Chesapeake, OH

WOWK 13 News

Injured West Virginia firefighter escorted home

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy. Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: One person injured in Charleston shooting incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers report one person was injured following a shooting incident in Charleston late Friday night. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive East just before midnight, according to dispatchers. Police report a male victim left the scene to attain medical treatment in...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

UPDATE: Victims in US Route 60 crash identified

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was charged Wednesday night with driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others Wednesday afternoon in western Kanawha County. Kanawha County deputies charged Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, with 2 counts of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Metro 911: one person taken to hospital after shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charleston. Dispatchers say the person left to seek medical attention after EMS arrived. The incident unfolded in the area of Hillcrest Drive East in Charleston, according to dispatchers. At this...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in single-vehicle crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person has died following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Gallia County. Garrett Sheets, 29, of Bidwell, was driving north along CR 29 when his car left the side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Suspect identified in Huntington vandalism incidents

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People are picking up the pieces after a string of vandalism left behind a mess to clean up at various places throughout Huntington. During the last few days, multiple places have been hit, including: the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Edward Tucker Architects, and even cars parked here at our TV station.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Investigation into stolen ATVs results in two arrests

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation into two stolen all-terrain vehicles has led to two arrests. Brett Curtis, 30 and Robert Laywell III, 30, both of Bidwell, Ohio have been charged in connection with the theft, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
BIDWELL, OH
Portsmouth Times

Murder suspect apprehended in Lucasville

On Wednesday, October 26, Ironton officers received a call at 8:05 a.m. from the city sanitation department that an unknown male had attempted to discard several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be bloody clothing in the bags. Detectives...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces multiple counts of DUI causing death and bodily harm after a head-on crash Wednesday in St. Albans that killed two people and seriously injured two others. Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, West Virginia, admitted to investigators to using a cannabis cartridge...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle a large structure fire in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross and Pike Counties have responded to a large structure fire in Pike County. Pike County, reports say, requested assistance from townships in Ross County. The fire was located in the area of Route 335 at Straight Creek Road. It is unknown at...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition. Bayes’ […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: No shooting victim in Huntington

UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday. Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon. Cabell County dispatchers say that the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Two arrested after chase ends in crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man and a woman are in jail after a crash that involved shots fired. According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy attempted to stop a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1600 block of Shopes Creek Road, but the driver refused to stop.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
CHARLESTON, WV

