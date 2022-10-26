ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Portsmouth Times

Amelia Grey relocates to larger building

The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce recently facilitated a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location for Amelia Gray Skincare & Cosmetics at 2034 11th Street in Portsmouth. They offer skincare, massage, brow/lash and hair services along with skincare and cosmetic products available in store and online.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

ACTC to host addiction awareness walk on Nov. 5

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College’s Addicts and Allies for Education organization has partnered with Pathways, Inc. to hold a community “Addiction Awareness Walk” 10 a.m. at Technology Drive Campus on Saturday, Nov. 5. The purpose of the event is to walk a lap...
GRAYSON, KY
WSAZ

FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
HUNTINGTON, WV
livability.com

Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors

Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Times

Murder mystery dinner raises more than $3,000 for charity

PIKETON-Fluor-BWXT (FBP) employees recently shared an evening of mystery and fun to raise money for the Employee Giving Campaign at Twin Lakes Resort. Each year, fundraisers are held to generate charitable donations for non-profit organizations in Jackson, Pike, Ross, and Scioto counties. This year, $3,210 was raised for the campaign...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Property Transfers 10-29-2022

• Shirley M. Burks to Jeremy and Jessica Eaches, Ironton, $4,000. • Tameria J. Lucas to Jeremiah Lucas, Proctorville, $100,000. • Rita Gay Neal Adams, Tiffany Brooke Scott to Shannon and Brigette Belville, Kitts Hill, $63,000. • Trevor Porter to James L. Montgomery aka James Montgomery, Crown City, $35,000. •...
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local Chillicothe church falls victim to thieves

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to Centerpoint Church located in Shawnee Square on reports of a stolen box trailer. Officers met with the church’s executive pastor, who said he arrived at the church Thursday morning and found the white box trailer, license...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new horse racing facility in Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Boyd County on Friday to help break ground on a $55 million investment – a new horse racing facility. Beshear announced to the crowd Friday that he is doing everything he can to make sure Kentucky stays the horse racing capital with this new facility.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Game of the Week | Northwest vs. Portsmouth West

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night takes us to the west side of Portsmouth. The Senators gaveled the season in, and they’ve yet to surrender the floor -- with nine straight wins. There was certainly no shortage of excitement as the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

French, Medinger key leaders for Rock Hill

PEDRO — It has been somewhat of a surprise season for the Rock Hill Redmen. And there’s a big reason and a little reason for that success. The big reason is 6-foot-5, 330-pound senior lineman Andrew Medinger. The little reason but in size only at 5-8, 155 pounds is senior running back and defensive back Kordell French.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Fighting Tigers clip Falcons wings to open playoffs

The Ironton Fighting Tigers just keep their opponents guessing. Last week, quarterback Tayden Carpenter threw for 195 yards and 6 touchdowns while running for 111 in a win over Portsmouth. On Friday night in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs, the Fighting Tigers ran for 200 yards and...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at vacant house in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews have contained a fire at a vacant home in Charleston on Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. They say the house was vacant and it is under control. The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio road to close for bridge replacement

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

