Cobb County, GA

WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR suspension

Just when we thought it couldn’t possibly get any worse. Rage, fear, selfishness, stress, and lapses in judgment have again littered Atlanta’s roads and filled some more slabs in morgues in the past week. Tiny probes of these cancers of the spirit gnaw away at our consciences like Georgia termites in a wood frame. By the time they rear their ugly heads in a moment of passion and anger, the frame - that shell of moral compass - has worn away and the collapse begins.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck

A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Three people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-985

Three people suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 985 in Hall County. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-985 northbound near Friendship Road. A Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van was...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trail of candy wrappers leads Ga. deputies to 9 people accused of leading burglary ring

NEWNAN, Ga. — A trail of discarded candy wrappers led to nine people being arrested by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing homes in Newnan. Deputies told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that bag of Milky Way candy bars was critical to solving the case. They say the trail of wrappers led them right to a group of people they believe were responsible for several burglaries.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Driver killed in overnight crash on I-85 in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — A woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on I-85 overnight, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers said it appears the driver lost control of her vehicle and that's what caused her to crash. Police added though that the incident is still under investigation. News happens...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
budgettravel.com

Why you have to see Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon'

You don't have to go out West to see stunning canyons. Providence Canyon is a geological wonder just outside Atlanta. A steady flow of water runs through the bottom of Georgia’s Providence Canyon, but unlike other canyons, that’s not what carved it out of the earth. Formed by enslaving plantation owners who improperly managed the land about 200 years ago, it’s now a state park with hiking and camping options. Known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” it’s been a popular spot since Covid.
GEORGIA STATE

