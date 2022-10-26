ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted Beckley Halloween weekend ghost tours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Haunted Beckley’s 2022 Halloween Weekend Events on Friday and Saturday Nights have tours exploring the streets of downtown Beckley while experiencing the “Ghost, Legend & Lore” of the city. The ghost tours meet at 7:00 PM in Word Park. The cost of admission is $15 each. Children under 10 can participate […]
Tuskegee Airmen mobile exhibit comes to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An exhibit traveling the nation to tell the story of the Tuskegee Airmen has made its way to Charleston, West Virginia. The “RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit” is currently on display at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. The exhibit opened today, Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will remain at the […]
Five Great Reasons to Live & Play in Charleston, West Virginia

West Virginia’s capital city of Charleston offers the exciting amenities of a metropolitan hub and provides a welcoming and inclusive community. The city’s many local boutiques and creative shopping options keep Charleston looking stylish. From haircuts to the perfect pair of shoes, The Bridge Road Shops in South Hills have you covered head to toe. The thriving downtown includes the city’s year-round Capitol Market with its colorful mix of food products and specialty shops.
State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever! This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 […]
Elle & Evan Preview Hometown Proud: Ashland

Ashland is one of the fastest growing cities in Kentucky and that's where our next Hometown Proud show was filmed this month. Commercial Producer Evan Boggs and GDL reporter Elle Bottom stopped by the studio to share their experience in Appalachia and how this show is extra special. Hometown Proud:...
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
French, Medinger key leaders for Rock Hill

PEDRO — It has been somewhat of a surprise season for the Rock Hill Redmen. And there’s a big reason and a little reason for that success. The big reason is 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior lineman Andrew Medinger. The little reason but in size only at 5-8, 155 pounds is senior running back and defensive back Kordell French.
When is the right time to put up Christmas lights?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With Halloween almost here, and Thanksgiving coming up, everyone has the question on their mind, when is the right time to start setting up for Christmas? Everyone has their own opinion, with one southern West Virginia resident, Andrea Rollins saying, “Personally, I feel like never, but also, as a human who […]
West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
