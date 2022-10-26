ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Gun pulled during argument near LSU dining hall; police still looking for those involved

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for three people involved in an argument where a gun was pulled out in the middle of LSU's campus. A university spokesperson said the LSU Police Department was called to the 459 Commons on Highland Road around 8 p.m. Monday. The university said the situation unfolded after "words were exchanged" between the victim and a group of three men inside a car.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day. The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond

HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A shooting Monday night in a neighborhood off Highland Road left one person hospitalized. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded around 9:45 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Chatsworth Street in a neighborhood between Highland Road and Nicholson Drive. Officers said one unidentified adult...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD

BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect back in police custody after escaping hospital Tuesday

ZACHARY - A man arrested by police and later admitted into the hospital for a mental health concern managed to escape the care of clinical workers Tuesday, prompting a search of the area around Lane Regional Medical Center. Baker Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Arnold Smith, was first detained after...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Roofer told 2 On Your Side he'd finish job, didn't show

BAKER - A barn rehab project has been left sitting incomplete for a year. Sarah Burks says she feels cheated after handing over a down payment that she fears is lost. "No one has been here in over a year, no one has been here." The large red barn on...
BAKER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy