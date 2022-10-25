ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Riverview pulls away from Charlotte late in 41-21 victory

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

PUNTA GORDA – The Riverview High football team responded with two long drives after Charlotte High made it a one-score game and the Rams went on to a 41-21 victory Tuesday night at Tarpon Stadium.

The Tarpons, who trailed from 39 seconds into the game, pulled within 27-21 early in the fourth quarter on a Michael Valentino touchdown pass to Brady Hall covering 34 yards.

First the Rams (2-5) went 80 yards in five plays and were aided by a couple of Charlotte penalties before Scoota Trotman went over from 7 yards out. A two-point conversion from Jeremiah Dawson to tight end Luke Petitta made it a two-touchdown lead at 35-21.

After forcing a punt, Riverview marched 95 yards in 10 plays, again taking advantage of three major Tarpon penalties. Trotman, getting the bulk of the load with the injury to workhorse back DJ Johnson, scooted in from 21 yards to make it 41-21.

Riverview feasted on five Charlotte turnovers, including DaMarcus Abner’s fumble recovery on the Tarpons’ first play from scrimmage that gave the Rams the ball on the Charlotte 5-yard line. Two runs out of the wildcat formation by Charles Lester III resulted in the first points of the game.

The Rams upped their lead to 21-0 midway through the second quarter on the first of two Dawson-to-Petitta touchdown catches and a Dawson to Lester III 40-yard scoring pass.

Charlotte (0-7) got on the board with 17 seconds remaining before halftime, as Valentino hooked up with Trenton Curliss for an 8-yard score.

Both teams had touchdowns in the third quarter. Riverview’s came on Petitta’s second reception, a 20-yarder to go with his 67-yarder. The Tarpons got a scoring strike from Valentino to Luke Wadsworth spanning 27 yards to close the gap to 27-14.

Both teams return to action for district games Friday, their third game in eight days: Charlotte at home against Ida Baker, and Riverview at Sarasota.

Riverview takeaways

• With Johnson, defensive linemen Dont’a Abner and Ely Rodriguez sidelined, the Rams needed others to step up. Trotman carried 17 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Belt spelled Trotman in the backfield with 11 carries for 51 yards. Dawson went 14-for-24 for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Lester III carried eight times for 29 yards and a score, caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Kyle Neighbors also had a pick. Luke Haskins recovered a pair of fumbles, both in the third quarter. Jaydon Tarohocker blocked a field goal in the first quarter. “We were able to play a lot of people, and that’s what we wanted to do, but we’ve got to clean it up,” Riverview coach Josh Smithers said. “Too many turnovers.”

• Riverview lost two fumbles in the first half, the second leading to a Charlotte touchdown. The Rams also were penalized 13 times resulting in 129 yards lost. “We had those penalties on offense that kinda made us stagnant in the third quarter,” Smithers said. “But we were able to respond and get a big score at the end.”

• The makeup game in the middle of two district games was not ideal, but a necessity in order to get power points and more importantly a victory, the Rams second of the season. “We definitely needed the win,” Smithers said.

Charlotte takeaways

• The Tarpons put up some impressive statistics, including 309 passing yards and three touchdowns from Valentino, who went 19-for-35. But five turnovers were too much to overcome. “We at least fought tonight, but we had too many miscues,” first-year Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer said. “Can’t win when you have five turnovers.”

• One bright spot was the emergence of sophomore wide receiver Luke Wadsworth, who caught four passes for 66 yards and a score, all in the second half. “We had some young kids step up,” Mentzer said. “I was excited to see that.”

• The Tarpons actually outdid the Rams in the penalty department, as they were flagged 14 times for 144 yards, all in the final three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Charlotte was hit with seven penalties for 89 yards. “Our kids  were exhausted,” Mentzer said. “It could be conditioning from our kids being off for two weeks, just trying to get back into the swing of things. But I’m not gonna make excuses. It’s been that type of year, overcoming adversity, getting thrown games in short notice. We’ll keep playing and keep working. It hasn’t come out in our favor, but it will come. It’s not been the season we wanted. But God’s got a plan, and we’re going to see it unfold the next couple of weeks and going into next year.”

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Follow @maffsports on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Riverview pulls away from Charlotte late in 41-21 victory

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Zephyrhills makes a loud statement

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA – Two football teams came to Bulldogs Stadium at Tom Fisher Field with lengthy prepared statements to make on Friday night. But only the Zephyrhills Bulldogs ended up speaking In a game they dominated from the very start on the way to a 53-13 victory against neighboring Wesley ...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Venice High School football game 1 month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time since Hurricane Ian crossed over Southwest Florida and the Suncoast, the Venice High School Indians will host a varsity home football game. First reported here on ABC7 last week Venice High postponed its game vs Riverview. Venice High School’s Athletic Director told...
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week ten

The Out-of-Door Academy (9-0) won 36-14 over St. Edwards Academy (3-5) at home in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs. Thunder senior running back Griffin DeRusso had two touchdowns while senior Luca Marino, freshman Allen Clark and junior Jack Meyers all added one touchdown. Lakewood Ranch...
SARASOTA, FL
High School Football PRO

Bradenton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lakewood Ranch High School football team will have a game with Bayshore High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BRADENTON, FL
High School Football PRO

Riverview, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lennard High School football team will have a game with Spoto High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RIVERVIEW, FL
Bay News 9

Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland

LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
LAKELAND, FL
Longboat Observer

Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton

To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure

TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

New mega-apartment complex to open in Lakewood Ranch in 2024

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A new mega-apartment complex is breaking ground in Lakewood Ranch with an opening date set for sometime in 2024. Renata in Lakewood Ranch on Rangeland Parkway will be home to 504 apartment homes and feature luxury amenities like a resort style pool, lake views, workout area, walking trails, a dog park and pet spa and even a golf simulator.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
fox13news.com

Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings recipe

TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday Night Football. Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 350°. Season the wings liberally with the Old Bay seasoning and add them to the grill or put them on a sheet pan and in the oven. Cook, flipping occasionally for 40-50 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of 185°.
TAMPA, FL
NBC 2

Arcadia crash leaves Motorcyclist dead

ARCADIA, Fla. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car on US 17 Northbound left one person dead. The accident took place south of Daniel St. in Desoto County at around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who has not been identified, was approaching the intersection before a car...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found

A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy