Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear to visit Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The final midterm push is on and the Democratic candidate for Iowa Governor is making a stop in Council Bluffs Saturday. Deidre DeJear and her running mate Eric Van Lancker will be listening to constituents across the river. They’re hosting a Pottawattamie town hall at...
Iowa’s Secretary of State in Sioux City as voting machines are tested
Nominees for Sixth Judicial District forwarded to Gov. Ricketts
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Three County Court Judge nominees have been selected for Gov. Ricketts’ consideration. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, on Thursday three nominees for a County Judge vacancy in the Sixth Judicial District were selected. Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick R. Runge of Omaha,...
Election 2022: The fight for Douglas County Attorney
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are less than two weeks until the November election and one of the hottest races here in the Omaha area is the battle for Douglas County attorney. The race pits a well-known incumbent versus a lawyer who served as the director of Legal Aid of Nebraska.
Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability
LINCOLN — A group of American Legion members and others took to the streets Friday to protest a controversial pardon granted to a Legion member for a violent sex assault in 1993. Carrying signs that read “Shame on You Neb. Legion Leaders” and “What if it was Your Loved One?” the group called on the […] The post Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Slama, Herbster lawsuit dismissed with prejudice
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Charles Herbster, a former Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, and State Sen. Jule Slama have both dropped the lawsuits filed earlier this year against one another. Court documents show the dismissals were filed Thursday morning in Johnson County. Both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, so...
thereader.com
As Nebraska’s Latino Voters Grow in Power, Candidates Fight for Their Support in the Second District
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between Nebraska Public Media News and The Reader. On a Thursday night in October, Jackie Prados stood at...
BREAKING: Florida faculty expected to make urgent vote on Sasse
Iowa to announce new hiring initiative to address shortage of accountants, auditors
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa plans to address a shortage of accountants and auditors. State Auditor Rob Sand will hold a news conference in Council Bluffs on Nov. 1, announcing a plan to address the shortage. The plan will be a new hiring initiative. Sand says businesses and organizations...
bleedingheartland.com
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
Reynolds attorneys push for reinstatement of 2018 Iowa law banning abortion at 6 weeks
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. A judge had permanently blocked that...
klkntv.com
Nebraska board raises 2022-23 tax revenue projection to $6.44 billion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board thinks the state will generate hundreds of millions more than anticipated this fiscal year. The board voted Friday to increase the state’s revenue projection for the 2022-23 fiscal year by $621 million, bringing that total to $6.44 billion.
Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect
5 Iowa counties to participate in new rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County will be one of several counties participating in a new traffic safety initiative. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a new initiative called the “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project” will begin on Dec. 1, 2022. The project calls for increasing traffic safety on rural roads.
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control.
klkntv.com
Voter guide: Nebraska’s 2022 general election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here’s a guide to Nebraska’s 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Sample ballots can be found here. Jim Pillen / Joe Kelly (Republican) Pillen is currently a University of Nebraska regent and owns Pillen Family Farms. He declined to debate anyone in the...
doniphanherald.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - More Iowa counties have put burn bans in place. Burn bans are in place for many Iowa counties due to dry and windy conditions. Mills County enacted a burn ban Thursday, and Harrison County will enact one at 12 p.m. Friday. According to the Harrison...
Ornate box turtle named Nebraska’s state reptile
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has a new state reptile. Gov. Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony Friday hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Ornate box turtles live in grasslands throughout most of Nebraska. It’s one of 48 different...
