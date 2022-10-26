Avery A&E Calendar

Newland

Avery County High School Players presents “The Invisible Man”

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, and the show begins at 7 p.m. in the ACHS Mini Theater. Tickets are $5 for first come, first served seating.

Town of Newland’s Treat Street

From 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. An individual and group costume contest will start at 6 p.m. at the Newland Town Hall

Beech Mountain

Fall Color Tree ID Hikes

Beginning at 10 a.m. every Friday in October at the Buckeye Recreation Center

Haunted Harvest at Buckeye Recreation Center

Halloween festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

Halloween Trivia Night and Costume Contest

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at Buckeye Recreation Center

Holiday Market

Christmas-themed arts and crafts market from local vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Buckeye Recreation Center

Banner Elk

Banner Elk Book Exchange

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.

Bluegrass & Old-Time Community Jam

Family friendly jam session hosted by Avery County JAM. Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21

Ensemble Stage presents “Hitchcock Radio Hour”

Two spooky stories told as staged radio plays at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hahn Auditorium at The Historic Banner Elk School

Spookley’s Trick-or-Treat Tours

Trick-or-treat mini-tours of Apple Hill Farm. Tour spots are available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Reservations are required and tickets are $17 for trick-or-treaters, $3 for infants and $15 for everyone else.

Trunk or Treat

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Historic Banner Elk School

Elk Park

Highland Reverie

Live music at Eagles Nest Winery beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28

Halloween in the Park

5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Will include food trucks, vendors, holiday-themed activities and more.

Linville

Halloween Costume Party with The Preston Benfield Band

Family friendly costume party with a costume contest and live music from The Preston Benfield band starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Old Hampton Store and Barbecue

Beary Scary Halloween at Grandfather Mountain

Trick-or-treating through the animal habitats and special enrichment demonstrations at Grandfather Mountain from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Children in costume will be admitted at half price.

Seven Devils

Spooky Trunk or Treat

Trunk-or-treating for children 16 and under from 4 to 6 p.m. at Seven Devils Community Center on Friday, Oct. 28

Roan Mountain

The Twang Bangers Halloween Bash

Concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Station at 19E