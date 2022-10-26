Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween parade returns Saturday
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As a 45-year-resident of Anaheim, Robert Sanchez has fond memories of the city's annual Halloween parade and festival. "I remember as a 9-year-old with my family putting up a chair along the parade route and watching all of the floats come by," said Sanchez to Spectrum News.
NBC Los Angeles
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
localemagazine.com
The 8 Best Restaurants for a Dinner Date in Huntington Beach
From Upscale Eateries to Rooftop Rendezvous, These Restaurants Set the Mood for Flirty Fun. Miles of uninterrupted beach and year-round summer sun make Huntington Beach ideal for oceanfront dining and memorable date nights. Stroll hand-in-hand along the sandy shores before cozying up in one of Surf City’s hip restaurants. From upscale Japanese to casual coastal fare, this seaside city has cuisine for every couple to enjoy. Ease date-night jitters and let us take care of the planning by visiting one of our eight favorite spots for a flirty evening in Huntington Beach.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
Festival of Flight aircraft celebration soars into Long Beach Saturday
The free festival has been popular since its inception in 2013, drawing crowds as large as 10,000 to get up close to airliners, military transport aircraft and retired fighter jets. The post Festival of Flight aircraft celebration soars into Long Beach Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
irvineweekly.com
Spooky Halloween-Themed Events In Irvine
As Halloween draws near, there are plenty of ways for Irvine residents to get their tricks, treats, scares and screams during the annual celebration of All Hallows eve. Recently opened in July, Wild River Water Park has been converted into a spooky Halloween adventure. The water park has been drained and filled with massive creatures, carnival rides and games. Wild Rivers also mentions that the Mustang Bar will be serving Halloween-themed cocktails, and food trucks will have food and beverages available for purchase. Halloween costumes are welcomed.
spectrumnews1.com
Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery
TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
cohaitungchi.com
8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine
Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
orangecountytribune.com
OCT e-paper for Oct.29, 2022
Here’s the Oct. 29 e-paper of The Orange County Tribune. To open it, just click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), just send a request to us at orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
thegrowlingwolverine.org
Street Car Coming to Santa Ana
In 2024, Santa Ana will be witnessing the completion of its long awaited electric streetcar. The project has cost a total of 504 million and has caused massive upheavals for the local merchants by disrupting main commercial roads. The Streetcar is bound to bring in more business into Santa Ana, but residents are concerned by the possible consequences of more revenue.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition!
Whether you want to trick or treat, skate or just celebrate, here's what to do in Long Beach this Halloween. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition! appeared first on Long Beach Post.
carvemag.com
Hammer-time At The Wedge
A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
getnews.info
The Top Chauffeur Service In Orange County Is Prestige Amenities, Serving The Los Angeles Area
For travelers in Los Angeles, Prestige Amenities has the best chauffeur service. With multiple luxury car options, travelers can ride in style. When traveling to a city one isn’t familiar with, a reliable driver is a necessity. With the right driver, a traveler can ride comfortably and relax knowing they’re in good hands. It’s not just the driver that’s important. The car should be reliable and comfortable as well.
orangecountytribune.com
Navigation Center deal OK’d
Following Garden Grove’s recent approval, Westminster City Council made a quick 5-0 vote at the Tuesday city council meeting, passing a memorandum of understanding regarding the Central Cities Navigation Center. An initial memorandum of understanding was sent this June to Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, and Westminster, all three cities...
bulldogbugle.com
“I don’t feel a difference”
Angel was a shy kid growing up, born on September 23, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. Around the age of five he started going to school with his older sister who is six years older than him. He didn’t bother talking to other people, except for my sister. That was...
Comments / 0