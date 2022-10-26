Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Times
Amelia Grey relocates to larger building
The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce recently facilitated a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location for Amelia Gray Skincare & Cosmetics at 2034 11th Street in Portsmouth. They offer skincare, massage, brow/lash and hair services along with skincare and cosmetic products available in store and online.
Ironton Tribune
ACTC to host addiction awareness walk on Nov. 5
ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College’s Addicts and Allies for Education organization has partnered with Pathways, Inc. to hold a community “Addiction Awareness Walk” 10 a.m. at Technology Drive Campus on Saturday, Nov. 5. The purpose of the event is to walk a lap...
Huntington hangs 70 on St. Albans
No. 1 Huntington hosted (0-8) St. Albans, and the back ups were in by the second half.
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
livability.com
Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors
Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
Portsmouth Times
Murder mystery dinner raises more than $3,000 for charity
PIKETON-Fluor-BWXT (FBP) employees recently shared an evening of mystery and fun to raise money for the Employee Giving Campaign at Twin Lakes Resort. Each year, fundraisers are held to generate charitable donations for non-profit organizations in Jackson, Pike, Ross, and Scioto counties. This year, $3,210 was raised for the campaign...
Ironton Tribune
Property Transfers 10-29-2022
• Shirley M. Burks to Jeremy and Jessica Eaches, Ironton, $4,000. • Tameria J. Lucas to Jeremiah Lucas, Proctorville, $100,000. • Rita Gay Neal Adams, Tiffany Brooke Scott to Shannon and Brigette Belville, Kitts Hill, $63,000. • Trevor Porter to James L. Montgomery aka James Montgomery, Crown City, $35,000. •...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local Chillicothe church falls victim to thieves
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to Centerpoint Church located in Shawnee Square on reports of a stolen box trailer. Officers met with the church’s executive pastor, who said he arrived at the church Thursday morning and found the white box trailer, license...
WSAZ
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new horse racing facility in Ashland
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Boyd County on Friday to help break ground on a $55 million investment – a new horse racing facility. Beshear announced to the crowd Friday that he is doing everything he can to make sure Kentucky stays the horse racing capital with this new facility.
WSAZ
Game of the Week | Northwest vs. Portsmouth West
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night takes us to the west side of Portsmouth. The Senators gaveled the season in, and they’ve yet to surrender the floor -- with nine straight wins. There was certainly no shortage of excitement as the...
Ironton Tribune
French, Medinger key leaders for Rock Hill
PEDRO — It has been somewhat of a surprise season for the Rock Hill Redmen. And there’s a big reason and a little reason for that success. The big reason is 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior lineman Andrew Medinger. The little reason but in size only at 5-8, 155 pounds is senior running back and defensive back Kordell French.
WSAZ
Wilkesville, Ohio neighbors face nearly 17-mile round trip commute to get mail
WILKESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A special trip to the post office means traveling great lengths for Wilkesville residents like Chuck Brown. Brown says for as long as he’s lived in the area, he would only have to drive about two blocks to get to the Wilkesville Post Office in Ohio.
wchstv.com
Jackson, Scioto counties to receive thousands to demolish blighted, vacant properties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — Two counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area, Jackson and Scioto, are among 30 counties in Ohio where hundreds of blighted and vacant structures will be demolished to clear the way for economic development. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the...
wymt.com
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After being the first Eastern Kentucky native to win ‘American Idol’, Noah Thompson is now up for another big honor. The Louisa native is in the running with 7 others for a People’s Choice Award. The category is Competition Contestant of 2022...
Ironton Tribune
Fighting Tigers clip Falcons wings to open playoffs
The Ironton Fighting Tigers just keep their opponents guessing. Last week, quarterback Tayden Carpenter threw for 195 yards and 6 touchdowns while running for 111 in a win over Portsmouth. On Friday night in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs, the Fighting Tigers ran for 200 yards and...
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment
Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
Ohio road to close for bridge replacement
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
