Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover a Brutal Murder From a Millennium Ago
South American mummies were brutally murdered, according to scientific “detective work.”. How often did prehistoric human societies engage in violence? Investigating the presence of trauma in early human remains is one way to assess this. For instance, a recent analysis of pre-Columbian remains revealed that 21% of the men had signs of violence-related trauma. The majority of research of this kind has currently concentrated on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but mummies, with their preserved soft tissues, could be a richer source of information.
Mummified Baby From Centuries Ago May Have Died From Lack of Sunlight
For centuries, the crypt of one of the oldest aristocratic families in Austria has preserved a tragic secret. A boy, perhaps no older than a year or two in age, who died not from a lack of food, or injury. But for a simple want of sunlight on his skin.
technologynetworks.com
"Virtual Autopsy" Gives Insight Into Renaissance Childhood
Scientists used a ‘virtual autopsy’ to examine the mummy of a child found in an aristocratic family crypt, revealing him most probably as Reichard Wilhelm (1625-1626). Despite his wealthy background, the child experienced extreme nutritional deficiency and a tragically early death from pneumonia. A team of scientists based...
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
This 1940s wartime photo is ‘proof’ of time travel, say conspiracy nuts… can you spot why?
CONSPIRACY theorists are convinced that a bizarre feature in a photograph from the 1940s is proof that time travel is real. The snap taken in 1943 in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik shows a crowd of locals and GIs from World War Two walking along a pavement. But the picture has...
Phys.org
Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed
A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him
People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.
Woman working in forest swallowed whole by 22-foot python with ‘a hug of death’: report
A 54-year-old woman working on a rubber plantation was reportedly swallowed whole on Sunday by a 22-foot python. The Washington Post reported that when she did not return home after work her family went looking for her and found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and knife on the forest floor. The...
Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District
A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Bodies of adult and child found in sea in search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
THE bodies of an adult and a child have been found at sea in a search for missing millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family after their private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Officials made the tragic find during a search for the McFit founder, 53, his girlfriend,...
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
natureworldnews.com
Elephant Locked for 50 Years in Zoo's Concrete Pit Dies Less Than Six Months After Rescue
Guillermina the elephant was mourning her mother's death caused by so far an unidentified chronic illness, five months after it was rescued inside an Argentinean zoo's concrete pit. Her mother, Pocha, lived 50 years in the pit which is almost her entire life. According to NewsWeek, she died just five...
What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?
Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway
A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
We’re twins who were strangled to death four months before we were born – and have chilling ‘proof’ of our past life
TWIN boys who claimed to be reincarnated vividly described how their former selves were strangled by a mob and thrown down a well. Ramoo and Rajoo were born four months after the murders - with birthmarks on their bodies allegedly showing wounds from where they were held down by the killers.
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Comments / 0