FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish 2023 budget proposed to increase by more than $45 million
EAST BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome is proposing to increase next year's budget by more than $45 million, according to a budget published Tuesday. "We have continued to exceed our expectations during 2022," Mayor Broome said. The mayor told the Metro-Council the city-parish is doing extremely well financially. Now, she...
Proposed $7.5 billion plant could bring hundreds of new jobs to Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - A proposal to build a $7.5 billion energy facility in Donaldsonville could bring hundreds of new jobs to the region, according to the companies behind the effort. Clean Hydrogen Works comprises Ascension Clean Energy, Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia, the corporate components of the project, which aims...
EBR deputies bust major drug ring operating next to elementary school
BATON ROUGE -- Eight people, including three teens, were arrested Tuesday when the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office broke up a major drug-trafficking organization that was operating next to an elementary school. The investigation lasted two months and began after detectives got an anonymous complaint. The Sheriff’s Office said...
Gun pulled during argument near LSU dining hall; police still looking for those involved
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for three people involved in an argument where a gun was pulled out in the middle of LSU's campus. A university spokesperson said the LSU Police Department was called to the 459 Commons on Highland Road around 8 p.m. Monday. The university said the situation unfolded after "words were exchanged" between the victim and a group of three men inside a car.
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
Three men ticketed and fined for illegally fishing with nets; found with 133 fish
IBERVILLE PARISH - Three men were ticketed and fined after they were caught illegally fishing with nets. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs, Van V. Nghien, 50, of Baton Rouge, and Lu V. Do, 68, of Baton Rouge were casting nets to catch game fist in the Work Canal near Ramah.
After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges
HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital
DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day. The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.
Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A shooting Monday night in a neighborhood off Highland Road left one person hospitalized. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded around 9:45 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Chatsworth Street in a neighborhood between Highland Road and Nicholson Drive. Officers said one unidentified adult...
Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD
BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective. Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit. Nita has been training for most of...
Infant dead after being rushed to Baton Rouge hospital Monday; police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of an infant that was reported after the child arrived at a hospital Halloween Day. Sources said the child, a 1-year-old, was taken to an urgent care clinic sometime Monday. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the child was ultimately brought to an emergency room, where the infant was pronounced dead.
Despite large crowd expected for Bama game, BRPD won't change contraflow plans
BATON ROUGE- With more than 100,000 fans expected on campus for the sold out LSU vs. Alabama football game this weekend, there's no doubt traffic will be an issue. Regardless of the big crowd and even bigger traffic delays, BRPD says they won't change the protocol for contraflow. “We’re not...
Once ravaged by flooding, neighborhood keeps spirits high with massive Halloween display
WALKER - In one Livingston Parish neighborhood, you can find a street full of thrills that draws in little ones from near and far every year. "They stop by many times a day, so I guess that means they like it. And they come to take pictures. There's people that I don't even know come up in the yard and take pictures," Dana Guarisco said.
Suspect dead after shootout with deputies in Hammond; State Police investigating
HAMMOND - A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. During negotiations with the man, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting toward deputies. They...
State trooper famous for social media persona refused lie detector test after hit and run, his wife says
BATON ROUGE- State Trooper Justin Chiasson, who is famous for his social media presence as "Stalekracker," was placed on leave tied to a hit-and-run boating crash because he refused to take a lie detector test, his wife said in messages obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Amy Chiasson sent those...
Suspect back in police custody after escaping hospital Tuesday
ZACHARY - A man arrested by police and later admitted into the hospital for a mental health concern managed to escape the care of clinical workers Tuesday, prompting a search of the area around Lane Regional Medical Center. Baker Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Arnold Smith, was first detained after...
Baton Rouge man found alive days after disappearing on Arkansas hiking trail
NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. - A Baton Rouge man who went missing while hiking along the Buffalo National River was found safe after a days-long search. National Park Service officials said Preston Smith was located sometime Tuesday morning. Family members told WBRZ that Smith was found about three hours down the...
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
BATON ROUGE- Surveillance video from Tykoboom Hill shows a man inside her home stealing many items including her pet dog. "I never would have thought that my home would have been entered by criminals," Hill said. Hill lives in a quiet neighborhood in Baton Rouge, and has been there for...
Roofer told 2 On Your Side he'd finish job, didn't show
BAKER - A barn rehab project has been left sitting incomplete for a year. Sarah Burks says she feels cheated after handing over a down payment that she fears is lost. "No one has been here in over a year, no one has been here." The large red barn on...
