Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
Whaley pitches case for change in state leadership
Governor candidate calls for investment in rural communities and partnerships with state. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has made multiple stops in southern Ohio and Lawrence County over the course of her gubernatorial campaign, and she said she finds here the same issues and concerns as her hometown. “I’ve been...
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
Huntington hangs 70 on St. Albans
No. 1 Huntington hosted (0-8) St. Albans, and the back ups were in by the second half.
PETA responds to West Virginia school fundraiser where winners can ‘save or slaughter’ a pig
A West Virginia high school football team's fundraiser has caught the eye of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Ironton Tribune
ACTC to host addiction awareness walk on Nov. 5
ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College’s Addicts and Allies for Education organization has partnered with Pathways, Inc. to hold a community “Addiction Awareness Walk” 10 a.m. at Technology Drive Campus on Saturday, Nov. 5. The purpose of the event is to walk a lap...
wchstv.com
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Judds stop in West Virginia!
Manufacturing company visits West Virginia school to discuss careers
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Belle Chemical Plant hosted more than 200 students from Riverside High School on Thursday to wrap up Manufacturing Month. High school students learned about manufacturing careers, like maintenance, engineering and chemistry. Employees at the plant talked about the skills needed for the job. “There are bigger opportunities than what they’ve […]
Metro News
Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
Parents say West Virginia school board takeover of Logan County Schools ‘not a surprise’
Since West Virginia state officials made the decision to take over Logan County Schools, the reactions from parents have been the same.
Race for Charleston Mayor heats up in West Virginia’s capital city
One of the biggest races that people were voting on Wednesday in the city of Charleston is for the Capital City's mayor.
UPDATE: No shooting victim in Huntington
UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday. Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon. Cabell County dispatchers say that the […]
WDTV
Chuck Yeager’s wife approves of paint scheme for bridge named after husband, WVDOT says
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Victoria Yeager went to look at the blue and gold paint scheme proposed for the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge, named for her late husband, Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager. Brig. Gen. Yeager is a Hamlin native who was the first man to officially...
wchstv.com
Jackson, Scioto counties to receive thousands to demolish blighted, vacant properties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — Two counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area, Jackson and Scioto, are among 30 counties in Ohio where hundreds of blighted and vacant structures will be demolished to clear the way for economic development. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the...
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
WSAZ
Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
Ironton Tribune
French, Medinger key leaders for Rock Hill
PEDRO — It has been somewhat of a surprise season for the Rock Hill Redmen. And there’s a big reason and a little reason for that success. The big reason is 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior lineman Andrew Medinger. The little reason but in size only at 5-8, 155 pounds is senior running back and defensive back Kordell French.
Comments / 0