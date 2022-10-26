ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Ironton Tribune

Whaley pitches case for change in state leadership

Governor candidate calls for investment in rural communities and partnerships with state. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has made multiple stops in southern Ohio and Lawrence County over the course of her gubernatorial campaign, and she said she finds here the same issues and concerns as her hometown. “I’ve been...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

ACTC to host addiction awareness walk on Nov. 5

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College’s Addicts and Allies for Education organization has partnered with Pathways, Inc. to hold a community “Addiction Awareness Walk” 10 a.m. at Technology Drive Campus on Saturday, Nov. 5. The purpose of the event is to walk a lap...
GRAYSON, KY
wchstv.com

Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Manufacturing company visits West Virginia school to discuss careers

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Belle Chemical Plant hosted more than 200 students from Riverside High School on Thursday to wrap up Manufacturing Month. High school students learned about manufacturing careers, like maintenance, engineering and chemistry. Employees at the plant talked about the skills needed for the job. “There are bigger opportunities than what they’ve […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: No shooting victim in Huntington

UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday. Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon. Cabell County dispatchers say that the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

French, Medinger key leaders for Rock Hill

PEDRO — It has been somewhat of a surprise season for the Rock Hill Redmen. And there’s a big reason and a little reason for that success. The big reason is 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior lineman Andrew Medinger. The little reason but in size only at 5-8, 155 pounds is senior running back and defensive back Kordell French.
IRONTON, OH

