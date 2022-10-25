Riverview pulls away from Charlotte late in 41-21 victory

PUNTA GORDA – The Riverview High football team responded with two long drives after Charlotte High made it a one-score game and the Rams went on to a 41-21 victory Tuesday night at Tarpon Stadium.

The Tarpons, who trailed from 39 seconds into the game, pulled within 27-21 early in the fourth quarter on a Michael Valentino touchdown pass to Brady Hall covering 34 yards.

First the Rams (2-5) went 80 yards in five plays and were aided by a couple of Charlotte penalties before Scoota Trotman went over from 7 yards out. A two-point conversion from Jeremiah Dawson to tight end Luke Petitta made it a two-touchdown lead at 35-21.

After forcing a punt, Riverview marched 95 yards in 10 plays, again taking advantage of three major Tarpon penalties. Trotman, getting the bulk of the load with the injury to workhorse back DJ Johnson, scooted in from 21 yards to make it 41-21.

Riverview feasted on five Charlotte turnovers, including DaMarcus Abner’s fumble recovery on the Tarpons’ first play from scrimmage that gave the Rams the ball on the Charlotte 5-yard line. Two runs out of the wildcat formation by Charles Lester III resulted in the first points of the game.

The Rams upped their lead to 21-0 midway through the second quarter on the first of two Dawson-to-Petitta touchdown catches and a Dawson to Lester III 40-yard scoring pass.

Charlotte (0-7) got on the board with 17 seconds remaining before halftime, as Valentino hooked up with Trenton Curliss for an 8-yard score.

Both teams had touchdowns in the third quarter. Riverview’s came on Petitta’s second reception, a 20-yarder to go with his 67-yarder. The Tarpons got a scoring strike from Valentino to Luke Wadsworth spanning 27 yards to close the gap to 27-14.

Both teams return to action for district games Friday, their third game in eight days: Charlotte at home against Ida Baker, and Riverview at Sarasota.

Riverview takeaways

• With Johnson, defensive linemen Dont’a Abner and Ely Rodriguez sidelined, the Rams needed others to step up. Trotman carried 17 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Belt spelled Trotman in the backfield with 11 carries for 51 yards. Dawson went 14-for-24 for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Lester III carried eight times for 29 yards and a score, caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Kyle Neighbors also had a pick. Luke Haskins recovered a pair of fumbles, both in the third quarter. Jaydon Tarohocker blocked a field goal in the first quarter. “We were able to play a lot of people, and that’s what we wanted to do, but we’ve got to clean it up,” Riverview coach Josh Smithers said. “Too many turnovers.”

• Riverview lost two fumbles in the first half, the second leading to a Charlotte touchdown. The Rams also were penalized 13 times resulting in 129 yards lost. “We had those penalties on offense that kinda made us stagnant in the third quarter,” Smithers said. “But we were able to respond and get a big score at the end.”

• The makeup game in the middle of two district games was not ideal, but a necessity in order to get power points and more importantly a victory, the Rams second of the season. “We definitely needed the win,” Smithers said.

Charlotte takeaways

• The Tarpons put up some impressive statistics, including 309 passing yards and three touchdowns from Valentino, who went 19-for-35. But five turnovers were too much to overcome. “We at least fought tonight, but we had too many miscues,” first-year Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer said. “Can’t win when you have five turnovers.”

• One bright spot was the emergence of sophomore wide receiver Luke Wadsworth, who caught four passes for 66 yards and a score, all in the second half. “We had some young kids step up,” Mentzer said. “I was excited to see that.”

• The Tarpons actually outdid the Rams in the penalty department, as they were flagged 14 times for 144 yards, all in the final three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Charlotte was hit with seven penalties for 89 yards. “Our kids were exhausted,” Mentzer said. “It could be conditioning from our kids being off for two weeks, just trying to get back into the swing of things. But I’m not gonna make excuses. It’s been that type of year, overcoming adversity, getting thrown games in short notice. We’ll keep playing and keep working. It hasn’t come out in our favor, but it will come. It’s not been the season we wanted. But God’s got a plan, and we’re going to see it unfold the next couple of weeks and going into next year.”

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Riverview pulls away from Charlotte late in 41-21 victory