legged companion. They paid for hotel rooms and meals never once choosing to look the other way.
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
New I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia set to open this week
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT). An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge […]
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
