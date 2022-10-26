Read full article on original website
Related
Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR suspension
Just when we thought it couldn’t possibly get any worse. Rage, fear, selfishness, stress, and lapses in judgment have again littered Atlanta’s roads and filled some more slabs in morgues in the past week. Tiny probes of these cancers of the spirit gnaw away at our consciences like Georgia termites in a wood frame. By the time they rear their ugly heads in a moment of passion and anger, the frame - that shell of moral compass - has worn away and the collapse begins.
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck
A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
Carroll County deputy, mother of 2 boys battling stage 3 cervical cancer
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with donations for a beloved deputy who is battling cancer. Deputy Shainah Conn is battling Stage 3 recurrent metastatic cervical cancer. Conn has been going to work but CCSO said in a Facebook post that she will soon begin a new round of treatment with 12 weeks of chemotherapy.
Georgia 3-week-old and 1-year-old missing, may be in company of mother
UPDATE 11:42 p.m.: 1-year-old Skylee Porter is also reported missing. She was last seen at Massengale Park in Jonesboro Georgia at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to the Jonesboro Police Department. Skylee is a white female who was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black leggings. She weighs 20 to 30 […]
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine in a Georgia parking lot
ATLANTA — A man has died after a freak accident with a ticket machine just before midnight Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta Police Department were called out to a parking garage off Peachtree Street by Colony square for a car accident. When they arrived, officers found a man in a pickup truck at the ticket machine. The man died at the scene.
accesswdun.com
Three people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-985
Three people suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 985 in Hall County. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-985 northbound near Friendship Road. A Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van was...
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was pinned in a parking garage in midtown Atlanta. Police received a call just before midnight to a parking garage off Peachtree Street near Colony Square about an auto accident. When police arrived, they found a man inside of...
fox5atlanta.com
Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
Trail of candy wrappers leads Ga. deputies to 9 people accused of leading burglary ring
NEWNAN, Ga. — A trail of discarded candy wrappers led to nine people being arrested by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing homes in Newnan. Deputies told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that bag of Milky Way candy bars was critical to solving the case. They say the trail of wrappers led them right to a group of people they believe were responsible for several burglaries.
Home belonging to family of 5 significantly damaged in Cherokee County fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A fire caused significant damage to the home of a family of five in Canton, according to Cherokee County fire officials. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:28 p.m. to a home on fire on Glen Echo Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home structure with extensive flames.
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
Teenager rescued after being dumped into moving garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers were honored in Georgia after rescuing a woman from their trash truck. On Tuesday, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis presented ZahMontay Cherry, Richard Jones and Peter Williams with certificates of appreciation for saving the young woman’s life, WSB-TV reported. Tracy Hutchinson,...
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
Missing teen found alive after being dumped into DeKalb garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three sanitation workers got the fright of a lifetime when a human arm started waving at them from inside a trash bin. Officials say the young woman fell asleep in a trash container that was then dumped into a garbage truck. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Newnan tornado survivor recalls how chief meteorologist Glenn Burns’ warning saved her life
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Severe Weather Team 2 is on a mission to make sure Georgians are weather aware. Throughout the decades, storm survivors have expressed their gratitude to Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and the team for saving their lives. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona has one survivor’s story.
Driver killed in overnight crash on I-85 in DeKalb County
ATLANTA — A woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on I-85 overnight, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers said it appears the driver lost control of her vehicle and that's what caused her to crash. Police added though that the incident is still under investigation. News happens...
Body found in suitcase in Indiana identified as 5-year-old Atlanta boy
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body found inside a suitcase in Indiana earlier this year has been identified as a 5-year-old boy from Atlanta. During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said they have identified the boy as Cairo Jordan, who would have turned six earlier this week.
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
budgettravel.com
Why you have to see Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon'
You don't have to go out West to see stunning canyons. Providence Canyon is a geological wonder just outside Atlanta. A steady flow of water runs through the bottom of Georgia’s Providence Canyon, but unlike other canyons, that’s not what carved it out of the earth. Formed by enslaving plantation owners who improperly managed the land about 200 years ago, it’s now a state park with hiking and camping options. Known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” it’s been a popular spot since Covid.
Comments / 2