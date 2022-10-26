Avery A&E Calendar
Newland
Avery County High School Players presents “The Invisible Man”
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, and the show begins at 7 p.m. in the ACHS Mini Theater. Tickets are $5 for first come, first served seating.
Town of Newland’s Treat Street
From 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. An individual and group costume contest will start at 6 p.m. at the Newland Town Hall
Beech Mountain
Fall Color Tree ID Hikes
Beginning at 10 a.m. every Friday in October at the Buckeye Recreation Center
Haunted Harvest at Buckeye Recreation Center
Halloween festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Halloween Trivia Night and Costume Contest
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at Buckeye Recreation Center
Holiday Market
Christmas-themed arts and crafts market from local vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Buckeye Recreation Center
Banner Elk
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Bluegrass & Old-Time Community Jam
Family friendly jam session hosted by Avery County JAM. Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21
Ensemble Stage presents “Hitchcock Radio Hour”
Two spooky stories told as staged radio plays at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hahn Auditorium at The Historic Banner Elk School
Spookley’s Trick-or-Treat Tours
Trick-or-treat mini-tours of Apple Hill Farm. Tour spots are available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Reservations are required and tickets are $17 for trick-or-treaters, $3 for infants and $15 for everyone else.
Trunk or Treat
From 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Historic Banner Elk School
Elk Park
Highland Reverie
Live music at Eagles Nest Winery beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28
Halloween in the Park
5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Will include food trucks, vendors, holiday-themed activities and more.
Linville
Halloween Costume Party with The Preston Benfield Band
Family friendly costume party with a costume contest and live music from The Preston Benfield band starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Old Hampton Store and Barbecue
Beary Scary Halloween at Grandfather Mountain
Trick-or-treating through the animal habitats and special enrichment demonstrations at Grandfather Mountain from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Children in costume will be admitted at half price.
Seven Devils
Spooky Trunk or Treat
Trunk-or-treating for children 16 and under from 4 to 6 p.m. at Seven Devils Community Center on Friday, Oct. 28
Roan Mountain
The Twang Bangers Halloween Bash
Concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Station at 19E
