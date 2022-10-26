ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

WOWT

Nominees for Sixth Judicial District forwarded to Gov. Ricketts

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Three County Court Judge nominees have been selected for Gov. Ricketts’ consideration. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, on Thursday three nominees for a County Judge vacancy in the Sixth Judicial District were selected. Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick R. Runge of Omaha,...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: The fight for Douglas County Attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are less than two weeks until the November election and one of the hottest races here in the Omaha area is the battle for Douglas County attorney. The race pits a well-known incumbent versus a lawyer who served as the director of Legal Aid of Nebraska.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability

LINCOLN — A group of American Legion members and others took to the streets Friday to protest a controversial pardon granted to a Legion member for a violent sex assault in 1993. Carrying signs that read “Shame on You Neb. Legion Leaders” and “What if it was Your Loved One?” the group called on the […] The post Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Slama, Herbster lawsuit dismissed with prejudice

A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. A Nebraska state senator is back in Ukraine. Tom Brewer first visited the war-torn country in June. Ornate box turtle named Nebraska state reptile. Updated: 9 hours...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another. Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. Both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

BREAKING: Florida faculty expected to make urgent vote on Sasse

Iowa's Libertarian candidate for governor visited the western part of Nebraska Thursday. You'll be able to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day. Election 2022: The fight for Douglas County attorney. Updated: 12 hours ago. There are less than two weeks until the November election and one...
FLORIDA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology

Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska board raises 2022-23 tax revenue projection to $6.44 billion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board thinks the state will generate hundreds of millions more than anticipated this fiscal year. The board voted Friday to increase the state’s revenue projection for the 2022-23 fiscal year by $621 million, bringing that total to $6.44 billion.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect

A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties. Updated: 9 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

5 Iowa counties to participate in new rural traffic safety project

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County will be one of several counties participating in a new traffic safety initiative. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a new initiative called the “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project” will begin on Dec. 1, 2022. The project calls for increasing traffic safety on rural roads.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Voter guide: Nebraska’s 2022 general election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here’s a guide to Nebraska’s 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Sample ballots can be found here. Jim Pillen / Joe Kelly (Republican) Pillen is currently a University of Nebraska regent and owns Pillen Family Farms. He declined to debate anyone in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - More Iowa counties have put burn bans in place. Burn bans are in place for many Iowa counties due to dry and windy conditions. Mills County enacted a burn ban Thursday, and Harrison County will enact one at 12 p.m. Friday. According to the Harrison...
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Ornate box turtle named Nebraska’s state reptile

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has a new state reptile. Gov. Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony Friday hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Ornate box turtles live in grasslands throughout most of Nebraska. It’s one of 48 different...
NEBRASKA STATE

