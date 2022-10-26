Read full article on original website
The Frenzy: High School Football Highlights and Final Scores for Oct. 27-28
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School football highlights and scores from Thursday, October 27 & Friday, October 28.
Eagles top Georgia State 1-0 to bring home first women's soccer SBC title
ATLANTA — Georgia Southern women's soccer captured the 2022 Sun Belt Conference (SBC) title with a 1-0 win over Georgia State on Thursday in Atlanta. The Eagles return to Statesboro with the program's first-ever regular season conference championship. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 11 highlights, scores
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Eagles brought the hammer down on the Hanahan Hawks in an impressive 49–14 victory. This win pushes the Eagles ahead at 8-1 as they prepare for the postseason. The Hawks drop to 6-3 but still managed the tie the bow on an overall successful regular season. Unfortunately, this was […]
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, October 27 and will run until November 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
Drier than average October leads to expanding drought in parts of Georgia, Carolinas
Drought conditions continue to expand in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas as rainfall deficits continue to grow. Abnormally dry to severe drought conditions are now located in pockets across the entire Southeast. In Savannah, there has been no measurable rain in 2 weeks. October has a rainfall deficit of...
Statesboro native moves on to knockout rounds on The Voice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake. Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle. “It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside […]
Gallery: Brooklands Savannah Ribbon Cutting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brooklands Savannah held their ribbon cutting on Thursday. Check out the photos from the event below!
Yusuf Shabazz Honored With Outstanding GA Citizen Award
Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.
Looking for live music? Month-by-month list of concerts, events coming to the Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Reba McEntire set for Savannah concert. Savannah's music scene is thriving and, whether it's national acts or local bands, there's no shortage of performances in and around the Hostess City. Here's a look at the next several months of concerts and musical events...
More than 500 unclaimed remains laid to rest on Wednesday in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The unclaimed remains of roughly 562 people were laid to rest on Wednesday in Chatham County. Some of the remains dated back to the 1940s. The names of the people are unknown but they now have a final resting place at Greenwich Cemetery. In a true show of compassion, no […]
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
Ambulance collides with tractor-trailer en route to Savannah
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An ambulance crashed into a tractor-trailer on its way to Savannah early Wednesday morning. A Golden Isles ambulance carrying a patient was enroute to Savannah from Waycross when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer in Hinesville just before 1 a.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Traffic Accident […]
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash in Hinesville (Hinesville, GA)
According to the Hinesville Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Hinesville. Officials confirmed that 3 people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on E. Oglethorpe Highway at Ralph Quarterman Drive.
Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
Quinton Simon: Where the case stands
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation. Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
Georgia former soldier faces life in prison in retaliatory stabbing death of another soldier
A former U.S. Army soldier from Georgia is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to killing another fellow soldier at Fort Stewart.
Cool weather for Halloween weekend with spotty showers
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another cool day along the coast with warmer temperatures inland. The amount of sunshine will all depend on your location. There will be more clouds than sun for much of the day for areas along and east of I-95 and more sun for areas west of I-95.
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
