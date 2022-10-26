ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 11 highlights, scores

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Eagles brought the hammer down on the Hanahan Hawks in an impressive 49–14 victory. This win pushes the Eagles ahead at 8-1 as they prepare for the postseason. The Hawks drop to 6-3 but still managed the tie the bow on an overall successful regular season. Unfortunately, this was […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, October 27 and will run until November 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
counton2.com

Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro native moves on to knockout rounds on The Voice

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake. Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle. “It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside […]
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Tribune

Yusuf Shabazz Honored With Outstanding GA Citizen Award

Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ambulance collides with tractor-trailer en route to Savannah

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An ambulance crashed into a tractor-trailer on its way to Savannah early Wednesday morning. A Golden Isles ambulance carrying a patient was enroute to Savannah from Waycross when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer in Hinesville just before 1 a.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Traffic Accident […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Quinton Simon: Where the case stands

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation.  Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Cool weather for Halloween weekend with spotty showers

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another cool day along the coast with warmer temperatures inland. The amount of sunshine will all depend on your location. There will be more clouds than sun for much of the day for areas along and east of I-95 and more sun for areas west of I-95.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location

There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
SAVANNAH, GA

